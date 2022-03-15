Talking about sex can be difficult for Black people. But talking about problems with sex can be nearly impossible. Black body shaming, religious beliefs, and a focus on prevention rather than pleasure can all contribute to why many Black people choose to avoid the topic of sex whenever they can.

That’s where a sex educator can help. They can help you get to the root of any cultural, social or emotional factors that are getting in the way of you getting what you want between the sheets. If you want to spice things up in your relationship but don’t know where to start, we’ve rounded up some Black sex therapists and educators who are helping Black people rediscover their sexuality and experience the pleasure they deserve. You can thank us later.