Black Hollywood Popped Out For Pharrell's Debut LV Fashion Show

This event had more Black people than the 2023 Met Gala

Amira Castilla
Image for article titled Black Hollywood Popped Out For Pharrell's Debut LV Fashion Show
Photo: Antoine Flament / Contributor (Getty Images), Pierre Mouton / Stringer (Getty Images), WWD / Contributor (Getty Images)

Pharrell Williams is the new Men’s Creative Director for Louis Vuitton and his debut show in Paris, France was attended by all of the biggest names in the entertainment industry! Many, if not most, wearing ...you guessed it, Louis Vuitton. Here are all of the Black actors, musicians, creatives, and more that came and supported Pharrell!

Pharrell Williams

Image for article titled Black Hollywood Popped Out For Pharrell's Debut LV Fashion Show
Photo: STEFANO RELLANDINI / Contributor (Getty Images)
Kelly Rowland

Image for article titled Black Hollywood Popped Out For Pharrell's Debut LV Fashion Show
Photo: STEFANO RELLANDINI / Contributor (Getty Images)
Jay-Z

Image for article titled Black Hollywood Popped Out For Pharrell's Debut LV Fashion Show
Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Contributor (Getty Images)
Beyoncé

Image for article titled Black Hollywood Popped Out For Pharrell's Debut LV Fashion Show
Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Contributor (Getty Images)
Coi Leray

Image for article titled Black Hollywood Popped Out For Pharrell's Debut LV Fashion Show
Photo: Antoine Flament / Contributor (Getty Images)
Tyler the Creator

Image for article titled Black Hollywood Popped Out For Pharrell's Debut LV Fashion Show
Photo: Pierre Mouton / Stringer (Getty Images)
Willow and Jaden Smith

Image for article titled Black Hollywood Popped Out For Pharrell's Debut LV Fashion Show
Photo: Antoine Flament / Contributor (Getty Images)
John Boyega

Image for article titled Black Hollywood Popped Out For Pharrell's Debut LV Fashion Show
Photo: WWD / Contributor (Getty Images)
Naomi Campbell

Image for article titled Black Hollywood Popped Out For Pharrell's Debut LV Fashion Show
Photo: Victor Boyko / Stringer (Getty Images)
Nina and Russell Westbrook

Image for article titled Black Hollywood Popped Out For Pharrell's Debut LV Fashion Show
Photo: Victor Boyko / Stringer (Getty Images)
Zendaya

Image for article titled Black Hollywood Popped Out For Pharrell's Debut LV Fashion Show
Photo: Antoine Flament / Contributor (Getty Images)
Lenny Kravitz

Image for article titled Black Hollywood Popped Out For Pharrell's Debut LV Fashion Show
Photo: STEFANO RELLANDINI / Contributor (Getty Images)
Marcus Rashford, Jude Bellingham, Jaylen Brown

Image for article titled Black Hollywood Popped Out For Pharrell's Debut LV Fashion Show
Photo: Pierre Mouton / Stringer (Getty Images)
Anok Yai

Image for article titled Black Hollywood Popped Out For Pharrell's Debut LV Fashion Show
Photo: Estrop / Contributor (Getty Images)
Megan Thee Stallion

Image for article titled Black Hollywood Popped Out For Pharrell's Debut LV Fashion Show
Photo: WWD / Contributor (Getty Images)
Gims

Image for article titled Black Hollywood Popped Out For Pharrell's Debut LV Fashion Show
Photo: Antoine Flament / Contributor (Getty Images)
Travis Bennett

Image for article titled Black Hollywood Popped Out For Pharrell's Debut LV Fashion Show
Photo: Antoine Flament / Contributor (Getty Images)
Savannah and LeBron James

Image for article titled Black Hollywood Popped Out For Pharrell's Debut LV Fashion Show
Photo: Pierre Mouton / Stringer (Getty Images)
Quavo

Image for article titled Black Hollywood Popped Out For Pharrell's Debut LV Fashion Show
Photo: Victor Boyko / Stringer (Getty Images)
June Ambrose

Image for article titled Black Hollywood Popped Out For Pharrell's Debut LV Fashion Show
Photo: Victor Boyko / Stringer (Getty Images)
Offset

Image for article titled Black Hollywood Popped Out For Pharrell's Debut LV Fashion Show
Photo: Victor Boyko / Stringer (Getty Images)
Draymond Green

Image for article titled Black Hollywood Popped Out For Pharrell's Debut LV Fashion Show
Photo: Pierre Mouton / Stringer (Getty Images)
Omar Sy

Image for article titled Black Hollywood Popped Out For Pharrell's Debut LV Fashion Show
Photo: Pierre Mouton / Stringer (Getty Images)
Martica “Fat” Nwigwe and Tobe Nwigwe

Image for article titled Black Hollywood Popped Out For Pharrell's Debut LV Fashion Show
Photo: Pierre Suu / Contributor (Getty Images)
Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Ferg, Skepta

Image for article titled Black Hollywood Popped Out For Pharrell's Debut LV Fashion Show
Photo: Antoine Flament / Contributor (Getty Images)
A$AP Nast

Image for article titled Black Hollywood Popped Out For Pharrell's Debut LV Fashion Show
Photo: Victor Boyko / Stringer (Getty Images)
Henry Taylor

Image for article titled Black Hollywood Popped Out For Pharrell's Debut LV Fashion Show
Photo: Victor Boyko / Stringer (Getty Images)
