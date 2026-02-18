CNN’s Abby Phillip On Jesse Jackson’s Political Legacy

After a decades-long career of civil rights activism, the world lost a legend with the Feb. 17 passing of the Rev. Jesse Jackson. Jackson, who started working as an organizer with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Southern Christian Leadership Conference, went on to launch Operation PUSH – an organization dedicated to economic and social justice for Black Americans- and he solidified his place in the political landscape by launching two presidential campaigns in 1984 and 1988.

“The Root” spoke exclusively with Abby Phillip, CNN anchor and the author of the book, “A Dream Deferred: Jesse Jackson and the Fight for Black Political Power,” about Jackson’s impact on American politics and the lessons he leaves behind as we head into the 2026 midterm election cycle.

According to Phillip, Jackson’s ascent to the political main stage was unprecedented, especially considering he got into the game with little support from big money donors.

“The odds were stacked against him from the beginning. As someone new to running for any political office, Jackson initially struggled to raise enough money and build an organized campaign in 1984,” she said. “He also had to convince white Democrats to support his candidacy.”

Jackson’s ability to engage a multicultural coalition of marginalized groups seeking an end to inequality helped his message reach a wider audience. His Rainbow Coalition began as a vision of different groups uniting and evolved into a lasting movement that continued after his political campaigns.

“They focused on hunger, education, anti-war efforts, and healthcare. That foundation of coalition politics remains a part of the Democratic Party today,” Phillip said.

As we approach the 2026 midterms, Phillip notes the Democratic Party can draw important lessons from Jackson’s legacy.

“What Jackson did so well that many candidates could learn from was that he channeled the anger and frustration of the American people with the status quo, while painting a vision of hope and reconciliation that could unite them,” she said.