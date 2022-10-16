One thing about our girl Issa Rae, is that you won’t ever catch her holding her tongue to appease Hollywood. In a recent Elle magazine interview, the Insecure star spoke candidly about actor Ezra Miller, an actor who has been accused of grooming minors, and charged with felony burglary, second-degree assault, and disorderly conduct.

Miller, (who uses they/them pronouns) will play the lead role in the latest film adaptation for DC comic, The Flash, leaving many of us including Rae to ask, “TF?!”

According to HuffPost, Miller has been the center of several controversies. From a video that has surfaced of them reportedly choking a woman, to accusations of the use of “cult-like and psychologically manipulative, controlling behavior,” towards teenagers. Court documents filed in Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Court also allege that Miller “uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent.”

The actor has reportedly stated that they will soon be undergoing treatment as they suffer from “complex mental health issues.” And while no one’s mental health matters should be taken lightly, one should most certainly be held accountable for their violent and abusive actions, not be granted a role in a multi-million dollar movie. As told by TheWrap, Miller has continued to shoot the Warner Bros. film which is set to be released in 2023.

Rae shares that investigations are necessary, and that people shouldn’t always jump to conclusions, however, it’s most often best if we just “listen to women.”

“I’m gonna be real, the stuff that’s happening with Ezra Miller is, to me, a microcosm of Hollywood,” Rae told Elle.

“There’s this person who’s a repeat offender, who’s been behaving atrociously, and as opposed to shutting them down and shutting the production down, there’s an effort to save the movie and them,” she added. “That is a clear example of the lengths that Hollywood will go to to save itself and to protect offenders.”