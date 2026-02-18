What NYT Journalists Are Finding in The Epstein Files

This photograph taken in Le-Perreux-sur-Marne, outside Paris on February 9, 2026 shows undated pictures provided by the US Department of Justice on January 30, 2026 as part of the Jeffrey Epstein files. US authorities on January 30, 2026, released the latest cache of files related to the investigation into the late conviceted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The files contained references to numerous high-profile figures. (Photo by Martin BUREAU / AFP via Getty Images)

Three million pages of heavily redacted content, 180,000 pictures, and 2,000 videos – that’s what approximately 24 New York Times journalists are combing through two weeks after the release of the Epstein files. According to a Times article updated on Friday, the files are described as “a pile of pages that would reach the top of the Empire State Building.” Journalists have only scratched the surface, reviewing about three percent of the data, according to the outlet.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Inside Lenny Kravitzâs Jaw-Dropping Paris Mansion To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video view video Inside Lenny Kravitzâs Jaw-Dropping Paris Mansion

Four of the journalists have just disclosed what they, reporters, editors and A.I. tools are finding in this unprecedented project, where a divide-and-conquer methodology is helping to slowly peel back the layers on the files.

Here’s the rundown.

The Files Are Embarrassingly Disorganized

The files are an absolute hot mess, making the first challenge finding usable information. Journalist Andrew Chavez called the collection that included photographs, legal documents and text messages “unruly,” noting that the justice.gov site was full of broken links and files that magically disappeared and reappeared.

Adding to the confusion are duplicate documents, inconsistent use of redactions and a copious number of typos, attributed to Epstein and software errors.

Epstein Used ‘Coded’ Words In Exploitation

The “coded” language used to describe young girls and the photographs of them was grossly disturbing and left journalist Dylan Freedman “with a gaping discomfort.” Epstein objectified and dehumanized women and girls by reducing them to the color of their hair and the size of their breasts, according to journalist Kirsten Danis.

Epstein Groomed Men, Too

Epstein’s grooming went beyond the reported women and girls but also encompassed “powerful men,” as Freedman noted. The files reportedly reveal that Epstein’s modus operandi (or M.O.) was to use gifts to gain access to powerful people and gain their favor. And as journalist Steve Eder put it, Epstein took great value in “claiming to know things about them.”

Sloppy Redactions Left Nude Images

The Justice Department redacted portions of the Epstein files to protect sexual assault victims’ identities, but other sensitive information, like nude images, was released with the files. While the images were later removed, Eder said the Department’s carelessness “has sowed distrust in the Justice Department’s handling of these files.”

Additionally, improper use of redactions has forced journalists to rely on other documents and sources to verify facts and fill in gaps.

President Trump and Epstein Were Close Friends

There are more than 38,000 references to Trump in the files, many of which Congress released last fall. According to Eder, evidence shows their close relationship. Trump’s name is often mentioned in Epstein’s email communications with others, and he often linked to and shared emails about Trump.

A Trump Image Was Redacted

Eder confirmed that text messages between Epstein and former Trump advisor Steve Bannon prompted inquiries about a picture of Trump. In it, Trump is giving a speech, but his face is covered by a black box, prompting questions about what it is covering.

Trump Was Named In Abuse Tips

The journalists found a document created by investigators last summer that compiled more than a dozen tips they’d received about Trump and Epstein, including claims about sexual abuse. However, there were no names and no dates, so the claims could not be corroborated. “Anyone can call the F.B.I. and give a tip — there’s no way to know just from the document what’s true or not,” Danis said.

Blackmail Allegations Remain Unproven

Claims that Epstein used the secrets he collected to blackmail powerful associates have been difficult to prove, as blackmail allegations are hard to confirm by naturally difficult to confirm. While Epstein’s possible child sex-trafficking co-conspirators are named, the files have not yet provided new information. For now, the Times reporters say they are not seeing proof of a broader pedophilia ring.