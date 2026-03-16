Exclusive: Hala Ayala, More Black Leaders, Celebs Share Life-Changing Lessons

FAIRFAX, VA – SEPTEMBER 20: Hala Ayala is running for re-election to represent the 51st district in the Virginia House of Delegates, Friday, September 20, 2019, in Fairfax, VA. (Photo by Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

February 2026 marks the 100th anniversary of Black History Month, a celebration of the outstanding contributions Black people have made to our culture. To honor that legacy, we’re reflecting in this on going series what a century of Black excellence has taught us with “100 Lessons for Black People,” a beautifully curated collection of wisdom and personal insights from some of the most influential Black thought leaders, creatives and innovators across industries who have shaped culture, challenged systems and redefined what success can look like.

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We hope these lessons will fill you with a sense of pride in what Black people have accomplished despite overwhelming obstacles and inspire you to make a little Black history of your own. Keep reading for these invaluable reflections. Here’s to the next 100 years and beyond of Black history. May our wisdom and our stories never be forgotten.

Hala Ayala, Former VA Delegate

DUMFRIES, VA – JUNE 8: Delegate Hala Ayala, Democratic candidate for Virginias Lieutenant Governor, greets voters at Swans Creek Elementary School on June 8, 2021, in Dumfries, VA.

(Photo by Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

“One of my favorite journalists is Ida B. Wells, and what she’s taught me as a woman, especially an Afro-Latina woman of color, a Black woman, Latina woman, is that you deserve a seat at the table. You deserve to be in the rooms that you walk in. Wear that crown, sis. When you have a seat at the table, you won’t be on the menu.”

Noah Coogler, Musician & Brother to Ryan Coogler

arrives Premiere Of Warner Bros “Space Jam: A New Legacy” held at Regal LA Live on July 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

“Resiliency. I think resiliency is the word that epitomizes Black people. We are the survivors of the strong, we are the survivors of the ones who made it, we are the survivors of the ones who survived. We come from a beaten, battered and damaged people—but we are not broken. We are spiritually strong, emotionally strong and physically strong. And resilience is the word I use to highlight our struggle,” he told The Root.

“We continue to thrive no matter what, and the same rules and principles apply to anything you’re pursuing, anything that you’re passionate about. Don’t take no for an answer; show true dedication. If they close the door in your face, keep knocking, keep kicking and look for another way inside,” he concluded.

Marla Gibbs, Actress, Singer and Author of “It’s Never Too Late”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 29: Actress Marla Gibbs attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of “Mildred 4 A Million” at Laemmle Royal on September 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

“We are all one, and if you believe in God, you have to exercise your faith, because faith is a verb. Being Black should never be an excuse for not living out your dreams. Black artists have a legacy of greatness. We stand on the shoulders of such luminaries as Lena Horne, Paul Robeson, Oscar Micheaux, Harry Belafonte, Sidney Poitier, Hattie McDaniel, Diahann Carroll, James Earl Jones, Ethel Waters, Ossie Davis, Ruby Dee and the list goes on,” she said.

“’Amos and Andy’ was one of our first sitcoms, say what you will, but these two men were funny and owned their business. Nat King Cole had a variety show, and we can’t forget Flip Wilson. They didn’t wait for a seat at the table; they built their own table instead. I learned from these brilliant artists that it was my responsibility to continue the story of creating opportunities and paving the way for others. Even though I wasn’t given the title of executive producer on “227,” I walked into the editing room every show and met with writers to ensure that we delivered the best show and that the truth of our culture was represented. It was and still is important to me that our stories reflect who we are,” she continued.

Andrea Campbell, Massachusetts Attorney General

Boston, MA – November 8: Andrea Campbell, candidate for Attorney General of Massachusetts, speaks to the assembled crowd at the Massachusetts Democratic Partys Election Night Celebration. (Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

“In these very trying, difficult times and unprecedented times, there are two things I’ve been encouraging folks to really pull upon. One is faith. I’m a very faithful person. I’m a believer. I can’t imagine starting my day without praying and being in my Bible. And this is the time to go deeper,” she told us. “When I think about Black history, I think about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Claudette Colvin– so many folks that had a deep faith in very, very difficult and challenging times to ensure that I could run for office, I could vote, I could become the first Black attorney general of Massachusetts. And I think many of us can pull on that faith in this moment in time in a deeper way to give us the hope and inspiration we need to keep forging ahead.”

Campbell continued, “The second thing is turning pain into purpose. When you think about the history of Black folks in this country– all that they accomplished for us to take our rightful place and to ensure that this democratic society extended the rights and privileges to all of its people– they did that not just under threat, but under death. Folks facing death on a regular basis still showed up in line to vote, still ran for office, still told their stories, still told their history and the full and complete history of this country when it comes to folks being enslaved. That gives me significant inspiration.” She added, “I have no fear in this moment. I feel inspiration. I feel hope because of my faith, my story but also because of the stories and the faith of so many that came before.”

Michele Y. Smith, CEO of The Museum of Pop Culture

Photo by Natalie Post (Post Productions)

“Throughout my life and career, I have learned that representation matters profoundly. As we celebrate a century of recognizing Black History Month, I am reminded of the impact that diverse voices and stories have in shaping our cultural landscape. My journey has taught me that the strength of our communities lies in our ability to uplift one another and share our narratives,” she said. “It is essential to honor the contributions of Black leaders, artists, and innovators who have paved the way for future generations.”

“As we celebrate this month, let us commit to fostering inclusivity and ensuring that marginalized voices are not just heard but celebrated. At the Museum of Pop Culture, we strive to create spaces that reflect the richness of our shared history and inspire new generations to dream big. Together, we can build a future where everyone’s story is valued and acknowledged.”

Wunmi Mosaku, Oscar-Nominated “Sinners” Star

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 16: Wunmi Mosaku attends the 8th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on February 16, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Savion Washington/WireImage)

“Learn to fill up your cup first. I think that’s something I’m trying to do, that I wish I knew before.”

Janelle James, Emmy-Nominated “Abbott Elementary” Star

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 01: Janelle James attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

“Community is everything, individualism will never get us anywhere. Any time that you think you’ve reached a point in your career that you did it all by yourself—you haven’t. There are so many people in front of the scenes that you know of and behind the scenes that have helped you get to that moment. That’s what I know and have learned.”

Kamie Crawford, Television & Podcast Host

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 28: Kamie Crawford attends the 57th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 28, 2026 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for NAACP)

“Every day is Black history. Every single day we’re learning something new, we’re discovering something new, we’re being the first at doing something. And it’s pretty remarkable. It’s also sad, but we can’t let it keep us down. I feel like something that I’m learning is that our abilities are limitless and whatever it that we want, we can have. As a matter of fact, it’s already ours or we’ve already had it in the past, it’s just us reclaIming it.”

Pastor Touré Roberts, Senior Pastor of The Potter’s House

Courtesy of Pastor Touré Roberts/Cyndi Brown.

“One of the most important lessons I have learned in life and leadership is this, your internal knowing will often outpace your external visibility. I have launched companies with more belief than budget. I have led ministries that grew slowly, long before they became significant. I have stood in rooms that felt small while carrying a vision that felt anything but small,” Pastor Roberts said.

“In those seasons, you are tempted to question yourself. You wonder if the size of the room is a reflection of the size of your calling. It is not. There is a difference between what you see and what you know. Knowing is not arrogance. It is not hype. It is a settled conviction about who you are and what you are assigned to build, even when the evidence is minimal.”

He continued: “Everything big starts small. But not everyone can endure small seasons without shrinking. That is where knowing matters most. Some of my most formative years were quiet. Building teams few people noticed,” Roberts said. “Strengthening systems before scale. Developing discipline, stewardship, and character before visibility ever arrived. Those rooms were not restricting me, they were refining me. Unfolding is what happens when capacity is developed before expansion is visible.”

“If you know who you are before the spotlight, you will not confuse slow growth with small calling. You will not edit your conviction to match your environment. You will build anyway. And one day, when the spotlight does come, it will simply reveal what was already formed in the dark. Protect what you know. The room will catch up,” he concluded.

Jennifer Hudson, EGOT-Winner

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 06: Jennifer Hudson attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Columbia Pictures’ and Sony Pictures Animation’s “GOAT” at AMC Century City 15 on February 06, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage)

“New history is history too, and I think that we need to celebrate that more. Yes, we stand on the shoulders of our ancestors, but it’s allowing us to be able to make that history and to continue it on. And I think we should embrace that that much more and it’s power in that. When we honor and celebrate and acknowledge each other as we are making history, it doesn’t have to be b’ack in the day’ history to be history or matter. It all matters!”

Kwame Raoul, Illinois Attorney General

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 11: Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul during the film “The Burial” screening at the Kerasotes Showplace ICON on October 11, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)

“In the struggle for big things, you don’t get everything that you want immediately– even though you may know what is right. That has applied to me [and] to my efforts,” he told us. “The first three times I ran for public office, I was unsuccessful. I actually started volunteering for the person that I ran against twice. That volunteering and that long term vision, that perseverance is what gave me an opening to be appointed to replace Barack Obama in the state Senate… If I accepted loss or didn’t have the humility to get engaged with somebody who I once ran against, I wouldn’t be in the position that I am today.”

Aaron Ford, Nevada Attorney General

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford addresses the media at the Grant Sawyer Building in Las Vegas on Dec. 12, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

“One lesson has guided me throughout my time in public service: the decisions we make impact real people – our neighbors, our friends, our families. Public office is not about titles; it is about responsibility. It requires us to put Main Street ahead of Wall Street, to stand up for working families, and to ensure that justice is not reserved for the powerful, but accessible to all. It is the honor of my lifetime to serve the people of Nevada. I remain committed to leading with integrity, acting with purpose, and working every single day to build a safer, stronger, and more just future for all.”

Angela Bassett, Legendary Actress and Producer

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 01: Angela Bassett attends the 2025 LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/FilmMagic)

“Never, ever, ever give up. We’ve come through the worst of times and we are survivors. So know that, truly, truly know that. No matter what the time, no matter what the trends, no matter which way the wind blows. We are a strong and invincible people, be proud in that.”

Sen. Raphael Warnock, Pastor and Politician

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 19: Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) speaks onstage during the first day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 19, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. Delegates, politicians, and Democratic party supporters are in Chicago for the convention, concluding with current Vice President Kamala Harris accepting her party’s presidential nomination. The DNC takes place from August 19-22. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

“My dad, who was a Pentecostal holiness preacher and a small businessman, would wake me up every morning with the same message: ‘Get up. Get dressed. Put your shoes on. Get ready.’ It used to annoy me to be honest. Here I was– an eight, nine-year-old kid– and he’s waking me up… And he had this thing about putting your shoes on,” Warnock told us. “What it took me years to realize is that for him, shoes were about readiness. In fact, I asked him one day, ‘Get ready for what?’ He said, ‘I don’t know. Just be ready.’ This idea of purpose and preparedness is something that I was taught. It is what guides my work.”

Rev. Dr. William Barber

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 27: Rev. Dr. William Barber, co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign speaks at a press conference prior to the the National Call For Moral Revival Rally at the US Capitol on October 27, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Repairers Of The Breach)

“We got to ask the question, what door did we leave over? What did we not fill the room with? Why is it that we didn’t pick up the Poor People’s Campaign until 50 years later, when we tried to pick it up in 2018? What is it that we didn’t finish that left the door open? We have to look inward, and there has to be some repentance. When we look at the movie ‘Sinners,’ it’s saying a lot. The demon can’t come in unless they’re invited.”

KevOnStage, Actor and Comedian

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 04: Kevin “KevOnStage” Fredericks speaks onstage at the “Authors” panel during the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 04, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

“This might sound counterintuitive, but it’s true. The video doesn’t have to be perfect to be good. I think people think it needs to be perfect, and if it ain’t perfect, they don’t post it. Nothing’s perfect. My favorite movies are not perfect. Things can still be good, and good is good enough.”

Amy Dubois Barnett, Author of “If I Ruled the World” and Former EIC of EBONY Magazine

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – MARCH 01: Amy Dubois Barnett attends the 2018 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Oscars Luncheon at Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel on March 1, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Essence)

“My lesson for Black folks: Get comfortable with being uncomfortable. So many of the best things in my life and career came when I said yes to opportunities that scared me or pushed me beyond what felt safe or familiar. I’ve learned that fear is often a sign of growth, and when life opens a door you don’t feel fully ready for, it’s often because you are ready. Leaning into that discomfort with confidence is how you discover your strength and step into the life you’re meant to live.”

Kennedy Ryan, New York Times Best-Selling Romance Author

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 07: Kennedy Ryan arrives at 57th NAACP Image Awards Nominees Brunch at Nya Studios on February 07, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

“My lesson for Black folks: We are all we got. The “we” is those aligned around the best interests of our community, of each other. Every time a door opens, I look for ways to hold it for the next Black woman pursuing her dreams because you get tired fighting at every turn. It’s impossible to overstate the joy of celebrating and amplifying others. I find it’s a generosity God always finds a way to return.”

Stacey Abrams, Politician and Author

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 25: Stacey Abrams speaks onstage during the Clinton Global Initiative 2025 Annual Meeting at New York Hilton Midtown on September 25, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images for New York Hilton Midtown)

“True leadership demands the creation of one’s own standards, not the acceptance of those imposed by a system designed to limit you or, worse, not see you. In moments of crisis, I learned to confront the three possible levers—engagement, neutrality, or complicity—with deliberate intention, recognizing that each carries its own risk,” Abrams told us.

“By refusing to adopt the language and expectations of a restrictive system—even after two public electoral defeats—I demonstrated that integrity outweighs conformity, and that I would only make progress if I counted each step forward and refused to be defined by setbacks alone,” she added. “This approach has guided me through criticism, vilification, and mistakes, reminding me that authentic leadership is rooted in setting and measuring against standards that serve a higher purpose, not the constraints of an unjust or indifferent status quo.”

Tramell Tillman, Emmy-winning Actor on “Severance”

Tramell Tillman at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)

My lesson for Black Folks: Get Down Off the Cross. We are part of a body; individually blessed with a role and a function. Our talents, skills, gifts, resources make our presence in this existence profound, but together we’re a force of nature. Know your role, know your function. No one is asking you to save the world, just play your part.

William Stanford Davis, “Abbott Elementary” Actor

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 03: William Stanford Davis attends The Hollywood Reporter x The Macallan Event at The Macallan Villa on February 03, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Olivia Wong/Getty Images)

“My lesson for Black folks: Faith and Discipline Beat Doubt. There will be moments when the world questions you. Discipline keeps you steady. Faith keeps you moving. Together, they carry you further than talent alone ever could.”

Dewayne Perkins, “The Blackening” Creator and Actor

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 07: Dwayne Perkins attends the world premiere of “The Studio” during the 2025 SXSW Conference and Festival at The Paramount Theatre on March 07, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

“My lesson for Black people: Laugh as much and as often as you can. Laughter deepens my relationships, it deepens my joy, and being a comedian, it very literally deepens my pockets. Laughter is a compass that steers me towards the people and places filled with it and away from places void of it. Also, have you ever laughed in someone’s face instead of arguing with them? It’s the best! Laughter works in almost ALL situations! Do it!”

Tracie Thoms, “Rent” Actress and Singer

Photo Credit: Damu Malik

“Early in my career, I was doing a play, and I was frustrated that my career wasn’t moving as fast as I’d hoped. I was constantly comparing myself to other actors, and I was miserable. It is true—comparison is the thief of joy. But a fellow actor in the play, the late great Curtis McClarin, sat me down and said this to me: ‘The Cream Always Rises. We don’t know when, or how, but we know it will always rise because that’s all Cream knows how to do. It’s inevitable.’ So, be patient and have faith. And always do your best to be the CREAM. This mantra has served me well. Thank you, Curtis McClarin.”

Jean Elie, “Insecure” Actor and “Send Help” Creator

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 08: Jean Elie attends the Outstanding Performer of the Year Award ceremony during the 39th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival at The Arlington Theatre on February 08, 2024 in Santa Barbara, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for SBIFF)

“One thing I’ve learned is nobody’s coming to save you. If you want to be in this industry, you have to put in the work. If you’re an actor, act. Get in an acting class. Connect with filmmakers and volunteer your talent on short films and passion projects. If you’re a writer, write. Create the story you want to see, then connect with filmmakers who are looking to build projects. If you’re a director, direct. Take an acting class, find talented actors, and put them in your work. And when you land the job, push that job. Don’t wait for anyone else to do it for you. You are only as big as your last one. You have to stay active in your career, not passive.”

Beatrice Dixon, CEO The Honey Pot Co.

Beatrice Dixon, Photo Credit: Ron Hill Photography

“Always remain true to yourself and never forget who you are throughout the process. Never, for me, is never forgetting the ancestors. I don’t care if I’m sitting in front of the CEO of JP Morgan, I’m going to mention them. I just show up as who I am, and I’m comfortable in that, and I have a humbleness in that. I’m grateful that we’ve been able to be as successful as we are, and and have been able to sustain our business and keep it alive. There is no table to be invited to. The only reason those hypothetical rooms or tables exist is because people perpetuate those stories.”