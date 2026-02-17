Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude

If You Want a Bob Without the Commitment, These Wigs Will Get You Right

Like Beyoncé’s new bob? Want to try a bob without making the big chop; these bob wigs let you have the best of both worlds.

Screenshot: TikTok

We already told you how Beyoncé’s Feb. 13 debut of her chin-length blonde bob sent folks running to their stylists to recreate the look. The bob, which first took off in the 1920s, never really went out of style. In fact, it just keeps reinventing itself through the decades, as stylists add their own updated interpretations.

As more and more girlies are choosing the bob, you may be feeling the urge to give it a try. But if you’re feeling nervous about committing to a new cut, we’ve got you covered.

We scoured the TikTok shop for some of the best bob wigs that give you the flexibility of trying the style yourself without the commitment. From super straight to full of waves to beautifully braided, check out some of our favorite bob wigs.

Brown Beauty

@annamaegroves

Replying to @mnicolebrooks natural looking lace front Bob wig – how to install a wig for beginners. #wig #wiginstalltutorial #wiginstallation

♬ original sound – annamaegroves

We love the natural look of this lace front bob wig. TikToker @annamaegroves added waves to give it even more texture.

Braided Bob

Screenshot: TikTok

This Boho Braided Curly Glueless Wig from Luvmehair features beautiful ombre brown highlights.

Waves for Days

Screenshot: TikTok

The blonde highlights and the deep, soft waves make this Short Bob Lace Front Wig from Ciyoo Hair look effortless and chic.

Coming With The Curls

@amariahrosarosaa

i LOVE this hair @WestKiss Hair Store #tiktokshopcybermonday #tiktokshopblackfriday #blackfriday #bobwig #westkisshair

♬ original sound – AmariahR

TikToker @amariahorosarosaa loved the way this bob wig from West Kiss Hair held the curls she added all day.

Bringing the Bangs

@prettytiff.1

Fall is approaching! Time for the Bob!!@Luvmehair #luvmehair #bobwig #backtoschool #fyp #prettytiff1

♬ original sound – Prettytiff.1

Want a bob with bangs? This look from Luvmehair is the perfect choice.

Sexy Side Part

@lloverealhair

Our layered bob is summer all✅only$79✅free shipping #trending #gluesslesswigs #summervibes #bobwig #wigreview

♬ original sound – itwig

There’s no need to keep the part down the middle. Check out this layered bob wig with a sexy side part.

Yaki Texture

@deycallme_paris

Yaki texture wigs has my heart freal freal 😍 @UNice Hair @UNICE HAIR OFFICIAL @UniceHairCo #unicehair #naturalhair #byebyeknots #tiktokshopfalldealsforyou #tiktokshopblackfriday

♬ original sound – Ｐａｒｉｓ ♡

If you want the look of a fresh silk press without spending hours in the salon, you need this Yaki Texture wig from UNice Hair in your life.

“Wow i thought this was REAL TIME BOB💯,” wrote someone in the comments.

A Bob With Bangs

Screenshot: TikTok

The UNice Glueless Silk Straight Short Bob Wig is another great choice for a sleek, straight bob with bangs.

Honey Blonde Highlights

Screenshot: TikTok

If you’re looking a bob with a little more length, try the Wiggins Hair Highlight Straight Bob Glueless Wig.

Gorgeous Gray

Screenshot: TikTok

This Salt and Pepper Side Part Glueless Straight Bob Wig from UNice will give you a gorgeous head of gray hair.

Sexy Red

Screenshot: TikTok

The only thing sexier than a bob is a red bob! We can’t get enough of the ISEE HAIR Wear Go Reddish Brown Glueless Bob Wig.

Blonde and Beautiful

@hairvivi.com

So cute!!! 😻 NEED THIS👐 Wig name: Kate, code: tiktok🔥🔥 #hairvivi #hairstyle #bob #blondehair #wig #wigtok #fyp

♬ original sound – HAIRVIVI

We’re living for The Kate, a blonde chin-length lace front bob wig from Hair Vivi.

Cute Curls

Screenshot: TikTok

Who says bobs have to be straight? The Water Wave Short Curly Bob Glueless Wig from Luvmehair is a cute curly style.

Straight From The Root

