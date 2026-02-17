Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude

Black Stars Who Slayed on the 2026 American Black Film Festival Honors Red Carpet

From the Oscar nominees like Ryan Coogler to veterans like Vivica A. Fox, check out some of our faves who slayed on the ABFF 2026 red carpet!

Photo: Savion Washington/WireImage; Savion Washington/WireImage; Savion Washington/WireImage

Black cinematic excellence was honored at the 2026 American Black Film Festival Honors on Monday (Feb. 16) — and trust us when we say some major faces were in the place! Not only were the Oscar-nominated “Sinners” crew Michael B. Jordan, Wunmi Mosaku and Ryan Coogler present, but also legends in the game like Angela Bassett and Vivica A. Fox proved that looking good on the carpet was just another day for them!

The star-studded evening saw more than a handful of our fave stars get honored like Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Damson Idris, Jennifer Hudson and more. But before they received their award, they had to strut their stuff on the red carpet and boy, did they! Keep reading to see some of the best looks.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 16: Dwayne Johnson attends the 8th annual American Black Film Festival Honors at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on February 16, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

We totally smelled what Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was cooking in this classic black and white suit. That opened jacket and open shirt really got the folks going, too, before he received his Entertainment Icon Award!

Keke Palmer

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 16: Keke Palmer attends the 8th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on February 16, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/FilmMagic)

Keke Palmer sported her chic pixie cut on the ABFF carpet and decided to keep things classic with a “LBD”— long black dress!

Jennifer Hudson

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 16: Jennifer Hudson attends the 8th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on February 16, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/FilmMagic)

Jennifer Hudson, who was honored with the Renaissance Award, stunned in an eggshell white dress and voluminous curls.

Damson Idris

BEVERLY HILLS CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 16: Arrivals to the 10th Annual ABFF Honors at SLS Hotel on February 16, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton /ABFF)

The ever-dapper Damson Idris sported a nicely tailored chocolate suit for the evening, where he was being honored with the Horizon Award.

Salli Richardson-Whitfield

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 16: Salli Richardson-Whitfield attends the 8th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on February 16, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Savion Washington/WireImage)

Salli Richardson-Whitfield, who received the recognition with the Evolution Award, kept things classy and sexy at the same time with her “see-through” dress!

Wunmi Mosaku

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 16: Wunmi Mosaku attends the 8th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on February 16, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Savion Washington/WireImage)

Oscar-nomiee Wunmi Mosaku stunned in a berry-colored dress, complimenting the carpet and her pregnancy glow perfectly.

Angela Bassett

US actress Angela Bassett attends the American Black Film Festival Honors at the SLS Hotel in Los Angeles, February 16, 2026. (Photo by LISA O’CONNOR / AFP via Getty Images)

The one and only Angela Bassett, who was there to receive the Excellence in the Arts Award, stunned in a black and gold ensemble that was a clear show-stopper once she arrived.

Vivica A. Fox

US actress Vivica A. Fox attends the American Black Film Festival Honors at the SLS Hotel in Los Angeles, February 16, 2026. (Photo by LISA O’CONNOR / AFP via Getty Images)

Similar to Mosaku, Vivica A. Fox also sported a cranberry velvet look that did well as a pop of color off her smooth skin!

Kevin & Melissa Fredericks

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 16: (L-R) Melissa Fredericks and Kevin Fredericks attend the 8th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on February 16, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/FilmMagic)

Known largely as “KevOnStage,” comedian Kevin Fredericks and his wife Melissa sported coordinated black and pink looks and served every bit of couple goals at the event!

Ryan and Zinzi Coogler

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 16: (L-R) Ryan Coogler and Zinzi Coogler attend the 8th annual American Black Film Festival Honors at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on February 16, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Speaking of couple goals, Ryan and Zinzi Coogler stepped out looking like rays of sunshine and Black excellence on the carpet!

Tika Sumpter

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 16: Tika Sumpter attends the 8th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on February 16, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/FilmMagic)

Tika “Never Had a Bad Look in Her Life” Sumpter came through in this gorgeous green dress that reminded us of exactly what “The Wiz” meant when they said “you’ve got to be seen in green.” Beyond beautiful!

Naturi Naughton

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 16: Naturi Naughton attends the 8th annual American Black Film Festival Honors at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on February 16, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“Power” star Naturi Naughton kept things classic with black, sweetheart dress and her signature smile.

Aleshea Harris

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 16: Aleshea Harris attends the 8th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on February 16, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/FilmMagic)

“Is God Is” director came through looking every bot of regal and ethereal in this white tulle-like dress and the red lip was the perfect way to set things off!

