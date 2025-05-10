Small Town Horror Story: The Racist Ranch Feud
White Male Karen Chases and Slaps Black Woman, Black Girl Trafficked For Skin and Eyes Still Missing, Smokey Robinson Accused of Sexual Assault, Marc Lamont Hill Blasts Piers Morgan and Other News From the Week

News

White Male Karen Chases and Slaps Black Woman, Black Girl Trafficked For Skin and Eyes Still Missing, Smokey Robinson Accused of Sexual Assault, Marc Lamont Hill Blasts Piers Morgan and Other News From the Week

A collection of our best posts of the week in news.

Image for article titled White Male Karen Chases and Slaps Black Woman, Black Girl Trafficked For Skin and Eyes Still Missing, Smokey Robinson Accused of Sexual Assault, Marc Lamont Hill Blasts Piers Morgan and Other News From the Week
Screenshot: WLWT, TikTok, TikTok, YouTube, Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images), George Walker IV (AP), Christopher Furlong (Getty Images), Michael Hill (AP), Office of the New York State Attorney General, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office
Rodney Hinton Jr., Dad Accused of Avenging Son's Death, Stares Cops Down in Court, Inspiring Support Across Racial Lines

Rodney Hinton Jr., Dad Accused of Avenging Son’s Death, Stares Cops Down in Court, Inspiring Support Across Racial Lines

Image for article titled White Male Karen Chases and Slaps Black Woman, Black Girl Trafficked For Skin and Eyes Still Missing, Smokey Robinson Accused of Sexual Assault, Marc Lamont Hill Blasts Piers Morgan and Other News From the Week
Screenshot: WLWT, TikTok

Rodney Hinton Jr. appeared in court this week for a hearing on charges he faces in connection to the killing of a Cincinnati sheriff’s deputy. Walking past a wall of over 50 scowling deputies who posted up in support of their fallen colleague, Hinton stuck his chin up, eyeing down every single officer. - Kalyn Womack Read More

Viral Video Shows White Male Karen Chasing and Slapping Black Woman, and You Won't Believe What He Told Her

Viral Video Shows White Male Karen Chasing and Slapping Black Woman, and You Won’t Believe What He Told Her

Image for article titled White Male Karen Chases and Slaps Black Woman, Black Girl Trafficked For Skin and Eyes Still Missing, Smokey Robinson Accused of Sexual Assault, Marc Lamont Hill Blasts Piers Morgan and Other News From the Week
Screenshot: TikTok

In the latest incident of a white person appearing to attack a Black person minding their Black business, a Black woman says she was ambushed on her way to work by an old, male Karen. However, this wasn’t the typical tantrum...the video shows a horrendous scene. - Kalyn Womack Read More

Black Girl Trafficked for Her Skin, Eyes is Still Missing. You'll Never Believe Who Sold Her Off

Black Girl Trafficked for Her Skin, Eyes is Still Missing. You’ll Never Believe Who Sold Her Off

Image for article titled White Male Karen Chases and Slaps Black Woman, Black Girl Trafficked For Skin and Eyes Still Missing, Smokey Robinson Accused of Sexual Assault, Marc Lamont Hill Blasts Piers Morgan and Other News From the Week
Photo: Executive Mayor Andrè Truter Facebook

Authorities have spent over a year looking for a 6-year-old Black girl who went missing in South Africa. However, authorities recently identified the person who was behind her disappearance which turned this missing person’s case into a straight up human trafficking investigation. The suspect in question is an even bigger plot twist to this story. - Kalyn Womack Read More

Smokey Robinson Accused of Sexual Assault, and the Details Are Sickening...

Smokey Robinson Accused of Sexual Assault, and the Details Are Sickening...

Image for article titled White Male Karen Chases and Slaps Black Woman, Black Girl Trafficked For Skin and Eyes Still Missing, Smokey Robinson Accused of Sexual Assault, Marc Lamont Hill Blasts Piers Morgan and Other News From the Week
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)

Adding to the list of powerful Black men who have been accused of sexual assault, news of a new lawsuit against music legend Smokey Robinson is shaking up everyone’s Tuesday afternoon. In a new lawsuit, four women have accused the icon of a series of heinous acts. - Phenix S Halley Read More

America Reacts to SHOCKING Verdict in Tyre Nichols Case

America Reacts to SHOCKING Verdict in Tyre Nichols Case

Image for article titled White Male Karen Chases and Slaps Black Woman, Black Girl Trafficked For Skin and Eyes Still Missing, Smokey Robinson Accused of Sexual Assault, Marc Lamont Hill Blasts Piers Morgan and Other News From the Week
Photo: George Walker IV (AP)

Three of the five former Memphis police officers charged in the fatal beating Tyre Nichols faced trial this week on second-degree murder charges. After watching the horrifying footage we all did, of Nichols being beaten bloodied and mocked, the mostly white jury finally came back with a verdict... - Kalyn Womack Read More

Marc Lamont Hill Blasts Piers Morgan for Inviting a Self-Proclaimed Racist to Use the N-Word on His Show and There's Much More

Marc Lamont Hill Blasts Piers Morgan for Inviting a Self-Proclaimed Racist to Use the N-Word on His Show and There’s Much More

Image for article titled White Male Karen Chases and Slaps Black Woman, Black Girl Trafficked For Skin and Eyes Still Missing, Smokey Robinson Accused of Sexual Assault, Marc Lamont Hill Blasts Piers Morgan and Other News From the Week
Screenshot: YouTube

The conversation around Shiloh Hendrix, the playground Karen who was filmed calling a 5-year-old Black child the N-word is getting louder, as Hendrix is going viral and raising money to protect herself from ongoing threats. But the conversation became too much for activist and author Marc Lamont Hill during a recent appearance on “Piers Morgan Uncensored.” - Angela Johnson Read More

All the Tea on the New Pope's Black, Creole Roots

All the Tea on the New Pope’s Black, Creole Roots

Image for article titled White Male Karen Chases and Slaps Black Woman, Black Girl Trafficked For Skin and Eyes Still Missing, Smokey Robinson Accused of Sexual Assault, Marc Lamont Hill Blasts Piers Morgan and Other News From the Week
Photo: Christopher Furlong (Getty Images)

As the world continues to celebrate Pope Leo XIV as the new leader of the Catholic Church, there’s one important thing folks should know about him. On Thursday (May 8), Leo was named the first American-born pope in history. But his lineage has deeper ties to the intricate fabric of the Black American South. - Phenix S Halley Read More

Police Suspect Roommate Killed Nursing Student Over A ...Cat?

Police Suspect Roommate Killed Nursing Student Over A ...Cat?

Image for article titled White Male Karen Chases and Slaps Black Woman, Black Girl Trafficked For Skin and Eyes Still Missing, Smokey Robinson Accused of Sexual Assault, Marc Lamont Hill Blasts Piers Morgan and Other News From the Week
Photo: GoFundMe

A 23-year-old British nursing student was just days away from graduation when her life was brutally taken. Police suspect her roommate is behind her killing. The motive? A typical roommate disagreement that went way way left. - Kalyn Womack Read More

Infuriating Case of Black Inmate's Beating Death by Officers Takes an Unexpected Turn in New Development

Infuriating Case of Black Inmate’s Beating Death by Officers Takes an Unexpected Turn in New Development

Image for article titled White Male Karen Chases and Slaps Black Woman, Black Girl Trafficked For Skin and Eyes Still Missing, Smokey Robinson Accused of Sexual Assault, Marc Lamont Hill Blasts Piers Morgan and Other News From the Week
Photo: Michael Hill (AP), Office of the New York State Attorney General

About ten New York state correctional officers implicated in the death of Robert Brooks, a Black inmate who was savagely beaten in custody, were charged with murder after the incident. One officer, however, faced the court to give his decision on whether he wanted to fight to prove his innocence or not. The plea he entered was NOT what we expected. - Kalyn Womack Read More

Plot Twist: Father Allegedly Kills Police Officer, But Was He Revenging His Son or Was It An Accident?

Plot Twist: Father Allegedly Kills Police Officer, But Was He Revenging His Son or Was It An Accident?

Image for article titled White Male Karen Chases and Slaps Black Woman, Black Girl Trafficked For Skin and Eyes Still Missing, Smokey Robinson Accused of Sexual Assault, Marc Lamont Hill Blasts Piers Morgan and Other News From the Week
Photo: Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office

A Cincinnati courtroom was flooded with members of the county sheriff’s office as they all faced the man who is accused of killing one of their colleagues. However, authorities claim there’s a connection the suspect has with the fallen officer that makes the killing seem more like a revenge plot. - Kalyn Womack Read More

