Police Suspect Roommate Killed Nursing Student Over A ...Cat?

A 23-year-old British nursing student was just days away from graduation when her life was brutally taken. Police suspect her roommate is behind her killing. The motive? A typical roommate disagreement that went way way left.

Here's 100 years of the Best Black Dandyism Heading Into Met Gala 2025 CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Here's 100 years of the Best Black Dandyism Heading Into Met Gala 2025

Here's 100 years of the Best Black Dandyism Heading Into Met Gala 2025 CC Share Subtitles Off

English Here's 100 years of the Best Black Dandyism Heading Into Met Gala 2025

Houston police say Elizabeth Tamilore Odunsi got into an argument with her roommate, 40-year-old man named Chester Grant, on April 26, per KHOU 11 News. Police said the two had only been living together for two months at the apartment on Goforth Street on the south side of the city. However, the two had recently got into an argument about their pet cats they both kept in the home.

Advertisement

Somehow, police said the conflict escalated from a simple verbal disagreement into a heinous act. Police said they responded to the home to conduct a welfare check following the dispute. They told local reporters they entered the home and noticed blood on the rear patio. After tracing the blood, they found Odunsi dead with multiple stab wounds. They also found Grant with stab injuries as well. Detectives told KHOU the injuries came from Grant attempting to end his own life after allegedly killing Odunsi. He suffered six stab wounds but survived.

Advertisement

Odunsi, on the other hand, died on the scene, according to authorities. Police said she moved from England to Houston to study to become a nurse. She was set to graduate that very weekend she was killed, police said.

Advertisement

“She moved from the UK to the United States to pursue her dream of becoming a nurse, dedicating herself to a life of care and service. Tami had a special love for children and always dreamed of making a difference in young lives through her future work in healthcare. Outside of her studies, she brought joy to others through her love for creating content and expressing her vibrant personality,” wrote a relative on a GoFundMe post.

After being hospitalized, Grant appeared for a probable cause hearing Saturday. Following court, the report says he was booked Saturday into Harris County Jail and charged with murder. He’s being held on a $500,000 bond.