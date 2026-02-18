Kansas State Fires Basketball Coach Over Publicly Trashing His Own Team, But That’s Not All

MANHATTAN, KS – FEBRUARY 01: Jerome Tang of the Kansas State Wildcats after a Big 12 game between the Iowa State Cyclones and Kansas State Wildcats on February 1, 2026 at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, KS. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Amid a disastrous 1-11 season in the Big 12 Conference, Kansas State fired Jerome Tang, who was in his fourth year as head coach. The termination took place after a public rant from Tang, which may look like a reason to not pay out his remaining contract, as they stated he was fired “For-Cause.”

According to the school, Kansas State Athletics Director Gene Taylor, after Kansas State lost a game against No. 3 Houston, 78-64, announced the separation is effectively immeditely. They have named associate head coach Matthew Driscoll interim head coach.



“This was a decision that was made in the best interest of our university and men’s basketball program,” Taylor said in awritten statement. “Recent public comments and conduct, in addition to the program’s overall direction, have not aligned with K-State’s standards for supporting student-athletes and representing the university. We wish Coach Tang and his family all the best moving forward.”

However, on the surface, the reasoning behind the termination is not sitting well.

ESPN reports that, under the coach’s contract, anything that brings “public disrepute, embarrassment, ridicule” to Kansas State is grounds for separation.

Before Tang’s last game, the former head coach publicly stated that the players did not deserve to wear the team’s uniform based on recent play.

“These dudes do not deserve to wear this uniform,” Tang said. “There will be very few of them in it next year. I’m embarrassed for the university, I’m embarrassed for our fans, our student section. It is ridiculous…I have no answer. No words.”

The school is likely using the statement as a justification in Tang’s termination and to avoid paying out the remainder of his contract — a standard practice for fired coaches. But Tang has responded with a threat to file suit against Kansas State.

“I am deeply disappointed with the university’s decision and strongly disagree with the characterization of my termination,” he told ESPN. “I have always acted with integrity and faithfully fulfilled my responsibilities as head coach.”

The coach extended his deal in 2023 and is signed through the 2029-30 season, with $18.67 million remaining on that deal. Tang has already hired attorneys Tom Mars and Bennett Speyer for the fight.

“If K-State’s President and AD really think the school was embarrassed by recent events, that’s nothing compared to the embarrassment that both of them are about to experience,” Mars said.