Are We Actually Headed Toward World War 3? Why It Feels Closer Than Ever…

WASHINGTON, DISTICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES – 2026/02/28: A demonstrator shouts anti-war slogans while joining in a protest. Protesters, some carrying Iranian and American flags, demonstrate on the streets near the White House to voice their opposition to the joint U.S.-Israeli military operation that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. The crowd chanted anti-war slogans during the rally. (Photo by Probal Rashid/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Usually, a major conflict halfway across the globe is something we watch from a distance; a tragedy discussed over coffee but ultimately removed from our daily lives. Now, that distance has evaporated.

At least one in three people in the U.S., UK, France and Canada believe the outbreak of World War 3 is more likely than not in the next five years, according to a Politico Poll— a sharp increase after the question was first polled in March 2025. The poll of 2,000 people also shows one in three people believe a nuclear weapon is likely or very likely to be used in a war.

Russia is seen as the biggest threat to peace in Europe, while Canadians see America as its greatest danger to security, Politico reported. In France, Germany and the U.K., the U.S. is considered the second-biggest threat.

Just in case you’ve been living under a rock, the U.S. and Israel have been worried that Iran was building nuclear weapons and helping other groups to attack them. After talks to stop this failed, the U.S. and Israel decided to use force to try to stop it themselves, launching a massive, coordinated military attack—dubbed Operation Epic Fury—on February 28, The Guardian reported.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed and many of Iran’s military and government buildings were destroyed.

TEHRAN, IRAN – MARCH 01: Smoke rises from the area after it was targeted in attacks as a series of explosions are heard in Tehran, Iran on March 01, 2026. The Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) building after Iranian authorities said it was targeted in the attacks, as the Iranian army announced it had launched new strikes against U.S. and Israeli targets (Photo by Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Iran struck back, firing hundreds of missiles and drones at Israel and at U.S. bases in Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE.

The number of U.S. service members killed in the first few days of the Iran war grew to six, The New York Times reported, after President Donald Trump said regime change in Iran is “the best thing that could happen.”

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky told the BBC last month how Russia President Vladimir Putin “has already started” World War Three— and the only answer was intense military and economic pressure. “The question is how much territory he will be able to seize and how to stop him…Russia wants to impose on the world a different way of life and change the lives people have chosen for themselves,” Zelensky said.

AT SEA, UNSPECIFIED – MARCH 1: In this U.S. Navy released handout, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) fires a Tomahawk land attack missile in support of Operation Epic Fury, on March 1, 2026 at Sea. Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was confirmed killed after the United States and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran on February 28. Iran retaliated by firing waves of missiles and drones at Israel, and targeting U.S. allies in the region. (Photo by U.S. Navy via Getty Images)

Many Black Americans are not surprised by what seems to be impending doom.

We previously told you how Christians believe the current world news is nothing short of biblical prophesies detailed long before our existence. “You will hear of wars and rumors of wars, but see to it that you are not alarmed. Such things must happen, but the end is still to come,” Matthew 24:6 reads.

in 2025 you can take a quick nap where everything's normal & wake up to news of trump starting world war 3. we are living in the end times pic.twitter.com/O3u9cbphCf — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) June 22, 2025

The Root also told you back in 2024 about the relocation of five purebred red heifers from Texas to the Holy Land. Jews believe these cows are a requirement for the building of a Third Jewish Temple—a sign American evangelists believe signifies the second coming of Jesus Christ.

“I was going to do laundry, but given we have the impending collapse of society, record inflation, AI replacing human intelligence, and possibly World War 3 with nuclear retaliation,” one X user wrote. “I’m just going to sit on the couch with snacks and wait this one out.”

