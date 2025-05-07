Rodney Hinton Jr. Faced a Sea of Scowling Cops in Court, But His Unshakeable Grit is Inspiring Empathy Across Racial Lines

Rodney Hinton Jr. appeared in court this week for a hearing on charges he faces in connection to the killing of a Cincinnati sheriff’s deputy. Walking past a wall of over 50 scowling deputies who posted up in support of their fallen colleague, Hinton stuck his chin up, eyeing down every single officer.

Now, the internet is reeling in support of who some are calling a hero after prosecutors claim he avenged his son who was killed by officers from that very department. From their point of view, he did what any father would do.

“That man had NO prior record. He was a peaceful law-abiding citizen but they took his child,” wrote one TikTok user.

“I am a white guy with retired cops in my family... and the only thing Rodney did wrong was that he only got one of them,” said another.

“You take my son, and I’ll do worse. Rodney Hinton Jr. isn’t a combat veteran rated at the highest level for disability. They don’t target people like me because I’m better trained than most cops could ever be. Muscle memory doesn’t go away,” said one TikToker.

“He’s had everything taken from him. They murdered the King he gave birth to. They murdered the future of his family. And he’ll never get Justice, so he took some, as was his right,” said one woman.

Not only are folks praising him for getting an “eye for an eye,” but his supporters also sent a chilling warning that his alleged actions may birth a movement of people seeking revenge instead of justice.

“Rodney Hinton Jr. Scares the police. That’s not supposed to happen. The watchman is not supposed to be afraid of his watch. The situation is actually more delicate than the police in Cincinnati realize because how they treat Rodney will likely lead to more dead cops,” wrote one X user.

Authorities say Hinton drove through an intersection Friday afternoon, striking Hamilton County Special Deputy Larry Henderson. The deputy died at the hospital. The day before the incident, deputies from the same department had shot down Hinton’s 18-year-old son, Ryan, after he tried to flee from a traffic stop.

Tuesday’s bond hearing for Hinton ended in chaos after his brother shouted as he tried to push past the crowd of cops to view the hearing. The judge ordered Hinton to be held without bond on his aggravated murder charges.