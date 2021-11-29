How is it already almost December? Weren’t we just taking down decorations in January? For TV schedules December generally means special episodes, reruns and animated classics. If that’s not your thing, we found five choices of TV to look out for in December. Also, we have to ask, who doesn’t like animated holiday classics, because it’s not Christmas without The Grinch and Charlie Brown.
Abbott Elementary
Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 9:30 pm on ABC
Quinta Brunson’s (A Black Lady Sketch Show) workplace comedy about grade school teachers, who are definitely not in it for the money, is getting a special preview Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 9:30 pm before it moves to its regular time slot on Tuesday, Jan. 4. With Brunson’s flair for hilarious awkwardness and a diverse cast of familiar faces and bonafide legends, Abbott Elementary is the perfect companion to black-ish’s final season.
Cast: Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter and Sheryl Lee Ralph.
Annie Live!
Thursday, Dec. 2 at 8 pm on NBC
For the return of its live holiday musical, NBC picked one of pop culture’s most well-known stories. Annie Live! stars Celina Smith in the title role with Harry Connick Jr. as Daddy Warbucks and Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan. You can say you hate “Tomorrow” and don’t know the words, but we won’t believe you. We also know “Hard Knock Life” was your jam, long before Jay-Z came along. This one is for all the theatre kids!
Cast: Celina Smith, Harry Connick Jr., Taraji P. Henson, Nicole Scherzinger, Tituss Burgess and Megan Hilty.
Grand Crew
Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 8 pm on NBC
Grand Crew follows “a group of young professionals...trying to navigate the ups and downs of life and love in Los Angeles.” NBC has been stingy with previews of this comedy, which makes us very nervous. It’s from the writer and creator of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, so we’re trying to stay positive, but we still have questions. Broadcast networks don’t make a lot of comedies with primarily Black casts, so we’re watching no matter what. Let’s call it cautiously optimistic.
Cast: Nicole Byer, Justin Cunningham, Aaron Jennings, Echo Kellum, Grasie Mercedes and Carl Tart
Anne Boleyn
Thursday, Dec. 9 on AMC+
If you love British period dramas, but wonder why they’re all so white, may we introduce you to Anne Boleyn. Jodie Turner-Smith plays Anne during her last five months as she awaits execution for treason. Anne strives to protect her daughter Elizabeth’s inheritance and place in the family. It’s only three episodes, so that’s a quick Saturday afternoon binge.
Cast: Jodie Turner-Smith, Mark Stanley, Lola Petticrew, Barry Ward, Paapa Essiedu
Young Rock Holiday Special
Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 8 pm on NBC
There is never a time when we’re not interested in watching The Rock. His comedy Young Rock turned out to be adorable, since the younger versions of him are just as charming as the real thing. NBC is airing special holiday episode “A Christmas Peril,” where Dewey has three “disastrous” Christmases. Christmas with The Rock is actually on our vision board.
Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefu, Ana Tuisila, John Tui, Fasitua Amosa, Matthew Willig
Kenan Holiday Special
Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 8:30 pm on NBC
After all these years Kenan Thompson is still hilarious. We were worried his sitcom would mean less SNL fun, but it actually means we just get more Kenan. In “Christmas,” Kenan finds himself drawn into workplace drama. As funny as the show is, it also has unexpected heart that causes all kinds of feelings. We can only guess Kenan will ramp up the emotion even more for the holidays.
Cast: Kenan Thompson, Chris Redd, Kimrie Lewis, Dani Lane, Dannah Lane, Taylor Louderman and Don Johnson
