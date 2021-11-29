Kenan Holiday Special

Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 8:30 pm on NBC

After all these years Kenan Thompson is still hilarious. We were worried his sitcom would mean less SNL fun, but it actually means we just get more Kenan. In “Christmas,” Kenan finds himself drawn into workplace drama. As funny as the show is, it also has unexpected heart that causes all kinds of feelings. We can only guess Kenan will ramp up the emotion even more for the holidays.

Cast: Kenan Thompson, Chris Redd, Kimrie Lewis, Dani Lane, Dannah Lane, Taylor Louderman and Don Johnson