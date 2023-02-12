2023 Super Bowl: The Best Commercials, Movie Trailers

Remember how we were inundated with crypto ads during last year’s Super Bowl? Oh, what a difference a year makes. Crypto currency’s swift downfall means commercial spots for the big game are once again dominated by alcohol, cars, cell phone companies and movie blockbusters. According to Deadline, even the ad game couldn’t avoid inflation, which is why FOX didn’t sell out its Super Bowl ad inventory until January. This year a 30-second ad will run $6-7 million. Of course, none of that matters on game day. What we’re really concerned about are the most talked about, most memorable, most entertaining ads of Super Bowl LVII.
Fast X
Vin Diesel keeps trying to tell us this is the last one, but I find it hard to believe that Universal is giving up a franchise that’s made almost $2 billion.
The Flash
Look, we all know The Flash has a lot of problems surrounding it. Many of them relating to embattled star Ezra Miller. However, Michael Keaton’s long-awaited return as Batman is not one of them.
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
The seventh—yes, SEVENTH—film in the blockbuster franchise features former SNL star Pete Davidson as the voice of Mirage, a transformer that is also a 1993 Porsche 911 Carrera RS 3.8. Dominique Fishback and Anthony Ramos star as the humans who probably spent a lot of time acting opposite green screens.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
In the latest trailer for this Marvel Studios entry, we get our first look at Chukwudi Iwuji as The High Evolutionary. This clip also really showcases the finality of this third outing.
Creed III
With the Philadelphia Eagles playing in the game and the film set to hit theaters March 3, you knew we were getting a new Creed III trailer.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Ouantumania
Apparently, Scott and the ants celebrate saving the world with non-alcoholic beer.
Rémy Martin Cognac
Serena Williams gives the best inspirational speech ever in this clip for the alcohol brand. I don’t know what this has to do with Rémy Martin, but I’m ready to play in the game myself.
Oikos
Deion Sanders, his son Shedeur and the rest of the family compete to see who’s the strongest. Never count out old man strength.
PopCorners
Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are back in Breaking Bad form, but instead of meth, they’re making PopCorners.
Popeye’s
“Popeye’s Meme Kid” Dieunerst Collin’s NIL deal with the fast food chain has led to his own meal special and a Super Bowl commercial.
UberOne
Sean “Diddy” Combs never misses a chance to promote his empire. During the clip, he also manages to sneak in references to Combs Global; Love Records; Ciroc Vodka; Ciroc VS Brandy; and DeLeon Tequila.
Michelob Ultra
Serena Williams and Nneka Ogwumike are among the athletes in this Caddyshack themed short film. You may only get 30 seconds during the game, but we’ve got the full three minutes here.
DoorDash
The food delivery service wants you to know it also has groceries and it’s enlisted Raekwon to help shoppers find what they’re looking for.
Skechers
Snoop Dogg is truly living his absolute best life in this ad for Skechers Hands Free Slip-Ins. From his private jet, to the stage, to the football field, to the Oval Office, he’s representing those of us who like to be comfortable and just slip into our shoes.
Blockbuster
Is it 1993 or 2023? The Last Blockbuster in Bend, Ore. live streamed a fun ad on its official Instagram page letting everyone know it will be around “‘Til the bitter end.
