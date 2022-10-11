These days, when practically everything costs more, it can be hard to justify spending on luxury beauty items. But on October 11 and 12, Amazon Prime Days are offering deep discounts on some of the most popular products on the market for Prime members. So you just may be able to score a deal on a luxe lotion or shower gel. But don’t wait, the deals won’t last forever. If you’re looking for a way to treat yourself, you won’t want to miss these dope Prime Day beauty deals.
Comfort Zone Aromasoul Mediterranean Shower Gel (List Price $25, Deal Price $21.25)
The Aromasoul Mediterranean Shower Gel from Comfort Zone will make you feel like you’re a guest at a high-end spa. The gentle cleanser works for all skin types. And the subtle scent is so relaxing.
Comfort Zone Tranquility Blend Aromatic Oil (List Price - $95, Deal Price - $80.75)
Comfort Zone Tranquility Blend Aromatic Oil is sweet-scented blend of cedarwood and sweet oOrange essential oils. Dab a little on your wrists when you’re stressed out or just before bedtime to transport yourself to tranquility.
Deborah Lippmann Balancing Act Liquid Hand Soap (List Price - $32, Deal Price - $28.80)
You may be washing your hands more these days, but your nails shouldn’t have to suffer. If anyone can make hand soap that protects your mani, it’s celebrity manicurist Deborah Lippmann. This Balancing Act Liquid Hand Soap is pH-balanced and safe enough for daily use.
Bio-Oil Dry Skin Gel (List Price - $35.57, Deal Price - $23.86)
Soothe your skin with Dry Skin Gel from Bio-Oil. Apply the gel-to-oil texture everywhere. It absorbs easily into your skin and restores the moisture it’s been missing.
L’Occitane Moisturizing Rose Hand Cream, 1 oz (List Price - $12.50, Deal Price - $10.63)
There’s no better excuse than Prime Day to treat your hands to this luxurious Moisturizing Rose Hand Cream from L’Occitane. Trust me, you’ll fall in love with the sweet scent of rose.
L’Occitane Lavender Hand Wash & Hand Lotion (List Price - $69, Deal Price - $58.65)
The Lavender Hand Wash and Hand Lotion set from L’Occitane comes with a 10.1-fl oz Lavender Hand Wash, 16.9-fl oz Lavender Hand Wash Refill and a 10.1-fl oz Lavender Hand Lotion. It could make a great holiday gift, but I wouldn’t be mad if you wanted to keep it all to yourself.
PMD silversilk Pillowcase (List Price - $99 Deal Price - $74.25)
Protect your hair and skin while you sleep with this luxurious pillowcase from PMD made of 100 percent silk.
PMD silversilk Sleep Mask (List Price - $59, Deal Price - $44.25)
Sleep in luxury with this silversilk sleep mask from PMD. It blocks bright light and helps slow the appearance of aging so you’ll really get your beauty sleep.
Smith & Cult Nail Polish (List Price - $18, Deal Price - $12.60)
Smith & Cult is known for edgy on-trend nail polish. And this Prime Day you can take advantage of a rare discount on this luxe fall shade.
Clarins Moisture-Rich Body Lotion (List Price - $46, Deal Price - $36.80)
As the temps get cool, it’s more important than ever to keep your skin soft. This body lotion from Clarins is made with shea butter, so it’s super satisfying to dry skin.
Jack Black, Intense Therapy Lip Balm SPF 25 (List Price - $22, Deal Price - $15)
A good lip balm is a must for any makeup bag. And this balm from Jack Black is a great choice. You can protect your lips all year long with this lip balm made with natural mint and shea butter and broad-spectrum sun protection.
OUIDAD Advanced Climate Control Heat & Humidity Gel, (List Price - $26, Deal Price - $19.50)
Keep your curls poppin’ no matter the weather with this Advanced Control Heat & Humidity Gel from Ouidad. It protects your style without leaving it feeling sticky or weighing it down. And it has a nice, clean scent that’s not overpowering.
Glytone Mild Gel Cleanser (List Price - $48, Deal Price $38.40)
Remove oil, dirt and makeup with ease with this mild exfoliating cleanser from Glytone that works for normal to combination skin. It’s made with glycolic acid to help reduce fine lines and wrinkles while leaving your skin feeling soft and rejuvenated.
Perricone MD Acne Relief Calming & Soothing Clay Mask (List Price - $45 Deal Price - $32.51)
Soothe your acne-prone skin with this clay mask from Perricone MD. Just 15 minutes with this mask will leave your skin feeling clean and looking healthy.
Grande Cosmetics Stimulating Scalp Massager (List Price - $10, Deal Price - $7)
A healthy scalp is important to having healthy hair. So show your scalp some love with this stimulating scalp massager. It helps improve circulation and it just feels great.
