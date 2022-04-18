It’s tax time, which means you’re either waiting for a fat refund check or wondering where you’re going to get the money to pay Uncle Sam when he comes knocking. But no matter what your financial circumstances are, you could probably benefit from a little help to make your situation even better. So we’ve rounded up some great Black financial wellness podcasts that can help you get on track to getting your money right.

While these podcasts aren’t meant to be a substitute for personal advice from a financial planner, they may help you learn some new financial terms. And hearing other personal stories of overcoming debt may get you thinking about ways to save and make your money work for you.