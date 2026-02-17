‘ANTM’s’ Miss J Shares a Heartbreaking Health Update — and Infuriating Tyra Banks News

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 12: J. Alexander is seen outside the Christian Cowan show during New York Fashion Week: Fall/Winter 2019 on February 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)

For 18 cycles of the hit competition reality series “America’s Next Top Model,” J. Alexander was responsible for helping aspiring young models master their runway walk, often turning awkward and uncomfortable steps into sexy and confident struts. Now, the coach affectionately known as Miss J is revealing that he has been on a personal healing journey, recovering from a stroke he suffered in 2022 that left him unable to walk.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Inside Lenny Kravitzâs Jaw-Dropping Paris Mansion To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video view video Inside Lenny Kravitzâs Jaw-Dropping Paris Mansion

In a clip from the new Netflix documentary, “Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model,” Miss J shared that he spent five weeks in a coma after having a stroke on Dec. 27, 2022. The illness was frightening for the New York City native who made a name and a living walking for top fashion designers and coaching models like Tyra Banks and Kimora Lee Simmons.

“I woke up. I didn’t know where I was other than in the hospital. I spent five weeks in a coma, and I couldn’t walk,” he said in the doc. “And I couldn’t talk. And I thought to myself, what was I going to do? I couldn’t walk; I couldn’t speak.”

During an interview for the documentary, Nigel Barker, “America’s Next Top Model” photographer, said seeing his longtime friend and colleague in the hospital after the stroke was a “terrible shock.”

“The two of us cried together, and I held him,” he said.

Makeup artist and Top Model coach Jay Manuel was also by Alexander’s side in the hospital, adding that he felt for his friend, who was hurting physically and mentally.

“I could feel how upset he was for sure. I can only imagine where he was in his mind,” he said in the doc.

But one person who did not visit Alexander in the hospital was America’s Next Top Model creator and executive producer Tyra Banks. Alexander said he had received a text from Banks, but confirmed that she had not visited him. Fans who watched the doc on social media were shocked and disgusted at the news.

“i keep trying to find every opportunity to support tyra but everything is showing that she really only cares about herself,” wrote someone on X.

i keep trying to find every opportunity to support tyra but everything is showing that she really only cares about herself 😭 — luca (@LucaGuadagnegro) February 16, 2026

Alexander says he misses being the Queen of the Catwalk, but adds that he doesn’t believe this is the end of his story.

“I’m the person who taught models how to walk. And now I can’t walk…Not yet. I’m determined to walk. I’m sure you’re gonna see me again, I’m sure. It’s not over for me yet,” he said.

Fans are definitely rooting for his runway return.

“You’re still gorgeous. This is when you realize who your true friends and family are. Protect yourself and put yourself first,” wrote someone on TikTok.