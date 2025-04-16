SC Restaurant Owner is Still Taking Lashings from This Viral Incident Over a Pork Chop

The owner of a South Carolina restaurant was forced to address a resurfaced video that shined a nasty light on how he runs his establishment. Would you believe the whole ordeal boiled over because of some fried pork chops?

The undated viral video was taken inside The Grill, a restaurant in Manning, Sc. In the clip, owner Christopher Phillip Wallman Jr. accused a couple for allegedly not wanting to pay their bill. In response, the woman said she didn’t want to pay for food they sent back to the kitchen to be recooked. The woman explained the two ordered pork chops that came out fried hard which wasn’t what they were looking for.

In another clip, Wallman takes the dispute from the table to the whole restaurant. “I want everybody to hear this now. This lovely couple has ordered $137 of food that they’re refusing to pay,” he said.

Wallman then told the couple he refused to be bullied in his own restaurant and did not tolerate patrons fishing for free food. He then ordered the couple to leave the restaurant and never come back, to which the woman replied, “Oh, we weren’t planning to.”

“If we pay $140, we want our food cooked right, that’s all. We pay for what we eat,” the husband said.

“So you’re telling me if I take them pork chops off, your bill is $120, you’re prepared to pay it right now and you’ll leave?” Wallman asked the couple.

The woman then argued the issue wasn’t paying the tab but rather having to pay for the pork chops they never received after sending them back. She also asserted that she’s employed as well as her husband who is a disabled veteran. It’s unclear how the situation got resolved but after the videos were reposted, Wallman took a lashing from patrons and the public.

“You couldn’t pay me to attempt to eat the overcooked meat this fat guy who looks like he rolled off a park bench deals out to these poor customers. Take your money somewhere where they know how to cook a pork chop, which is by far the easiest thing on god’s green earth to cook. Shame on this dump,” wrote one Yelp review.

Earlier this week, Wallman responded to the incident to try and clear the air.

“To everyone that happens to see this from The Grill page. There is a video circulating again from when we first opened. I have said before. And I’ll say again for everyone new - I apologize for reacting to that couple the way I did. There are several circumstances that occur before she started filming that yall don’t see and that doesn’t excuse my reaction at all but that does explain why it happened. It has nothing to do with race, color, creed, religion, nothing. To add - they were dissatisfied, doesn’t really matter why but it wasn’t handled correctly,” he wrote on Facebook.

They tore him up in the comments for his excuse of an apology and failure to own up to the rudeness he displayed in the video.

“Weirdo, take accountability cry baby,” read one comment.

“Did you apologize to her and her husband? The same way you built an audience to try to embarrass them you owe them a public apology, face-to-face. Your comments were so ignorant and unnecessary,” read another comment.

While Google reviews are holding the joint up at a 3.6 out of 5, Facebook reviewers made it their business to dog the place down to a 1.6 out of 5. It’s safe to say a lot of people were turned off from paying this place a visit.