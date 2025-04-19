Weekend Culture Roundup April 19, 2025

2 / 12
White Woman Teaches Fellow White Tiktokers About Cleanliness After Learning Black People Are Obsessed With Good Hygiene
There will always be comments about white folks’ hygiene routines. However, this white TikTok creator fell onto the Black side of the clock app and shared her own epiphany about our obsession with cleanliness. Trust us, it’s hilarious. - Kalyn Womack Read More
The owner of a South Carolina restaurant was forced to address a resurfaced video that shined a nasty light on how he runs his establishment. Would you believe the whole ordeal boiled over because of some fried pork chops? - Kalyn Womack Read More
4 / 12
You Won't Believe How Marvin Sapp Is Trying to Capitalize For Trapping His Flock In Church Until They Gave $40K
Bishop Marvin Sapp has been in the press for all the wrong reasons as a video of him asking ushers to close the doors of the church as he tried to solicit an offering from attendees at the Pentecostal Assemblies of the World Conference in Baltimore last July went viral. Sapp maintains the whole thing was just a misunderstanding and said in an interview with CBS News Texas that he’s received hate-filled messages and even death threats at his Chosen Vessel Church in Fort Worth, Texas. - Angela Johnson Read More
5 / 12
15 Popular Products That Are Cheaper If You Buy from Chinese Manufacturers, According to Chinese Insiders
With President Donald Trump raising the tariffs on Chinese goods well over 125 percent in his infamous tariff war, some people are wondering how it will affect their shopping. Well, Chinese insiders are sharing the tea on how to get around the possible price spikes. - Kalyn Womack Read More
From his shoes to his jerseys to his love letters to his teenage girlfriends, anything former NBA great Michael Jordan has ever touched is considered a treasure to his legions of fans. That’s why one Jordan super fan went on a quest to uncover the mysterious whereabouts of his long-lost sports car. - Angela Johnson Read More
7 / 12
Chris Brown, R. Kelly and Michael Jackson? Internet is Sharply Divided Over Who Belongs on the R&B Mount Rushmore
Located in the Black Hills of South Dakota, Mount Rushmore is considered a must-see American landmark with stone carvings of Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln. More than 80 years after its completion, someone is creating AI versions of hip-hop and R&B Mount Rushmores, and folks are fightin’ about it. - Angela Johnson Read More
8 / 12
After over 30 years of marriage, eight years in the White House and two successful adult daughters, it would seem that former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama’s relationship is pretty solid – despite some unfounded rumors that would suggest otherwise. But at the start of their relationship, some had their doubts, including Mrs. Obama’s older brother Craig Robinson, who just shared that he wasn’t initially convinced that Barack and Michelle’s love story would end with them living happily ever after. - Angela Johnson Read More
Carefully curated artwork, stunning furniture and a secret basement surprise make Lenny Kravitz's home one you have to see to believe.