America Reacts to SHOCKING Verdict in Tyre Nichols Case

Three of the five former Memphis police officers charged in the fatal beating Tyre Nichols faced trial this week on second-degree murder charges. After watching the horrifying footage we all did, of Nichols being beaten bloodied and mocked, the mostly white jury finally came back with a verdict...

Not guilty.

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley and Justin Smith were acquitted of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official oppression and official misconduct following a nine-day trial and over eight hours of jury deliberation. The three hugged their attorneys following the verdict reading. One relative from the crowd yelled, “Thank you, Jesus!,” according to The AP.

Prosecutors argued that the trio along with former cops Emmitt Martin and Desmond Mills Jr. used Nichols as a punching bag out of frustration. However, the defense threw most of the heat on Martin, claiming he was the main assailant and also claimed Nichols resisted arrest, warranting the beating. His trial was severed from the others while Mills took a plea.

Reactions are still filing in but people are disappointed, to say the very least.

“Today’s verdicts are a devastating miscarriage of justice. The world watched as Tyre Nichols was beaten to death by those sworn to protect and serve,” said civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, in a statement.

“They were devastated. ... I think they were outraged, and we can understand why they would be outraged, given the evidence,” said Memphis District Attorney Steve Mulroy of Nichols’ family following the verdict. He also said every claim brought by the prosecutors was supported by evidence.

Folks on social media were just as heated, having watched the body camera footage of the incident and followed the case as the Nichols family fought for justice.

“I’m at a loss for words. Along with many of you, I watched the video of Tyre Nichols getting beaten to death by cops, executed in the street, calling for his mother in his final moments. Those cops were just ACQUITTED. Our justice system is a JOKE,” said one X user.

“I’m confused. Maybe somebody can help me understand. Tyre Nichols was beaten so viciously he was calling out to his mother. The officers mocked him, using his bloody body as a prop in pics they sent to other people. And yet they were still acquitted,” wrote another user.

They’re not home free, though. They were still found guilty of federal charges in connection to the incident and await sentencing.