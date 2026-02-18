Whoopi Goldberg Clears Up Epstein Files Confusion

Whoopi Goldberg at Angel Studios’ “Solo Mio” Premiere held at Regal Times Square on January 27, 2026 in New York, New York. (Photo by Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Images)

Whoopi Goldberg isn’t here for anybody who thinks she somehow got herself entangled in any of the debauchery that the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein had going on while he was alive. And now she’s clearing the air and clearing her name to avoid any further confusion.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view HBCU Endowments vs. Harvard’s $53.2 billion To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video view video HBCU Endowments vs. Harvard’s $53.2 billion

As you may have heard by now, Goldberg’s name recently became one of the trending topics online after it was mentioned in some of the newly released Epstein files. However, on Tuesday’s episode of “The View,” “The Color Purple” star pulled up the file live on air and broke down the exact context for which her name was brought it. In it, her name was mentioned between an email exchange between Epstein and an unidentified, redacted individual who was explaining that Goldberg needed a private plane in order to fly to Monaco for a high profile charity event. The person then asked if Epstein wanted to oblige and offer up his “G2” for them.

“It says, ‘Whoopi needs a plane to get to Monaco… Julian Lennon’s charity is paying for it,’” Goldberg explained. “They don’t want to charter so they’re looking for private owners. Here’s the info. And they give all the information and they’re saying, do you want to offer your G2?”

As pointed out by “The View” cohost Sunny Hostin, Epstein declined to provide his plane and that was the end of that. That’s when Goldberg went on to push back on people who tried to claim she was romantically connected to Epstein or in cahoots.

“This is my point because, when I tell you people are trying to turn me into—I wasn’t his girlfriend. I wasn’t his friend. I was not only too old, but it was at a time where this is just not…. You used to have to have facts before you said stuff,” she said.

She later added that she’s never been on his plane as she famously has a fear of flying and expressed her incredulity at the fact that anybody would believe they were close to begin with.

“People actually believe that I was with him. It’s like, honey, come on. Every man I’ve ever been with you’ve known about ‘em because either the Enquirer wrote about it, people wrote about this stuff,” she said. “And, no, I didn’t get on the plane because you know what I would have to do to get on the plane? [Fly].”

The “Sister Act” star is just one of a few Black notable figures whose names and/or photos were found in the Epstein files. Some other people include Chris Tucker, Michael Jackson and Diana Ross.