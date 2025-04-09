Whew! Smokey Robinson Dropping These On-Stage Dance Moves at 85 Has Social Media on Fire!

Smokey Robinson has still got it. The singing, songwriting, and producing legend is still touring, performing a legacy tour at 85 years old. Yes, that means that he has been performing for audiences and making music since the 1950s, nearly eight decades. Now, a clip from Smokey’s latest performance in Las Vegas last month has gone viral.



Smokey Robinson Wants His New Album To Cause You "Gasms" CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Smokey Robinson Wants His New Album To Cause You "Gasms"

Smokey Robinson Wants His New Album To Cause You "Gasms" CC Share Subtitles Off

English Smokey Robinson Wants His New Album To Cause You "Gasms"

In the clip, which has over 2,000 likes on X alone, the Motown legend is seen gracing the stage once again, singing and dancing along. The dancing, however, is pretty stiff to say the least (again, the man is 85), and some viewers clearly had some thoughts on the moves he was working with on the stage.

Advertisement

One user replied to the clip writing, “How I move after I do arms and chest,” referencing Robinson’s stiffness. Another user wrote, “Only thing holding him up in the starch on them pants.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some fans don’t necessarily agree with him performing at such a level at his age. One user wrote, “Still having to work at 85 isn’t a flex...this probably means he’s in massive debt.” Another added, “This is sad af.”

Some fans were in the comments defending his decision to perform, however. As one user wrote, “He’s doing it because he wants to. That’s all that matters.” Another shared similar sentiments, writing, “Might as well at 85! God willing we even make it to that age keep going.”

Advertisement

Robinson is the king of love songs, having written some of the greatest tunes in the canon. He wrote “The Way You Do the Things You Do” for The Temptations and “My Guy” for Mary Wells, just to name a few, and his own hits “Being With You,” “Tears of a Clown” and “Cruising” are staples.

Advertisement

Robinson doesn’t show signs of stopping his live performances any time soon. Performances are scheduled on Ticketmaster through the rest of the year, with the icon set to grace the stage in Port Chester, N.Y. and Los Angeles in a few months.