Erika Kirk Dragged After Questionable Statements About White Men Being ‘Disenfranchised’

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 21: Erika Kirk interviews surprise guest Nicki Minaj on the final day of Turning Point USA’s annual AmericaFest conference at the Phoenix Convention Center on December 21, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. Minaj spoke about her frustrations with California Governor Gavin Newsom, and about why she has embraced the conservative movement. (Photo by Caylo Seals/Getty Images)

Erika Kirk, the CEO of Turning Point USA and Charlie Kirk’s widow is no stranger to controversy. In fact, the ultra-conservative has a long history of pissing Black people off, but after her recent visit to the Arkansas’ Governor’s Mansion, Black folks are raising alarms over Kirk’s claims that white men are “disenfranchised.” Yes, you read that correctly.

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It all started when Kirk met with Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to announce an expansion of conservative student groups in schools. The conservative duo even signed a proclamation encouraging high schoolers in the state to start and join Turning Point USA’s new “Club America,” the organization’s recent initiative aimed at recruiting young, white students across the country.

Kirk’s emotional speech at the Governor’s Mansion took an awkward turn, however, after she delivered a tearful– and very confusing– declaration to white men. “Don’t let anyone disenfranchise you because you’re a young man, especially a young white male man,” she said on March 11.

She went on to encourage the men in the audience to take on a position of strength in their families and their communities.

“Don’t ever let anyone talk down to you. We need strong men out there, strong men who are convicted that will be good leaders, good husbands, good fathers,” she added.

As we previously told you Kirk was thrown into the spotlight after her husband Charlie was assassinated back in September. The Kirks are known supporters of President Donald Trump and MAGA, so her declaration to white America certainly pissed off Black folks online…

“When have white men ever been victims in this country? Y’all are literally blowing the world up as I type. I’m so confused by this fake white male oppression,” @TheStevenDwayne said on X.

When have white men ever been victims in this country? Y’all are literally blowing the world up as I type. I’m so confused by this fake white male oppression. https://t.co/Taxe6FCKyj — Dwayne (@TheStevenDwayne) March 13, 2026

History tells us that at no point have straight, cisgender, white men been “disenfranchised” or had their right to vote stripped away. On the other hand, Black Americans know a thing or two about fighting for the right to vote, and they wasted no time pointing out the facts to Kirk.

“The game has been rigged in favor of white men since they stole this place from the Native Americans,” @el_budget said. “Don’t ever fall for this gimmick that they are disenfranchised.”

@EastPointMadeMe turned his attention to any Black person who openly– or behind closed doors– supports Kirk, TPUSA and MAGA. He tweeted, “Imagine being Black and aligned with this…”

Clips of Kirk’s speech have now reached over 8 million views on social media. She has not responded to any of the backlash.