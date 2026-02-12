What Black Folks Are Wearing to Kick Off New York Fashion Week

From Feb. 11 – 16, New York City will be the center of the fashion universe as stars, designers and fashion lovers come together for New York Fashion Week. But this is no ordinary fashion show; it’s a celebration of style, as well-known designers like Tory Burch, Marc Jacobs, and Sergio Hudson, along with newcomers, showcase their latest collections and let the rest of the world know what we’ll be wearing next fall and winter.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Here’s 100 years of the Best Black Dandyism Heading Into Met Gala 2025 To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video view video Here’s 100 years of the Best Black Dandyism Heading Into Met Gala 2025

But you don’t have to be in the Big Apple to see all of the great fashion. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite looks spotted around the city for New York Fashion Week.

Caleb McLaughlin

Photo by The Hapa Blonde/GC Images

“Stranger Things” star Caleb McLaughlin was spotted at the Coach fashion show on Feb. 11.

Tessa Thompson

Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Tory Burch

Tessa Thompson came to check out the latest from Tory Burch at the Fall/Winter 2026 show at Sotheby’s on Feb. 11.

Monica

Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

R&B star Monica showed off a beautiful blond bob at the Public School fashion show.

Street Style – All Black Everything

Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

One of the best parts of New York Fashion Week is all of the amazing street style, like this guest who pairs a leather jacket, animal print skirt and black stilettos for the Ralph Lauren show.

Street Style – All Black Everything

Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

You can never go wrong in black wool. From the coat to the wide leg pants, this all-black look spotted outside of the Proenza Schouler show on Feb. 11.

Street Style – All Black Everything

Photo by Jade T. Belmes/Getty Images

The yellow fringe adds a perfect pop of color to this all black look spotted outside of Proenza Schouler.

Street Style – All Black Everything

Photo by 305pics/Getty Images

We love everything about this black leather look spotted on the streets on Feb. 11.

Love Shack Fancy

Getty Images

It was all about romance at the Love Shack Fancy show, with beautiful looks inspired by the Victorian Era.

Public School

Getty Images

Public School’s Fall 2026 runway show featured a beautiful collection of menswear in denim and leather.

Tory Burch

Getty Images

Tory Burch runway show was full of vibrant colors and flowy fabrics.

Street Style – Faux Fur

Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Lindsay Peoples Wagner kept warm outside the Coach show in a beautiful floor-length faux fur coat over dark denim.

Tyriq Withers

Photo by Aeon/GC Images

Actor Tyriq Withers was one of the celebrity guests on hand for the Coach fashion show at Cipriani.

Street Style – Perfect Prints

Photo by Jade T. Belmes/Getty Images

We love seeing a classic style in an updated print, like this jacket worn by a guest at the Coach show.

Street Style – Faux Fur

Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Who says you can’t be chic and warm at the same time? This tan belted faux fur coat spotted outside of the Proenza Schouler show adds the perfect touch.