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Inside ‘Godfather of Soul’ James Brown’s Luxurious South Carolina Home

In recognition of the 60th anniversary of ‘Papa’s Got a Brand New Bag,’ let’s take a look inside James Brown’s legendary home.

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Photo: Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images; Screenshot: YouTube

There’s no debating that the late James Brown, widely known as “The Godfather of Soul,” who died almost 20 years ago on Christmas Day in 2006, left an extraordinary legacy. But while his physical presence may no longer be with us, he’s still able to touch lives through the music he left behind.

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Specifically, his hit song “Papa’s Got A Brand New Bag” is celebrating its 60th anniversary, so what better time than any to revisit his iconic South Carolina estate? Born in Barnwell, S.C., Brown’s family moved when he was only five to nearby Augusta. According to Billboard, his home is located a few minutes away from his hometown and is now under the stewardship of Primary Wave, a marketing and branding firm, which “purchased assets of the estate for a reported $90 million.”

His estate, per the outlet, is the late-singer’s version of Elvis Presley’s home-turned-museum Graceland and “The Payback” artist’s grandiose style was on full display in the home. So, keep reading to catch a rare look inside the home of “The Hardest Working Man in Show Business!”

Humble Roots

Photo: Getty Images

First, let’s give a little background. In 1933, James Brown was born in Barnswell, South Carolina, in a wooden shack. During a 1995 interview, Brown explained he was inspired to return to his birth state after his father’s passing.

A Brief Insight Into Childhood

Screenshot: Christies

As a boy, in order to make some change, James Brown picked cotton; he also worked as a coal-scrounger, a shoeshine boy and reportedly performed “buck” dances to entertain troops at the start of World War II. Fast forward so many decades and all that dancing and entertaining paid off. Now, let’s get into the home!

The Extraordinary Entrance

Screenshot: Youtube

James Brown’s home is located on 62.8 acres of land in Beech Island, South Carolina, on James Brown Boulevard. Iron Gates are the first things that welcome you to the private property.

A Personal Boulevard

Screenshot: Youtube

If the iron gates aren’t enough to indicate that you’re about to enter the famous singer’s property, then maybe the fact that the property is on James Brown Boulevard will clue you in.

There Are James Brown Signs Everywhere

Screenshot:Youtube

And if those two things still aren’t enough for you to figure out that Brown lived here, you’ll find the letter B printed on various areas of the house.

A Festive Foyer

Screenshot: Youtube

Inside the home he eventually purchased, he created a bright, inviting entrance. When you first walk into the home, you are thrust into a world full of color with a green foyer and lavish furniture.

One Last Christmas

Screenshot: Youtube

The last Christmas Tree the artist put up in his home is also in the foyer. Apart from some items that were put up for auction, the house remains largely untouched.

A Final Cover

Screenshot: Youtube

Also in the foyer is his last copy of “Jet Magazine,” with the image of James Brown on the cover. The magazine was left on a side table when he died and is reportedly still there.

Fabulous Family Room

Screenshot: Youtube

The family room has wood carved walls, black and white tiles and leather sofas. It’s a place for everyone to come together and have a good time in each other’s company.

Remaining Rooted

Screenshot: Youtube

Vases of cotton are left around the house on tables, as James Brown kept the cotton to serve as a reminder of his humble roots.

The Hair Salon

Screenshot: Youtube

James Brown’s straightened hair was not only part of his signature look but the health of his beautiful mane was important to him, evidenced by his personal hair salon that is stacked with hair products.

Stocked Shelves

Screenshot: Youtube

Brown made sure to keep his shelves stocked with his favorite hair products. According to Brown’s daughter Deanna Brown, the artist’s standing order was “give me everything you’ve got.”

Billboard gives even more detail:

“Inside Brown’s personal hair salon there’s a basket of dozens of hair curlers, with bottles and cans of hair product lining the shelves. A mix of cultural artifacts — African, Native American, Indian, East Asian — adorn every room; each light switch cover is a photo of Brown holding a street sign with his name on it.”

A Necessary Space For Recovery

Screenshot: Youtube

You can also find a massage table and monogrammed towel in his salon, making it the perfect relaxation space for “The Hardest Working Man in Show Business.”

The Rarely-used Intercom System

Screenshot: Youtube

According to his daughter, the house also features an intercom system that apparently was rarely used as the artist would just shout if he needed anyone.

A Six Car Garage

Screenshot: Youtube

A six-car garage sheltered James Brown’s relatively humble car collection considering how big of a star he was.

More Space For Tour Buses

Screenshot: Youtube

Just across from the garage on the lawn also sits two of Brown’s tour buses, with…of course … his name is written on the front of them.

Personal Bar

Screenshot:Youtube

A bar in the house showcases some of the artists favorite places that he had visited such as the MGM Grand.

A Museum For The Mansion

Screenshot: Youtube

What do you think? Can Brown’s home become the Black Graceland? According to Billboard, “If things go to plan, Augusta will soon be even more widely known as the home of James Brown — the City of Soul, perhaps, or of Funk — where his legacy and influence are on full display.”

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