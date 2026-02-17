Why Lil Durk’s Music Will Play a Huge Role in His Murder-for-Hire Case

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lil Durk, winner of the “Best Melodic Rap Performance” award for “All My Life”, poses in the press room during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

With Chicago rapper Lil Durk’s federal trial rapidly approaching, a federal judge has just issued a mixed ruling which could cause problems for both the defense and prosecutors. Fans probably can’t expect any new music from Durk anytime soon, but shockingly, it’s his existing lyrics that are reviving the years-long debate on if rap lyrics should included in criminal trials.

We previously told you Durk’s facing charges connected to the alleged murder-for-hire plot against another rapper. According to prosecutors, the “All My Life” rapper was using his music and influence to advance criminal activity within his Only The Family (OTF) collective. Now, Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald has ordered a complicated ruling.

According to court documents obtained by Rolling Stone, 13 excerpts from Durk’s own lyrics are being tapped by the government to include in evidence. Durk’s lawyers wanted all lyrics excluded from trial, arguing they’re exaggerated “poetry” that’s at “extraordinary risk” of being misunderstood by jurors.

This caused some tension between the defense and prosecution during a previous hearing on Feb. 9…which brings us up to date with Judge Fitzgerald recent decision.

Only four of the 13 rap excerpts have been approved for trial evidence. Several of the excerpts reportedly had portions cut by the judge. Only five were completely barred from the trial, with Fitzgerald saying he would allow four other excerpts only “if the Government can adequately explain their probative value in the context of how they will be presented and admitted at trial.”

The judge decided lyrics — including some from Durk’s “Beverly Hills” — were only of a “moderate level of relevance,” according to Complex. On the track, “Beverly Hills,” Durk raps, “Fool his a**, he think we buyin’ some cars, we hop out, scoom his a**.” The judge added “there is virtually no evidence of when these lyrics were written or even recorded.”

Now, it’s up to prosecutors to attempt to sway the judge over the remaining excerpts at the next hearing on Feb. 23. In addition to the lyrics, the federal judge had plenty to say over one Instagram DM that the defense suggests will totally implicate Durk.

The message allegedly reads, “I got them hunting you up ads better have 3 ski mask on,” according to AllHipHop. Prosecutors have argued the DM shows that Durk was the leader and shot-caller within OTF. It’s in his role that Durk alleged hired a hit out on rapper Quando Rondo.

Jurors are also scheduled to view surveillance footage and hear testimony related to the 2020 death of Durk’s close friend, rapper King Von. The judge described the evidence as “plainly relevant” to Durk’s alleged motive. Documents also accused Durk 0f paying for flights, vehicles, masks and even firearms connected to the 2022 operation. While Rondo was the intended target, it was his cousin, Lul Pab, who was killed instead.

Following Lul Pab’s death, Durk was charged with “one count of conspiracy, one count of use of interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire resulting in death, and one count of using, carrying, and discharging firearms and a machine gun and possession of such firearms in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death,” according to the United States Attorney’s office.

The Chicago rapper was denied bail last year and his trial is set to start on April 13, 2026.