Why Michael B. Jordan Just Claimed The Oscar Crown Jonathan Majors Let Slip Away

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: (L-R) Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jemal Countess/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

When Michael B. Jordan directed and starred in Creed III opposite Jonathan Majors in 2023, the narrative was obvious. Majors was the serious actor destined for greatness. Jordan was dependable, but people only looked at him as a movie star. As they promoted the film, the two men leaned heavily into their bond, framing the movie as a story about brotherhood. They shared the cover of Empire and appeared together in joint New York Times features where they talked about the strange pressure of being the “Next Big Thing” in Black Hollywood. At that level, they suggested, there were only two people who really understood what the other was carrying. They were each other’s only true peer.

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Jonathan Majors and Michael B. Jordan photographed by Mark Seliger for the Vanity Fair #Oscars Party pic.twitter.com/dJ1v7WYkjJ — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 14, 2023

Fast forward two years. That story has flipped completely.

TOPSHOT – (L/R) US actor Michael B. Jordan holds the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role for “Sinners” and US director Ryan Coogler holds the Oscar for Best Writing (Original Screenplay) for “Sinners” in the press room during the 98th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 15, 2026. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP via Getty Images)

Last night, Michael B. Jordan took the stage at the 98th Academy Awards and snatched the award for Best Actor from Timothée Chalamet’s smug, self-aggrandizing hands, becoming just the sixth Black man to win an Oscar for Best Actor. Meanwhile, the man many assumed would reach that rarified air first is now in full rebuild mode. Jonathan Majors’ career imploded after his highly publicized legal troubles, and he is now attempting a comeback far from the Hollywood mainstream, filming a new project with The Daily Wire, a conservative media company that has positioned itself as a landing spot for figures Hollywood no longer wants to touch.

So, what happened? How did Majors fall so far so fast while Jordan kept rising?

Well, let’s start with Majors. And while I do not fully agree with her, a church mother summed up the whole situation to me in one brutally simple sentence: “he should have left them white girls alone.”

Just as Jonathan Majors seemed ready to claim Hollywood’s heavyweight belt, his career detonated in real time. A messy legal case involving him and Grace Jabbari, his white ex-girlfriend, turned into a conviction of reckless assault and studios scattered like roaches when the lights come on. The same industry that had spent two years calling him the most exciting actor alive suddenly developed collective amnesia. Marvel quietly erased him from the future of its franchise and prestige projects evaporated overnight.

While Majors was burning bright and self-destructing, Michael B. was doing something less dramatic but more effective: he kept his head down, chose projects that stretched him, and kept his personal life out of the tabloids. Sure, there was a brief kerfuffle when he and Lori Harvey broke up, but he never let his career become a running commentary on who he was dating.

Instead, Jordan built his brand carefully, aligning himself with projects that resonated with Black audiences while maintaining a public image that was aggressively drama free. No messy headlines. No viral courtroom moments. Just a steady stream of films, directing work, and cultural goodwill. It may not have generated the same early buzz that surrounded Majors, but it protected his trajectory and helped build the kind of reputation Hollywood eventually feels comfortable rewarding.

Ultimately, the difference between these two men was not talent. They both had that in spades. The difference was discipline. One played the long game, protecting his reputation while steadily building toward last night. The other burned hotter and faster, only to watch the industry that once crowned him its future slam the door shut once he made a mistake.

Two men who once stood at the exact same place in Black Hollywood now occupy very different worlds. One is holding an Oscar. The other is still trying to get back in the room.