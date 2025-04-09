Music

Whew! Smokey Robinson Dropping These On-Stage Dance Moves at 85 Has Social Media on Fire!

The music legend is making waves on the internet after footage from one of his latest performances in Chicago have gone viral.

By
Jared Alexander
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Smokey Robinson speaks onstage during the 10th annual Hollywood Beauty Awards at Avalon Hollywood &amp; Bardot on April 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Smokey Robinson speaks onstage during the 10th annual Hollywood Beauty Awards at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on April 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Image: Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Smokey Robinson has still got it. The singing, songwriting, and producing legend is still touring, performing a legacy tour at 85 years old. Yes, that means that he has been performing for audiences and making music since the 1950s, nearly eight decades. Now, a clip from Smokey’s latest performance in Las Vegas last month has gone viral.

Suggested Reading

This White Michigan Superintendent's Alleged 'Chitterlings' Comment is Only a Glimpse of Her Racist Accusations
D.L. Hughley Calls Bill Maher's Visit to Trump's White House Exactly What it Was...
Why This Michigan Caregiver Allegedly Pulled the Plug on Her Elderly Patient Will Make Your Blood Run Cold
Smokey Robinson Wants His New Album To Cause You "Gasms"
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

This White Michigan Superintendent's Alleged 'Chitterlings' Comment is Only a Glimpse of Her Racist Accusations
D.L. Hughley Calls Bill Maher's Visit to Trump's White House Exactly What it Was...
Why This Michigan Caregiver Allegedly Pulled the Plug on Her Elderly Patient Will Make Your Blood Run Cold
Smokey Robinson Wants His New Album To Cause You "Gasms"
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

In the clip, which has over 2,000 likes on X alone, the Motown legend is seen gracing the stage once again, singing and dancing along. The dancing, however, is pretty stiff to say the least (again, the man is 85), and some viewers clearly had some thoughts on the moves he was working with on the stage.

Advertisement

Related Content

Oh, Baby! Smokey Robinson Proves He’s Still Got It at 84 in Viral Video
Smokey Robinson Reflects on the Passing of Harry Belafonte

Related Products

Shop All Music on Amazon

Related Content

Oh, Baby! Smokey Robinson Proves He’s Still Got It at 84 in Viral Video
Smokey Robinson Reflects on the Passing of Harry Belafonte

Related Products

Shop All Music on Amazon

One user replied to the clip writing, “How I move after I do arms and chest,” referencing Robinson’s stiffness. Another user wrote, “Only thing holding him up in the starch on them pants.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Some fans don’t necessarily agree with him performing at such a level at his age. One user wrote, “Still having to work at 85 isn’t a flex...this probably means he’s in massive debt.” Another added, “This is sad af.”

Some fans were in the comments defending his decision to perform, however. As one user wrote, “He’s doing it because he wants to. That’s all that matters.” Another shared similar sentiments, writing, “Might as well at 85! God willing we even make it to that age keep going.”

Advertisement

Robinson is the king of love songs, having written some of the greatest tunes in the canon. He wrote “The Way You Do the Things You Do” for The Temptations and “My Guy” for Mary Wells, just to name a few, and his own hits “Being With You,” “Tears of a Clown” and “Cruising” are staples.

Advertisement

Robinson doesn’t show signs of stopping his live performances any time soon. Performances are scheduled on Ticketmaster through the rest of the year, with the icon set to grace the stage in Port Chester, N.Y. and Los Angeles in a few months.