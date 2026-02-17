Black Stars Who Slayed on the 2026 American Black Film Festival Honors Red Carpet

Black cinematic excellence was honored at the 2026 American Black Film Festival Honors on Monday (Feb. 16) — and trust us when we say some major faces were in the place! Not only were the Oscar-nominated “Sinners” crew Michael B. Jordan, Wunmi Mosaku and Ryan Coogler present, but also legends in the game like Angela Bassett and Vivica A. Fox proved that looking good on the carpet was just another day for them!
Stefon Diggs and Cardi B Viral Boat Video Prompts Response from Patriots Coach
The star-studded evening saw more than a handful of our fave stars get honored like Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Damson Idris, Jennifer Hudson and more. But before they received their award, they had to strut their stuff on the red carpet and boy, did they! Keep reading to see some of the best looks.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
We totally smelled what Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was cooking in this classic black and white suit. That opened jacket and open shirt really got the folks going, too, before he received his Entertainment Icon Award!
Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer sported her chic pixie cut on the ABFF carpet and decided to keep things classic with a “LBD”— long black dress!
Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Hudson, who was honored with the Renaissance Award, stunned in an eggshell white dress and voluminous curls.
Damson Idris
The ever-dapper Damson Idris sported a nicely tailored chocolate suit for the evening, where he was being honored with the Horizon Award.
Salli Richardson-Whitfield
Salli Richardson-Whitfield, who received the recognition with the Evolution Award, kept things classy and sexy at the same time with her “see-through” dress!
Wunmi Mosaku
Oscar-nomiee Wunmi Mosaku stunned in a berry-colored dress, complimenting the carpet and her pregnancy glow perfectly.
Angela Bassett
The one and only Angela Bassett, who was there to receive the Excellence in the Arts Award, stunned in a black and gold ensemble that was a clear show-stopper once she arrived.
Vivica A. Fox
Similar to Mosaku, Vivica A. Fox also sported a cranberry velvet look that did well as a pop of color off her smooth skin!
Kevin & Melissa Fredericks
Known largely as “KevOnStage,” comedian Kevin Fredericks and his wife Melissa sported coordinated black and pink looks and served every bit of couple goals at the event!
Ryan and Zinzi Coogler
Speaking of couple goals, Ryan and Zinzi Coogler stepped out looking like rays of sunshine and Black excellence on the carpet!
Tika Sumpter
Tika “Never Had a Bad Look in Her Life” Sumpter came through in this gorgeous green dress that reminded us of exactly what “The Wiz” meant when they said “you’ve got to be seen in green.” Beyond beautiful!
Naturi Naughton
“Power” star Naturi Naughton kept things classic with black, sweetheart dress and her signature smile.
Aleshea Harris
“Is God Is” director came through looking every bot of regal and ethereal in this white tulle-like dress and the red lip was the perfect way to set things off!
The Root Exclusive Series: Black History Month was established 100 years ago, in February 1926. To commemorate this momentous occasion, 100 Black thought leaders and creators share their collective wisdom and insight for the culture in this ongoing series …