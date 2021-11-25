With major studios more committed to streaming, more big releases are available to watch at home, on your couch, in your favorite sweatpants. From animated family fare to high concept awards contenders to huge franchises, there’s no end of choices for streaming in December. Here are five movies we think you’ll enjoy.
The Unforgivable - Dec. 10 Netflix
The Unforgivable - Dec. 10 Netflix
Cast:
Sandra Bullock, Vincent D’Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Viola Davis
Sandra Bullock is an ex-con trying to get back into her life, but no one is interested in helping her. We’d watch Viola Davis read the phone book and be captivated, however the trailer features her giving another amazing performance. Sandra Bullock is at a point where she can choose whatever projects she wants, and her last few have been really interesting, so we’re going to trust her with this highly charged, timely drama. Plus, with such a strong cast, we at least know the acting will be top notch.
Boxing Day (2021) - Dec. 17 Amazon
Boxing Day (2021) - Dec. 17 Amazon
Cast: Aml Ameen, Aja Naomi King, Marianne Jean-Baptistie
Someone’s been reading our dream journal. Boxing Day is a charming British rom com with a Black cast. Starring Aml Ameen (I May Destroy You) and Aja Naomi King (How to Get Away With Murder), it “follows Melvin (Ameen), a British author living in America, who returns home to London for Christmas to introduce his American fiancée, Lisa (King), to his eccentric British-Caribbean family.” Writer/director/star Ameen based the story on his life. It’s our very own Love Actually.
The Matrix Resurrections - Dec. 22 HBO Max
The Matrix Resurrections - Dec. 22 HBO Max
Cast: Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul Mateen II, Jada Pinkett, Jessica Henwick
Look, we have no idea what The Matrix Resurrections is about. Warner Bros. is being very secretive. Keanu is back as Neo, but the trailer makes it look like he doesn’t know he’s the one, so we have a lot of questions. We’re also wondering about Yahya Abdul Mateen II playing a different, younger Morpheus. The movie hits HBO Max the same day it’s released in theaters, and streams for 30 days, which means you can make it a marathon by watching the first three Matrix films before jumping into the new one.
The Suicide Squad - Dec. 23 HBO Max
The Suicide Squad - Dec. 23 HBO Max
Cast: Idris Elba, Margot Robbie, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis
Two words. Idris Elba. Ok, you need more. If you missed it in theaters, The Suicide Squad is coming to HBO Max, and not just for 30 days. The film features the return of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller. We also get the introduction of Idris Elba’s Bloodsport, a mid-level comics villain, whom Elba turned into a star that might get his own spinoff projects.
Encanto - Dec. 24 Disney+
Encanto - Dec. 24 Disney+
Voice Cast: Stephanie Beatriz, John Leguizamo, María Cecilia Botero, Angie Cepeda, Wilmer Valderrama
The latest big Disney animated movie follows a young Colombian girl who must save her family’s magic, even though she’s the only one in her family without magic. Disney loves stories of a seemingly ordinary hero who discovers they were actually powerful all along. It’s even better when they’re set to music from Lin-Manuel Miranda. Encanto is released in theaters Thanksgiving weekend, but if you wait a month you can enjoy it from the comfort of your home, while eating whatever snacks you want.
DISCUSSION