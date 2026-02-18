NBA Legend Chris Paul’s 5 Dirtiest On-Court Moves

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 22: Chris Paul #3 of the LA Clippers reacts during the first half of a basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on November 22, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

After 21 years in the NBA, Chris Paul has officially retired. A sure first ballot Hall of Famer, Paul is regarded as one of the greatest point guards of all time. In his remarkable career, Paul has amassed 12 All-Star selections, 11 All-NBA nods, and 9 All-Defensive Team honors. He also ranks second all-time in both career assists (12,552) and steals (2,728), and was named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.

​Along with his many accolades and his unquestionable leadership on the court, the “Point God” has gained a reputation for being one of dirtiest players in modern basketball. For more than two decades, Paul has accumulated a highlight (Or lowlight) reel of extracurricular antics that made him such a polarizing figure. Here are the receipts​

The Julius Hodge “Low Blow” (2005)

Before he entered the NBA, Paul was cultivating a rep as a habitual line stepper. During a game against NC State while he played for Wake Forest Demon Deacons in 2005, Paul deliberately punched Julius Hodge in the groin as he ran past him. For his flagrant foul, Paul was suspended for the next game, which happened to be the ACC Tournament opener. Today, the clip is viewed by many as the origin story of Paul becoming a dirty player.

Hits Kevin Durant With a Shot to the Groin (2016)

Before they were teammates briefly on the Phoenix Suns, Paul and Kevin Durant were involved in an on-court incident. During a matchup between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder in March 2016, Chris Paul appeared to hit Kevin Durant in the groin. As he was being guarded by Durant at the top of the key, Paul passed the ball to teammate DeAndre Jordan and immediately cut toward the basket. Running past Durant, Paul’s right hand swung back and made direct contact with Durant’s midsection. Durant was seen doubled over in pain while Paul hit a jump shot. The “Point God” struck again.

The “Arm Bar” On LeBron James (2019)

At least Paul doesn’t discriminate. Even his friends, namely LeBron James, have been the target of his sneaky antics. While battling for a rebound, Paul got his arm tangled with James’. In a quick motion, Paul appeared to clamp down on James’ arm and pull it downward. Many analysts described it as an “armbar.”

Pushing Giannis Antetokounmpo Mid-Air (2021)

During Game 5 of the 2021 NBA Finals, Giannis Antetokounmpo went up for an alley-oop that could have shifted the game’s momentum. As Giannis was defenseless in the air, Paul gave him a two-handed shove from behind. Giannis managed to finish the play and avoid injury, but fans and analysts slammed the move as “dangerous” and “reckless,” as it could have resulted in a catastrophic fall. Once again, Paul comes through with another borderline illegal play.

​Diving at Mike Conley’s Knees (2023)

In the twilight of his career, Paul was still at the center of controversial plays that further solidified him as a dirty player by many around the league. In a November 2023 game between the Golden State Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves, Paul dove for a loose ball and collided directly into Mike Conley’s knees. Paul’s critics argued that he looked at Conley’s legs before making the move, suggesting it was an intentional attempt to trip or injure him instead of a genuine basketball play.

