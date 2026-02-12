What Black Folks Are Wearing to Kick Off New York Fashion Week

From Feb. 11 – 16, New York City will be the center of the fashion universe as stars, designers and fashion lovers come together for New York Fashion Week. But this is no ordinary fashion show; it’s a celebration of style, as well-known designers like Tory Burch, Marc Jacobs, and Sergio Hudson, along with newcomers, showcase their latest collections and let the rest of the world know what we’ll be wearing next fall and winter.
But you don’t have to be in the Big Apple to see all of the great fashion. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite looks spotted around the city for New York Fashion Week.
Caleb McLaughlin
“Stranger Things” star Caleb McLaughlin was spotted at the Coach fashion show on Feb. 11.
Tessa Thompson
Tessa Thompson came to check out the latest from Tory Burch at the Fall/Winter 2026 show at Sotheby’s on Feb. 11.
Monica
R&B star Monica showed off a beautiful blond bob at the Public School fashion show.
Street Style – All Black Everything
One of the best parts of New York Fashion Week is all of the amazing street style, like this guest who pairs a leather jacket, animal print skirt and black stilettos for the Ralph Lauren show.
Street Style – All Black Everything
You can never go wrong in black wool. From the coat to the wide leg pants, this all-black look spotted outside of the Proenza Schouler show on Feb. 11.
Street Style – All Black Everything
The yellow fringe adds a perfect pop of color to this all black look spotted outside of Proenza Schouler.
Street Style – All Black Everything
We love everything about this black leather look spotted on the streets on Feb. 11.
Love Shack Fancy
It was all about romance at the Love Shack Fancy show, with beautiful looks inspired by the Victorian Era.
Public School
Public School’s Fall 2026 runway show featured a beautiful collection of menswear in denim and leather.
Tory Burch
Tory Burch runway show was full of vibrant colors and flowy fabrics.
Street Style – Faux Fur
Lindsay Peoples Wagner kept warm outside the Coach show in a beautiful floor-length faux fur coat over dark denim.
Tyriq Withers
Actor Tyriq Withers was one of the celebrity guests on hand for the Coach fashion show at Cipriani.
Street Style – Perfect Prints
We love seeing a classic style in an updated print, like this jacket worn by a guest at the Coach show.
Street Style – Faux Fur
Who says you can’t be chic and warm at the same time? This tan belted faux fur coat spotted outside of the Proenza Schouler show adds the perfect touch.
