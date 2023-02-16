15 Black Models Who've Dominated New York Fashion Week [Updated]

15 Black Models Who've Dominated New York Fashion Week [Updated]

These are the models who have owned the runways this past week, hunny.


Amira Castilla
Image for article titled 15 Black Models Who&#39;ve Dominated New York Fashion Week [Updated]
Photo: JP Yim / Stringer (Getty Images), Hippolyte Petit / Contributor (Getty Images)

The Fall/Winter 2023 New York Fashion Week is coming to a close and Black models have ruled the runway. Here are 15 of the models we saw in the most major brand shows this season!

Gloria Maria- 3 Shows

Gloria Maria walking for Heron Preston (L) and Puppets and Puppets (R)
Photo: Giovanni Giannoni / Contributor (Getty Images), Rodin Banica / Contributor (Getty Images)

Brazilian model Gloria Maria strutted her stuff on the three runways for Heron Preston (Feb. 11, 2023), Area (Feb. 11, 2023), and Puppets and Puppets (Feb. 12, 2023).

Mamuor Majeng- 4 Shows

Mamuor Majeng walking for Heron Preston (L) and Gabriela Hearst (R)
Photo: Giovanni Giannoni / Contributor (Getty Images), Rodin Banica / Contributor (Getty Images)

Mamuor Majeng, Models.com’s 2022 Male Breakout Star of the Year, has walked for four NYFW shows Dion Lee (Feb. 10, 2023), Heron Preston (Feb. 11, 2023), Helmut Lang (Feb. 12, 2023), Gabriela Hearst (Feb. 14, 2023).

Ajok Daing- 4 Shows

Ajok Diang walking for Carolina Herrera (L), Simkhai (Middle), and Altuzarra (R)
Photo: Theo Wargo / Staff (Getty Images), Arturo Holmes / Staff (Getty Images), John Lamparski / Stringer (Getty Images)

London-based model Ajok Daing participated in New York Fashion Week walking for Simkhai (Feb. 10, 2023), Area (Feb. 11, 2023), Carolina Herrera (Feb. 13, 2023), and Altuzarra (Feb. 14, 2023).

Akon Changkou- 5 Shows

Akon Changkou walking for Ulla Johnson (L) and Altuzarra (R)
Photo: Giovanni Giannoni / Contributor (Getty Images), George Chinsee / Contributor (Getty Images)

Akon Changkou is one of Models.com’s ranked Top 50 models. She has walked four runways for the brands: Ulla Johnson (Feb. 12, 2023), Khaite (Feb. 12, 2023), Carolina Herrera (Feb. 13, 2023), and Altuzarra (Feb. 14, 2023).

Alton Mason- 5 Shows

Alton Mason walking for Gabriela Hearst (L), LaQuan Smith (Middle(, Heron Preston (R)
Photo: Rodin Banica / Contributor (Getty Images), Giovanni Giannoni / Contributor (Getty Images), Giovanni Giannoni / Contributor (Getty Images)

Elvis (2022) actor and model Alton Mason has walked in four shows for the brands: Heron Preston (Feb. 11, 2023), LaQuan Smith (Feb. 13, 2023), Gabriela Hearst (Feb. 14, 2023), Luis De Javier (Feb. 14, 2023), and Who Decides War (Feb. 15, 2023).

Anyiel Majok- 5 Shows

Anyiel Majok walking for Jason Wu (L) and Rodarte (R)
Photo: JP Yim / Stringer (Getty Images), Sean Zanni / Contributor (Getty Images)

Anyiel Majok from South Sudan graced the runways of Rodarte (Feb. 10, 2023), Dion Lee (Feb. 10, 2023), Area (Feb. 11, 2023), Jason Wu (Feb. 12, 2023), and Brandon Maxwell (Feb. 14, 2023) for New York Fashion Week.

Awar Odhiang- 6 Shows

Awar Odhiang walking for Simkhai (L) and Jason Wu (R)
Photo: Arturo Holmes / Staff (Getty Images), JP Yim / Stringer (Getty Images)

Awar Odhiang from Canada, worked the runway five times this New York Fashion Week for the brands: Simkhai (Feb. 10, 2023), Jason Wu (Feb. 12, 2023), Khaite (Feb. 12, 2023), Carolina Herrera (Feb. 13, 2023), Gabriela Hearst (Feb. 14, 2023), and Michael Kors (Feb. 15, 2023).

Alaato Jazyper Michael- 6 Shows

Alaato Jazyper walking for Altuzarra (L) and Tory Burch (R)
Photo: George Chinsee / Contributor (Getty Images), Taylor Hill / Contributor (Getty Images)

Alaato Jazyper, a South Sudanese model, walked in five New York Fashion Week shows Simkhai (Feb. 10, 2023), Proenza Schouler (Feb. 11, 2023), Khaite (Feb. 12, 2023), Tory Burch (Feb. 13, 2023), Altuzarra (Feb. 14, 2023), and Michael Kors (Feb. 15, 2023).

Romaine Dixon- 6 Shows

Romaine Dixon walking for Thom Browne (L), Palomo Spain (Middle), Head of State (R)
Photo: Taylor Hill / Contributor (Getty Images), George Chinsee / Contributor (Getty Images), Noam Galai / Stringer (Getty Images)

Jamaican model Romaine Dixon has walked for five brands at New York Fashion Week: Nicholas Raefski (Feb. 10, 2023), Helmut Lang (Feb. 12, 2023), Palomo Spain (Feb. 13, 2023), Thom Browne (Feb. 14, 2023), Head of State (Feb. 14, 2023), and Who Decides War (Feb. 15, 2023).

Akuol Deng Atem- 6 Shows

Akuol Deng Atem walking for Thom Browne (L) and Ulla Johnson (R)
Photo: Taylor Hill / Contributor (Getty Images), Giovanni Giannoni / Contributor (Getty Images)

South Sudanese model Akuol Deng Atem has walked in six shows for NYFW F/W 2023: Simkhai (Feb. 10, 2023), Area (Feb. 11, 2023), Ulla Johnson (Feb. 12, 2023), Puppets and Puppets (Feb. 12, 2023), Thom Browne (Feb. 14, 2023), and Luis De Javier (Feb. 14, 2023).

Caren Jepkemei- 6 Shows

Caren Jepkemei walking for Prabal Gurung (L), Ulla Johnson (Middle), and Carolina Herrera (R)
Photo: Fernanda Calfat / Stringer (Getty Images), Giovanni Giannoni / Contributor (Getty Images), Theo Wargo / Staff (Getty Images)

Kenyan model Caren Jepkemei walked in a whopping six shows for New York Fashion Week: Rodarte (Feb. 10, 2023), Prabal Gurung (Feb. 10, 2023), Heron Preston (Feb. 11, 2023), Ulla Johnson (Feb. 12, 2023), Carolina Herrera (Feb. 13, 2023), and Tory Burch (Feb. 13, 2023).

Laura Reyes- 7 Shows

Laura Reyes walking for Simkhai (L), Altuzarra (Middle), and Tory Burch (R)
Photo: Giovanni Giannoni / Contributor (Getty Images), George Chinsee / Contributor (Getty Images), Taylor Hill / Contributor (Getty Images)

Dominican model Laura Reyes has owned the runway for six brands this New York Fashion Week F/W including Simkhai (Feb. 10, 2023), Dion Lee (Feb. 10, 2023), Proenza Schouler (Feb. 11, 2023), Tory Burch (Feb. 13, 2023), Gabriela Hearst (Feb. 14, 2023), Altuzarra (Feb. 14, 2023), and Luar (Feb. 15, 2023).

Lineisy Montero- 7 Shows

Lineisy Montero walking for Gabriela Hearst (L) and Carolina Herrera (R)
Photo: Rodin Banica / Contributor (Getty Images), Theo Wargo / Staff (Getty Images)

Dominican model Lineisy Montero has graced the runway for Khaite (Feb. 12, 2023), Carolina Herrera (Feb. 13, 2023), Gabriela Hearst (Feb. 14, 2023), Altuzarra (Feb. 14, 2023), Michael Kors (Feb. 15, 2023), Willy Chavarria (Feb. 15, 2023), and Luar (Feb. 15, 2023) this New York Fashion Week.

Victoria Fawole- 8 Shows

Victoria Fawole walking for Carolina Herrera (L), Tory Burch (Middle), and Altuzarra (R)
Photo: Theo Wargo / Staff (Getty Images), Slaven Vlasic / Stringer (Getty Images), John Lamparski / Stringer (Getty Images)

London-based, Nigerian model Victoria Fawole was busy this New York Fashion Week strutting on the runway for seven brands including Proenza Schouler (Feb 11, 2023), Jason Wu (Feb. 12, 2023), Khaite (Feb. 12, 2023), Carolina Herrera (Feb. 13, 2023), Tory Burch (Feb. 13, 2023), Gabriela Hearst (Feb. 14, 2023), Altuzarra (Feb. 14, 2023), and Michael Kors (Feb. 15, 2023).

Mary Ukech- 8 Shows

Mary Udech walking for Jason Wu (L), Rodarte (Middle), Simkhai (R)
Photo: JP Yim / Stringer (Getty Images), Fernanda Calfat / Stringer (Getty Images), Giovanni Giannoni / Contributor (Getty Images)

The stunning Mary Udech dominated New York Fashion Week walking for a whopping eight brands including Rodarte (Feb. 10, 2023), Simkhai (Feb. 10, 2023), Dion Lee (Feb. 10, 2023), Area (Feb. 11, 2023), Jason Wu (Feb. 12, 2023), Khaite (Feb. 12, 2023), Carolina Herrera (Feb. 13, 2023), and Gabriela Hearst (Feb. 14, 2023).

