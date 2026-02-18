What NYT Journalists Are Finding in The Epstein Files

Three million pages of heavily redacted content, 180,000 pictures, and 2,000 videos – that’s what approximately 24 New York Times journalists are combing through two weeks after the release of the Epstein files. According to a Times article updated on Friday, the files are described as “a pile of pages that would reach the top of the Empire State Building.” Journalists have only scratched the surface, reviewing about three percent of the data, according to the outlet.
Suggested Reading
Four of the journalists have just disclosed what they, reporters, editors and A.I. tools are finding in this unprecedented project, where a divide-and-conquer methodology is helping to slowly peel back the layers on the files.
Here’s the rundown.
The Files Are Embarrassingly Disorganized
The files are an absolute hot mess, making the first challenge finding usable information. Journalist Andrew Chavez called the collection that included photographs, legal documents and text messages “unruly,” noting that the justice.gov site was full of broken links and files that magically disappeared and reappeared.
Adding to the confusion are duplicate documents, inconsistent use of redactions and a copious number of typos, attributed to Epstein and software errors.
Epstein Used ‘Coded’ Words In Exploitation
The “coded” language used to describe young girls and the photographs of them was grossly disturbing and left journalist Dylan Freedman “with a gaping discomfort.” Epstein objectified and dehumanized women and girls by reducing them to the color of their hair and the size of their breasts, according to journalist Kirsten Danis.
Epstein Groomed Men, Too
Epstein’s grooming went beyond the reported women and girls but also encompassed “powerful men,” as Freedman noted. The files reportedly reveal that Epstein’s modus operandi (or M.O.) was to use gifts to gain access to powerful people and gain their favor. And as journalist Steve Eder put it, Epstein took great value in “claiming to know things about them.”
Sloppy Redactions Left Nude Images
The Justice Department redacted portions of the Epstein files to protect sexual assault victims’ identities, but other sensitive information, like nude images, was released with the files. While the images were later removed, Eder said the Department’s carelessness “has sowed distrust in the Justice Department’s handling of these files.”
Additionally, improper use of redactions has forced journalists to rely on other documents and sources to verify facts and fill in gaps.
President Trump and Epstein Were Close Friends
There are more than 38,000 references to Trump in the files, many of which Congress released last fall. According to Eder, evidence shows their close relationship. Trump’s name is often mentioned in Epstein’s email communications with others, and he often linked to and shared emails about Trump.
A Trump Image Was Redacted
Eder confirmed that text messages between Epstein and former Trump advisor Steve Bannon prompted inquiries about a picture of Trump. In it, Trump is giving a speech, but his face is covered by a black box, prompting questions about what it is covering.
Trump Was Named In Abuse Tips
The journalists found a document created by investigators last summer that compiled more than a dozen tips they’d received about Trump and Epstein, including claims about sexual abuse. However, there were no names and no dates, so the claims could not be corroborated. “Anyone can call the F.B.I. and give a tip — there’s no way to know just from the document what’s true or not,” Danis said.
Blackmail Allegations Remain Unproven
Claims that Epstein used the secrets he collected to blackmail powerful associates have been difficult to prove, as blackmail allegations are hard to confirm by naturally difficult to confirm. While Epstein’s possible child sex-trafficking co-conspirators are named, the files have not yet provided new information. For now, the Times reporters say they are not seeing proof of a broader pedophilia ring.
Straight From
Sign up for our free daily newsletter.