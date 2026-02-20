Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude

15 Times Stephen A. Smith Disappointed Black Folks

Before Stephen A. Smith gets serious about a potential 2028 presidential run, he still has to answer for these shocking and disappointing incidents.

Published

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 06: ESPN reporter and analyst Stephen A. Smith is seen on the set of “First Take” on February 06, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images)

The Dangers of Trump’s Close Relationship With Tech Billionaires

Rumors continue to swirl around sports commentator Stephen A. Smith about a potential 2028 presidential run, but before he gets serious about running for office, the podcaster has plenty of things to address with his relationship with the Black community.

It’s true lots of Black folks love Smith’s witty commentator and fiery opinions, but ever since Smith has started his transition into American politics, he just can’t help but rub many folks the wrong way. Between his attacks to prominent Black leaders to accusations of turning MAGA and appeasing Trump, Smith has certainly tried to move past much of the criticism thrown his way… but not so fast! Here are 13 times Smith disappointed the Black community.

Criticizing Colin Kaepernick

Doha , Qatar – 3 February 2026; Colin Kaepernick, Founder & CEO, Lumi, on Centre stage during day two of Web Summit Qatar 2026 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Doha, Qatar. (Photo By Shauna Clinton/Sportsfile for Web Summit Qatar via Getty Images)

Although Smith consistently asserted that former NFL-star Colin Kaepernick was unjustly “blackballed” after protesting the national anthem back in 2016, he later argued Kaepernick avoiding a league-arranged workout in 2019 hurt any chance of returning and was simply performative. Many folks fought back against Smith’s claims. In response, Smith called Kaepernick’s martyrdom “irrelevant” to football.

Reacting to Renee Good Killing

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – FEBRUARY 01: Snow falls on a memorial to Renee Good on February 01, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Anger in the city continues to grow over the Trump administration’s immigration policy after Good’s death on January 7 and the death of Alex Pretti on January 24, both shot and killed by federal immigration agents. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The sports commentator caused controversy last month during his suggestion that Renee Good “provoked the situation” which led ICE agents to shoot her multiple times and kill her. Smith referenced his experience being Black in America during his remarks. “In the moment when you are dealing with law enforcement officials, you obey their orders so you can get home safely,” Smith said. “Renee Good did not do that.”

Smith on Racism in 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 04: Stephen A. Smith speaks at SiriusXM on Radio Row at Super Bowl LX on February 04, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

The podcaster said he’s not concerned if his race will play any role in his future campaign. “I know it [racism] exists. I know that you can’t escape it, but I do not believe it is as prevalent as some on the left would like us to believe,” he said during an interview with CBS News.

In his eyes, white Americans “don’t give a damn about [race], because they got their own problems,” Smith said. “That’s entirely different than believing they are superior to you and want to hold you back from ascending. That’s not what’s going on to the degree it was decades ago.” Smith’s remarks come in the middle of Trump’s second term dedicated to ending diversity, mass deportations and personally attacking America’s only Black President, Barack Obama, and his family.

Smith Praises Trump as ‘Relatable’

Remember when President Donald Trump came on stage and declared “the Black people” like him because he’s been “discriminated against” in the legal system? Well, after the offensive comment, Smith chimed in and defended the president.

“Black folks find him relatable because of what he is going through is similar to what Black Americans have gone through,” Smith said. “He wasn’t lying. He was telling the truth.” After much backlash from the Black community, the podcaster walked back his statement.

Joy Reid Fires Back at Smith

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 07: Joy-Ann Reid speaks onstage during Rise of Citizen Journalism at the 2025 Blackweek Conference at Spring Studios on October 07, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Many Black Americans were shocked and upset when former MSNBC host Joy Reid had her show, “The Reid Out,” canceled last year. But Smith was one of few Black voices, who didn’t have sympathy for the journalist.

Smith told ABC’s Linsey Davis in a January interview, “she is a talented, highly intelligent woman. I respect her. The issue is, if your numbers drop 47 percent and you are Black, in this culture that we are living in, did you really expect something else to happen?” He continued, “I’m looking at it and I’m saying, ‘I get it and you might be right.’ But the manner in which you’re going about it, that ain’t gonna serve you well long term.”

Reid quickly shut Smith down, we previously told you. “He said I got fired for ratings, and I’m like, ‘uh, excuse me, sir, you got $100 million for a show with half my ratings at my worst,” she said.

Giving Trump Props

Smith prides himself on not favoring one political party compared to the other. Still, many folks believe his “moderate” position in the face of Trump is a betrayal to the Black community. When it came down to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the sports commentator sided with Trump.

“We ain’t gon’ act like he caused this now,” he said during a podcast episode. “It was Russia that invaded Crimea [in 2014], and that was under the Obama administration.” Smith also painted former President Joe Biden and President Bill Clinton as the real villains in the ongoing war.

Smith Defends Black Rappers Performing for Trump

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: Stephen A. Smith speaks at SiriusXM on Radio Row at Super Bowl LX on February 05, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

After Nelly, Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross and Soulja Boy all faced scrutiny for agreeing to perform at Trump-sponsored events last year, Smith quickly defended the decision. “Soulja Boy ain’t got no right to go make some money?” Smith asked. “Snoop Dogg worth over $100 million. He got a youth football league. This brother sending cats to college, he sending cats to the NFL, we just gon’ ignore that? Because he performed at the inauguration?”

Smith Regrets Voting for Kamala Harris

Former Vice President Kamala Harris arrives to deliver the keynote address at the Martin Luther King Jr. Interfaith Breakfast, Jan. 16, 2026, at the Hilton Chicago. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Last January, Smith was dragged for days after revealing he regrets casting his vote for former Vice President Kamala Harris. “Yes, I voted for her, a lot of people voted for her, but in the end, we end up feeling like damn fools, because we supported it, we fell for the okiedoke as they say,” he said. “If you had a primary, the likelihood is she would not have been the Democratic nominee.”

Defending Ray Rice

In 2014, former NFL star Ray Rice had his contract terminated after video posted by TMZ showed him punching his wife, Janay Palmer, inside of an elevator. In response, Smith condemned the violence, but the rest of his comments on the incident certainly raise eyebrows.

“Let’s make sure we don’t do anything to provoke wrong actions, because if I come, or somebody else come, whether it’s law enforcement officials, your brother or the fellas that you know, if we come after somebody has put their hands on you, it doesn’t negate the fact that they already put their hands on you,” he said. Smith later walked back his insensitive remarks, the Guardian reported.

Smith on the Chris Rock, Will Smith Oscars Slap

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Will Smith appears to slap Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

After Will Smith’s 2022 Oscars slap heard around the world, Smith chimed in demanding that the actor take accountability instead of trying to promote his film, “Bad Boys for Life” with Martin Lawrence. “I’m not nearly as interested in seeing Will Smith in the movies [as] I am seeing him do an actual sit down interview with somebody to explain why he did what he did,” Stephen A. said during the June 9 episode of his podcast. “Ladies and gentlemen, the Black community – figuratively – was slapped.”

He argued the incident involving Chris Rock took the spotlight from all of the Black excellence happening that Oscars night, and for that, Smith “deserved to get his ass kicked.”

Will Smith Run for President in 2028?

While Smith wouldn’t be the first celebrity to make a deep dive into formal office, the sports commentator has been toying with the idea of 2028 bid, which has folks confused, frustrated and truly disappointed, we previously told you.

To add insult to injury, President Trump added his two cents on whether Smith should run. “Stephen A. is a good guy. He’s a smart guy,” Trump said. “I love watching him. He’s got great entertainment skills, which is very important. People watch him.” Trump continued, “I’ve been pretty good at picking people and picking candidates, and I will tell you, I’d love to see him run.”

Smith v. Jasmine Crockett

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 3: Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) participates in a public forum on the violent use of force by Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agents, at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on February 03, 2026 in Washington, DC. The forum, hosted by Democratic lawmakers, is hearing testimony from Brent and Luke Granger, whose sister Renee Good, was shot and killed by ICE agents in Minneapolis and Marimar Martinez, who survived after being shot by CBP agents in Chicago. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images)

During an October episode of Smith’s podcast, “Straight Shooter with Stephen A.,” he called out Democrats, specifically Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett, for sympathizing with Black voters in order to demonize Republicans. “You have a Democratic Party that knew they were getting our vote, would engage in demagoguery, scare the living hell out of us about what existed on the right and, as a result, they’d get our vote,” Smith told his audience. “And all they had to do to get it was to give us lip service about negative stuff about the other side.”

He targeted crocket directly from pushing back against Trump’s policies. “However Jasmine Crockett chooses to express herself, I’m like, ‘is that gonna help your district in Texas?’” We previously told you, Smith responded to all the backlash he faced and apologized.

Serena Williams’ Husband Responds

Adding to the long list of Black women that Smith has pissed off is tennis legend Serena Williams. We told you, after her surprise pop out during Kendrick Lamar’s 2024 halftime performance, Smith was very critical of Williams’ dance moves, especially given her brief romantic history with Lamar’s rap rival, Drake.

“If I’m married and my wife is going to join trolling her ex, go back to his ass,” Smith said. ‘Cause clearly you don’t belong with me. What you worried about him for and you’re with me? Bye. Bye.” In response, Williams’ husband and co-founder of Reddit, Alexis Ohanian, visited ESPN’s “First Take” to see Smith. “Also, too, Stephen A. Smith, I think you had some marriage advice for me. Is that right?” Ohanian asked while on air.

“Listen, I didn’t –” Smith began, stuttering over his words. “Headlines are headlines, and we can get into another time.” He quickly also admitted, “I am not qualified. Marital advice? Oh no, not me.” But Ohanian wasn’t satisfied…

“You hadn’t been married before, right?” he continued. “Because I give advice to plenty of founders who want to build billion-dollar companies. And the reason I do that is because I build billion-dollar companies. So, I generally try to stay in my lane in the advice department.” 

Smith Makes Trayvon Martin Comparison

In 2017, only five years had passed since Trayvon Martin was gunned down by George Zimmerman. Smith caught flak for comparing the hoodie Martin was notably wearing during his last moments to a new NBA and Nike design choice.

“I don’t know why the hell Nike made these damn uniforms that have hoods attached to it by the way,” Smith began referring to the Cleveland Cavaliers new warm-up uniforms, according to Sports Illustrated. “You’ve got a lot of those white folks in the audience that are going to think this is Trayvon Martin being revisited and I’m not joking about it. The bench is no place for someone to be wearing a hoodie.”

LeBron James Checks Smith

Los Angeles, CA – March 03: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers greets ESPNs Stephen A. Smith prior to a NBA basketball game against the LA Clippers at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 3, 2022. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

Things heated up during a March 2025 Los Angeles Lakers’ game between LeBron James and Smith. The altercation was over Smith’s comments about James’ son Bronny. After the dispute, the ESPN commentator previously said he can’t “be angry or feel slighted by LeBron James in any way,” but he quickly changed his tune.

“He said, ‘Yo, you gotta stop talking s**t about my son. You gotta stop f*****g with my son. That’s my son!’” Smith said. But the “First Take” personality said James simply should’ve picked a better time to initiate the conversation, we previously told you.

“My point is, rather than come up to me at court side, all you had to do was say, ‘Yo, I need you to stay, don’t leave this game I need to see you after the game,’” Smith suggested. “That’s all he had to say to me.”


