Celebs Pay Tribute to The Rev. Jesse Jackson

Reverend Jesse Jackson poses for a portrait at his Operation PUSH office in August 1982 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Steve Kagan/Getty Images)

The death of civil rights legend the Rev. Jesse Jackson has sent shockwaves across the globe as people mourn Jackson’s empathetic fighting spirit and the legacy he built as an activist. Now, as the devastating news continues to spread, celebrities from Barack Obama to Kimora Lee Simmons are sharing their tributes for Jackson and condolences for his family.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Amanda Warren Admits There’s No Living Without These 3 Fashion Must-Haves To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video view video Amanda Warren Admits There’s No Living Without These 3 Fashion Must-Haves

As previously reported, Jackson’s passing was confirmed on Tuesday morning, Feb. 17. According to the AP, the Baptist minister’s daughter, Santita Jackson, confirmed the news that he died at his Chicago home surrounded by family.

Upon hearing the news of his death, Barack and Michelle Obama made a joint Instagram post that stated they were “deeply saddened to hear the passing of a true giant.”

“For more than 60 years, Reverend Jackson helped lead some of the most significant movements for change in human history. From organizing boycotts and sit-ins, to registering millions of voters, to advocating for freedom and democracy around the world, he was relentless in his belief that we are all children of God, deserving of dignity and respect,” the caption read.

Finishing the post, they expressed that they’d “always be grateful” for Jackson’s activism and friendship. They also wrote they are sending their “deepest condolences” to his family, the entire city of Chicago and beyond to everyone who knew and loved him.

On X, Dr. Bernice King called Jackson a “gifted negotiator and a courageous bridge‑builder.”

“He was a gifted negotiator and a courageous bridge‑builder, serving humanity by bringing calm into tense rooms and creating pathways where none existed. My family shares a long and meaningful history with him, rooted in a shared commitment to justice and love. As we grieve, we give thanks for a life that pushed hope into weary places.”

Finishing her tribute, she wrote: “May we honor his legacy by widening opportunity, uplifting the vulnerable, and building the Beloved Community.”

Rev. Jesse Jackson, Sr. devoted his life to lifting people in poverty, the marginalized, and those pushed to society’s edges. Through Operation PUSH, he pushed barriers and opened doors so Black people and other excluded communities could step into opportunity and dignity.



With… pic.twitter.com/ryC3aOqBb5 — Be A King (@BerniceKing) February 17, 2026

Similar sentiments were shared across the Atlantic Ocean by the British politician and activist Jeremy Corbyn, who wrote that it was an honor to march alongside Jackson in protest against the Iraq War in 2003. “May his legacy inspire us to strive for a world of dignity and peace for all,” he ended his post.

I am very sad to hear that Jesse Jackson has died.



An extraordinary man who dedicated his life to the empowerment of others.



It was an honour to march alongside him against the Iraq War in 2003. May his legacy inspire us to strive for a world of dignity and peace for all. pic.twitter.com/5AewjhLg7F — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) February 17, 2026

On her Instagram story, Kimora Lee Simmons uploaded a picture of Jackson with the caption, “Rest in Power. Job well done, sir.”

Screenshot: Instagram

On X, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani posted: “Today we mourn the passing of Rev. Jesse Jackson, a giant of the civil rights movement who never stopped demanding that America live up to its promise. He marched, he ran, he organized, and he preached justice without apology. May we honor him not just in words, but in struggle.”

Today we mourn the passing of Rev. Jesse Jackson, a giant of the civil rights movement who never stopped demanding that America live up to its promise.⁰⁰He marched, he ran, he organized and he preached justice without apology.⁰⁰May we honor him not just in words, but in… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) February 17, 2026

In a longer tribute, Kamala Harris shared that as a young law student driving back and forth between Oakland and San Francisco, she had a bumper sticker supporting Jackson’s run for the presidency and would often receive honks of support. She felt the interactions “exemplified Reverend Jackson’s life work — lifting up the dignity of working people, building community and coalitions, and strengthening our democracy and nation.”

Continuing, Harris wrote: “I was proud to partner with and learn from him on this work throughout my career, and I am so grateful for the time we spent together this January. Reverend Jackson was a selfless leader, mentor, and friend to me and so many others.”

Reverend Jesse Jackson was one of America’s greatest patriots. He spent his life summoning all of us to fulfill the promise of America and building the coalitions to make that promise real.



A son of Greenville, South Carolina, Reverend Jackson first rose to the national stage as… pic.twitter.com/yLHr9N6hDy — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) February 17, 2026

Back on Instagram, Tyler Perry shared a picture of himself and Jackson, adding: “A life that inspired and a voice that will echo forever. I can only imagine the civil rights reunion on the other side! May God carry you to good rest my friend.”

In a lengthy X post, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson wrote that he was “devastated” to have lost his mentor and friend as he sent prayers to the Jackson family.

“We honor him, and his hard-earned legacy as a freedom fighter, philosopher, and faithful shepherd of his family and community here in Chicago. I am personally grateful for Rev. Jackson and his family embracing me and our city with his wisdom and guidance. His friendship, counsel and prayers had a deep impact on my family,” he shared.

I am devastated to lose my mentor and friend, Reverend Jesse Jackson, Sr. My heart and prayers are with his devoted family—his wife Jacqueline, their children Santita, Jesse Jr., Jonathan, Yusef and Jackie, daughter Ashley Jackson, and their dear grandchildren.



We honor him, and… pic.twitter.com/4Ham0i1DlT — Mayor Brandon Johnson (@ChicagosMayor) February 17, 2026

He also encouraged folks to keep hope alive, penning: “As we lift up his life and wrap our arms around his family and all those who loved him, I ask you to anchor your hope in action to honor Rev. Jackson’s enduring contributions. He believed in you, and found hope in humanity. Do something today to keep hope alive.”

When the news first broke, the Rev. Al Sharpton shared on X that he had prayed over the Jackson family by phone: “I just prayed with his family by phone. He was a consequential and transformative leader who changed this nation and the world. He shaped public policy and changed laws. He kept the dream alive and taught young children from broken homes, like me, that we don’t have broken spirits.”