The Unforgivable - Dec. 10 Netflix

Cast:

Sandra Bullock, Vincent D’Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Viola Davis

Sandra Bullock is an ex-con trying to get back into her life, but no one is interested in helping her. We’d watch Viola Davis read the phone book and be captivated, however the trailer features her giving another amazing performance. Sandra Bullock is at a point where she can choose whatever projects she wants, and her last few have been really interesting, so we’re going to trust her with this highly charged, timely drama. Plus, with such a strong cast, we at least know the acting will be top notch.