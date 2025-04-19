Weekend Culture Roundup April 19, 2025

Marvin Sapp Turns Viral Controversy Into A Song — But Not Everyone's Praising Him CC Share Subtitles Off

Bishop Marvin Sapp has been in the press for all the wrong reasons as a video of him asking ushers to close the doors of the church as he tried to solicit an offering from attendees at the Pentecostal Assemblies of the World Conference in Baltimore last July went viral. Sapp maintains the whole thing was just a misunderstanding and said in an interview with CBS News Texas that he’s received hate-filled messages and even death threats at his Chosen Vessel Church in Fort Worth, Texas. - Angela Johnson Read More