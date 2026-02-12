Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude

Search

What Black Folks Are Wearing to Kick Off New York Fashion Week

It may be cold in NYC, but New York Fashion Week is heating things up. From the runway to the streets, we’re looking at all of the great style.

By










Published

From Feb. 11 – 16, New York City will be the center of the fashion universe as stars, designers and fashion lovers come together for New York Fashion Week. But this is no ordinary fashion show; it’s a celebration of style, as well-known designers like Tory Burch, Marc Jacobs, and Sergio Hudson, along with newcomers, showcase their latest collections and let the rest of the world know what we’ll be wearing next fall and winter.

Suggested Reading

Video will return here when scrolled back into view
view video
Here’s 100 years of the Best Black Dandyism Heading Into Met Gala 2025

But you don’t have to be in the Big Apple to see all of the great fashion. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite looks spotted around the city for New York Fashion Week.

Caleb McLaughlin

Photo by The Hapa Blonde/GC Images

“Stranger Things” star Caleb McLaughlin was spotted at the Coach fashion show on Feb. 11.

Tessa Thompson

Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Tory Burch

Tessa Thompson came to check out the latest from Tory Burch at the Fall/Winter 2026 show at Sotheby’s on Feb. 11.

Monica

Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

R&B star Monica showed off a beautiful blond bob at the Public School fashion show.

Street Style – All Black Everything

Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

One of the best parts of New York Fashion Week is all of the amazing street style, like this guest who pairs a leather jacket, animal print skirt and black stilettos for the Ralph Lauren show.

Street Style – All Black Everything

Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

You can never go wrong in black wool. From the coat to the wide leg pants, this all-black look spotted outside of the Proenza Schouler show on Feb. 11.

Street Style – All Black Everything

Photo by Jade T. Belmes/Getty Images

The yellow fringe adds a perfect pop of color to this all black look spotted outside of Proenza Schouler.

Street Style – All Black Everything

Photo by 305pics/Getty Images

We love everything about this black leather look spotted on the streets on Feb. 11.

Love Shack Fancy

Getty Images

It was all about romance at the Love Shack Fancy show, with beautiful looks inspired by the Victorian Era.

Public School

Getty Images

Public School’s Fall 2026 runway show featured a beautiful collection of menswear in denim and leather.

Tory Burch

Getty Images

Tory Burch runway show was full of vibrant colors and flowy fabrics.

Street Style – Faux Fur

Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Lindsay Peoples Wagner kept warm outside the Coach show in a beautiful floor-length faux fur coat over dark denim.

Tyriq Withers

Photo by Aeon/GC Images

Actor Tyriq Withers was one of the celebrity guests on hand for the Coach fashion show at Cipriani.

Street Style – Perfect Prints

Photo by Jade T. Belmes/Getty Images

We love seeing a classic style in an updated print, like this jacket worn by a guest at the Coach show.

Street Style – Faux Fur

Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Who says you can’t be chic and warm at the same time? This tan belted faux fur coat spotted outside of the Proenza Schouler show adds the perfect touch.

Straight From The Root

Sign up for our free daily newsletter.

Latest from The Root

Amy Dubois Barnett and More Influential Black Leaders and Celebs Share 100 Life-Changing Lessons

Amy Dubois Barnett and More Influential Black Leaders and Celebs Share 100 Life-Changing Lessons

The Root Exclusive Series: Black History Month was established 100 years ago, in February 1926. To commemorate this momentous occasion, 100 Black thought leaders and creators share their collective wisdom and insight for the culture in this ongoing series …
Continue Reading
Step Into The World of 'Sinners' In This New Warner Bros. Studio Tour Exhibit

Step Into The World of ‘Sinners’ In This New Warner Bros. Studio Tour Exhibit

Warner Bros. Studios has now it possible for fans to take a closer look at all the magic of ‘Sinners’ in this new installment! Let’s take a look! …
Continue Reading
Wild New Development After Dad Allegedly Shot His Own Daughter After Trump Argument 

Wild New Development After Dad Allegedly Shot His Own Daughter After Trump Argument 

Lucy Harrison’s dad allegedly shot her in the chest after a “big” argument about Donald Trump. He was never charged— but now there’s a wild update …
Continue Reading
'Euphoria' Star Breaks Down the <i>Real</i> Cost of Being Successful in Hollywood

‘Euphoria’ Star Breaks Down the Real Cost of Being Successful in Hollywood

‘Euphoria’s’ Nika King is pulling the curtain back on what actors have to deal with financially if they want to make it far in the business …
Continue Reading
How Cardi B Plans to Help Make Your Hair Grow 'Good'

How Cardi B Plans to Help Make Your Hair Grow ‘Good’

Fresh off her Super Bowl halftime show cameo, rapper Cardi B has some exciting news for fans of her luscious locs …
Continue Reading
Mother Outraged After Indianapolis Police Officer Threatens to ‘Kill’ Black Teen in Viral Clip

Mother Outraged After Indianapolis Police Officer Threatens to ‘Kill’ Black Teen in Viral Clip

A traffic stop took a shocking turn when a Indianapolis police officer threatened to kill 17-year-old Trevion Taylor …
Continue Reading
This New Wave of Black Artists is Fusing Christianity With Rap, R&B and AfroBeats

This New Wave of Black Artists is Fusing Christianity With Rap, R&B and AfroBeats

From Lecrae to Limoblaze, these Christian artists are redefining gospel music and introducing a new generation to the genre one track at a time …
Continue Reading
Everything You Need to Know About Black Ski Weekend

Everything You Need to Know About Black Ski Weekend

Amid the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina, Black Ski Weekend is alive and thriving, celebrating community, culture and pure joy on the slopes. Here’s what you should know about this historic tradition …
Continue Reading
The Latest Rihanna Spotting is In the <i>Last</i> Place You'd Suspect

The Latest Rihanna Spotting is In the Last Place You’d Suspect

Rihanna was recently spotted at an LA grocery store. But while some were watching what was in her cart, we zoomed in on what was on her left hand …
Continue Reading
You'll Never Guess What Happened After Deion Sanders Tried to Hook Up Marsai Martin With His Son

You’ll Never Guess What Happened After Deion Sanders Tried to Hook Up Marsai Martin With His Son

Deion ‘Coach Prime’ Sanders knows a good opportunity when he sees it, but this particular one with Marsai Martin and his sons may not have gone the way he thought! …
Continue Reading
A Complete Timeline of ‘RHOA’ Star Kandi Burruss’ Divorce From Todd Tucker

A Complete Timeline of ‘RHOA’ Star Kandi Burruss’ Divorce From Todd Tucker

The divorce between Kandi Burress and Todd Tucker is starting to get a bit more testy. Let’s take a look at how they got to this unfortunate position in the first place …
Continue Reading
Black Democrat Grills ICE Director on His Faith in God During Hearing -- Here's What Happened Next

Black Democrat Grills ICE Director on His Faith in God During Hearing — Here’s What Happened Next

Rep. LaMonica McIver’s callout of ICE Director Todd Lyons is going viral after she questioned his dedication to his religion …
Continue Reading
Underground Railroad Safe House Found Inside Historical NYC Mansion

Underground Railroad Safe House Found Inside Historical NYC Mansion

While the NYC Merchant House is famous for its grandiose nature, the truth lying underneath the ground floor is a more humbling representation of Black American history …
Continue Reading
What Happened After an Atlanta Teen Was Shot in Her Own Home Minutes Before Her 18th Birthday

What Happened After an Atlanta Teen Was Shot in Her Own Home Minutes Before Her 18th Birthday

Raven Brown of Atlanta had just ended her Instagram livestream counting down to her 18th birthday with friends before she was shot in her bedroom …
Continue Reading
FAMU President Issues Comment After Student Claims Flyer for ‘Black’ Event Was Rejected

FAMU President Issues Comment After Student Claims Flyer for ‘Black’ Event Was Rejected

An HBCU student is raising alarm after she was prevented from using the word “Black” in flyers for a Black History Month celebration …
Continue Reading
Ketanji Brown Jackson Breaks Her Silence Over GOP Dragging Her For Attending Grammys

Ketanji Brown Jackson Breaks Her Silence Over GOP Dragging Her For Attending Grammys

This marks the second time conservatives have raised concerns over Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s appreciation of the arts …
Continue Reading
Jaafar Jackson Opens Up About Playing His Uncle in New Michael Jackson Biopic

Jaafar Jackson Opens Up About Playing His Uncle in New Michael Jackson Biopic

The late Michael Jackson’s very own nephew Jaafar Jackson speaks out about embodying him in the upcoming, highly-anticipated biopic ‘Michael.’ …
Continue Reading
GloRilla's Parents Finally Speak Out Amid Sibling Drama, But It's Not What You Think

GloRilla’s Parents Finally Speak Out Amid Sibling Drama, But It’s Not What You Think

As rapper GloRilla and her sister continue to hash out their issues on social media, their parents are finally breaking their silence. But the picture isn’t that much clearer! …
Continue Reading
Our Ancestors Fought With Love. Now It's Our Turn.

Our Ancestors Fought With Love. Now It’s Our Turn.

Let this sink in. Trump recently told pastors and priests that if they speak against him, he will punish our churches. He will use the government to silence the pulpit …
Continue Reading
Exclusive: Rev. A.R. Bernard on Becoming NYPD's Chaplain During Trying Times

Exclusive: Rev. A.R. Bernard on Becoming NYPD’s Chaplain During Trying Times

Rev. A.R. Bernard, Brooklyn Pastor and Influential Faith Leader, Speaks on His New Role as NYPD Chaplain …
Continue Reading