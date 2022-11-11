It’s not unusual for a celebrity with an especially inspiring story to pen a memoir that chronicles their dramatic rise to fame. And while these books are stories about real life, some stars have chosen to get a little more creative by writing works of fiction.

This week, we spoke with Omar Epps about his new sci-fi novel, “Nubia: The Awakening.” But you may not know that Tyra Banks, Whoopi Goldberg and 50 Cent have also given fiction writing a try. Check out these stars who can add fiction writer to their resume.