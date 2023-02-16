15 Black Models Who've Dominated New York Fashion Week [Updated]

The Fall/Winter 2023 New York Fashion Week is coming to a close and Black models have ruled the runway. Here are 15 of the models we saw in the most major brand shows this season!
Gloria Maria- 3 Shows
Brazilian model Gloria Maria strutted her stuff on the three runways for Heron Preston (Feb. 11, 2023), Area (Feb. 11, 2023), and Puppets and Puppets (Feb. 12, 2023).
Mamuor Majeng- 4 Shows
Mamuor Majeng, Models.com’s 2022 Male Breakout Star of the Year, has walked for four NYFW shows Dion Lee (Feb. 10, 2023), Heron Preston (Feb. 11, 2023), Helmut Lang (Feb. 12, 2023), Gabriela Hearst (Feb. 14, 2023).
Ajok Daing- 4 Shows
London-based model Ajok Daing participated in New York Fashion Week walking for Simkhai (Feb. 10, 2023), Area (Feb. 11, 2023), Carolina Herrera (Feb. 13, 2023), and Altuzarra (Feb. 14, 2023).
Akon Changkou- 5 Shows
Akon Changkou is one of Models.com’s ranked Top 50 models. She has walked four runways for the brands: Ulla Johnson (Feb. 12, 2023), Khaite (Feb. 12, 2023), Carolina Herrera (Feb. 13, 2023), and Altuzarra (Feb. 14, 2023).
Alton Mason- 5 Shows
Elvis (2022) actor and model Alton Mason has walked in four shows for the brands: Heron Preston (Feb. 11, 2023), LaQuan Smith (Feb. 13, 2023), Gabriela Hearst (Feb. 14, 2023), Luis De Javier (Feb. 14, 2023), and Who Decides War (Feb. 15, 2023).
Anyiel Majok- 5 Shows
Anyiel Majok from South Sudan graced the runways of Rodarte (Feb. 10, 2023), Dion Lee (Feb. 10, 2023), Area (Feb. 11, 2023), Jason Wu (Feb. 12, 2023), and Brandon Maxwell (Feb. 14, 2023) for New York Fashion Week.
Awar Odhiang- 6 Shows
Awar Odhiang from Canada, worked the runway five times this New York Fashion Week for the brands: Simkhai (Feb. 10, 2023), Jason Wu (Feb. 12, 2023), Khaite (Feb. 12, 2023), Carolina Herrera (Feb. 13, 2023), Gabriela Hearst (Feb. 14, 2023), and Michael Kors (Feb. 15, 2023).
Alaato Jazyper Michael- 6 Shows
Alaato Jazyper, a South Sudanese model, walked in five New York Fashion Week shows Simkhai (Feb. 10, 2023), Proenza Schouler (Feb. 11, 2023), Khaite (Feb. 12, 2023), Tory Burch (Feb. 13, 2023), Altuzarra (Feb. 14, 2023), and Michael Kors (Feb. 15, 2023).
Romaine Dixon- 6 Shows
Jamaican model Romaine Dixon has walked for five brands at New York Fashion Week: Nicholas Raefski (Feb. 10, 2023), Helmut Lang (Feb. 12, 2023), Palomo Spain (Feb. 13, 2023), Thom Browne (Feb. 14, 2023), Head of State (Feb. 14, 2023), and Who Decides War (Feb. 15, 2023).
Akuol Deng Atem- 6 Shows
South Sudanese model Akuol Deng Atem has walked in six shows for NYFW F/W 2023: Simkhai (Feb. 10, 2023), Area (Feb. 11, 2023), Ulla Johnson (Feb. 12, 2023), Puppets and Puppets (Feb. 12, 2023), Thom Browne (Feb. 14, 2023), and Luis De Javier (Feb. 14, 2023).
Caren Jepkemei- 6 Shows
Kenyan model Caren Jepkemei walked in a whopping six shows for New York Fashion Week: Rodarte (Feb. 10, 2023), Prabal Gurung (Feb. 10, 2023), Heron Preston (Feb. 11, 2023), Ulla Johnson (Feb. 12, 2023), Carolina Herrera (Feb. 13, 2023), and Tory Burch (Feb. 13, 2023).
Laura Reyes- 7 Shows
Dominican model Laura Reyes has owned the runway for six brands this New York Fashion Week F/W including Simkhai (Feb. 10, 2023), Dion Lee (Feb. 10, 2023), Proenza Schouler (Feb. 11, 2023), Tory Burch (Feb. 13, 2023), Gabriela Hearst (Feb. 14, 2023), Altuzarra (Feb. 14, 2023), and Luar (Feb. 15, 2023).
Lineisy Montero- 7 Shows
Dominican model Lineisy Montero has graced the runway for Khaite (Feb. 12, 2023), Carolina Herrera (Feb. 13, 2023), Gabriela Hearst (Feb. 14, 2023), Altuzarra (Feb. 14, 2023), Michael Kors (Feb. 15, 2023), Willy Chavarria (Feb. 15, 2023), and Luar (Feb. 15, 2023) this New York Fashion Week.
Victoria Fawole- 8 Shows
London-based, Nigerian model Victoria Fawole was busy this New York Fashion Week strutting on the runway for seven brands including Proenza Schouler (Feb 11, 2023), Jason Wu (Feb. 12, 2023), Khaite (Feb. 12, 2023), Carolina Herrera (Feb. 13, 2023), Tory Burch (Feb. 13, 2023), Gabriela Hearst (Feb. 14, 2023), Altuzarra (Feb. 14, 2023), and Michael Kors (Feb. 15, 2023).
Mary Ukech- 8 Shows
The stunning Mary Udech dominated New York Fashion Week walking for a whopping eight brands including Rodarte (Feb. 10, 2023), Simkhai (Feb. 10, 2023), Dion Lee (Feb. 10, 2023), Area (Feb. 11, 2023), Jason Wu (Feb. 12, 2023), Khaite (Feb. 12, 2023), Carolina Herrera (Feb. 13, 2023), and Gabriela Hearst (Feb. 14, 2023).
