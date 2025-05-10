White Male Karen Chases and Slaps Black Woman, Black Girl Trafficked For Skin and Eyes Still Missing, Smokey Robinson Accused of Sexual Assault, Marc Lamont Hill Blasts Piers Morgan and Other News From the Week

2 / 12
Rodney Hinton Jr., Dad Accused of Avenging Son’s Death, Stares Cops Down in Court, Inspiring Support Across Racial Lines
Rodney Hinton Jr. appeared in court this week for a hearing on charges he faces in connection to the killing of a Cincinnati sheriff’s deputy. Walking past a wall of over 50 scowling deputies who posted up in support of their fallen colleague, Hinton stuck his chin up, eyeing down every single officer. - Kalyn Womack Read More
Viral Video Shows White Male Karen Chasing and Slapping Black Woman, and You Won’t Believe What He Told Her
In the latest incident of a white person appearing to attack a Black person minding their Black business, a Black woman says she was ambushed on her way to work by an old, male Karen. However, this wasn’t the typical tantrum...the video shows a horrendous scene. - Kalyn Womack Read More
Authorities have spent over a year looking for a 6-year-old Black girl who went missing in South Africa. However, authorities recently identified the person who was behind her disappearance which turned this missing person’s case into a straight up human trafficking investigation. The suspect in question is an even bigger plot twist to this story. - Kalyn Womack Read More
Adding to the list of powerful Black men who have been accused of sexual assault, news of a new lawsuit against music legend Smokey Robinson is shaking up everyone’s Tuesday afternoon. In a new lawsuit, four women have accused the icon of a series of heinous acts. - Phenix S Halley Read More
Three of the five former Memphis police officers charged in the fatal beating Tyre Nichols faced trial this week on second-degree murder charges. After watching the horrifying footage we all did, of Nichols being beaten bloodied and mocked, the mostly white jury finally came back with a verdict... - Kalyn Womack Read More
Marc Lamont Hill Blasts Piers Morgan for Inviting a Self-Proclaimed Racist to Use the N-Word on His Show and There’s Much More
The conversation around Shiloh Hendrix, the playground Karen who was filmed calling a 5-year-old Black child the N-word is getting louder, as Hendrix is going viral and raising money to protect herself from ongoing threats. But the conversation became too much for activist and author Marc Lamont Hill during a recent appearance on “Piers Morgan Uncensored.” - Angela Johnson Read More
As the world continues to celebrate Pope Leo XIV as the new leader of the Catholic Church, there’s one important thing folks should know about him. On Thursday (May 8), Leo was named the first American-born pope in history. But his lineage has deeper ties to the intricate fabric of the Black American South. - Phenix S Halley Read More
A 23-year-old British nursing student was just days away from graduation when her life was brutally taken. Police suspect her roommate is behind her killing. The motive? A typical roommate disagreement that went way way left. - Kalyn Womack Read More
Infuriating Case of Black Inmate’s Beating Death by Officers Takes an Unexpected Turn in New Development
About ten New York state correctional officers implicated in the death of Robert Brooks, a Black inmate who was savagely beaten in custody, were charged with murder after the incident. One officer, however, faced the court to give his decision on whether he wanted to fight to prove his innocence or not. The plea he entered was NOT what we expected. - Kalyn Womack Read More
Plot Twist: Father Allegedly Kills Police Officer, But Was He Revenging His Son or Was It An Accident?
