Black Hollywood Popped Out For Pharrell's Debut LV Fashion Show

Pharrell Williams is the new Men’s Creative Director for Louis Vuitton and his debut show in Paris, France was attended by all of the biggest names in the entertainment industry! Many, if not most, wearing ...you guessed it, Louis Vuitton. Here are all of the Black actors, musicians, creatives, and more that came and supported Pharrell!
Pharrell Williams
Kelly Rowland
Jay-Z
Beyoncé
Coi Leray
Tyler the Creator
Willow and Jaden Smith
John Boyega
Naomi Campbell
Nina and Russell Westbrook
Zendaya
Lenny Kravitz
Marcus Rashford, Jude Bellingham, Jaylen Brown
Anok Yai
Megan Thee Stallion
Gims
Travis Bennett
Savannah and LeBron James
Quavo
June Ambrose
Offset
Draymond Green
Omar Sy
Martica “Fat” Nwigwe and Tobe Nwigwe
Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Ferg, Skepta
A$AP Nast
Henry Taylor
