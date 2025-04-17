White Woman Teaches Fellow White Tiktokers About Cleanliness After Learning Black People Are Obsessed With Good Hygiene

There will always be comments about white folks’ hygiene routines. However, this white TikTok creator fell onto the Black side of the clock app and shared her own epiphany about our obsession with cleanliness. Trust us, it’s hilarious.

A woman under the name @/msgingersnapqueen took to TikTok to explain how she ended up on BlackTok and while she didn’t know how, she had no complaints. However, she did have a warning for her fellow white folks.

“I just have a message to my fellow white people. Hey guys, we’re so stinky. We’re just so smelly,” she said.

Can you see where this is going? The creator went on to list all of the things she pulled from Black TikTok’s algorithm of shower routines, go-to cleaning products and wash tools. First, she emphasized the importance of the (super affordable) wash cloth, debunking the theory that they’re not sanitary due to possible mildew. She also inserted a little bit about how you can just throw them into the washing machine to avoid said mildew but hey, to each their own.

The Ginger Queen then went on to demonstrate what’s NOT working, which she showed as rubbing a little soap in between the hands, cleaning the armpits and private areas and going, “All done!” No, not all done. Not even halfway.

“Hey guys, your body’s bigger than that,” she said, referencing other body parts that desperately need cleaning like her feet. “It can always be better.”

Then, she hit the nail on the head explaining why she thinks some white people believe they don’t need an extensive (or just thorough) cleaning routine.

“I have a feeling that the reason why white people are so stinky smelly is because it’s like a white supremacy thing. It’s because I think it’s like, ‘Whiteness is cleanliness is purity. I’m clean!’” she said. “No, we’re not.”

For the remainder of the video she educated her audience on the use of a dry brush, moisturizing with lotion and exfoliating gloves. She concluded the video by saying her parents never taught her any of this information but instead, she learned it from Black TikTok. And we ate that video up!

“Thank you for teaching your people,” read one comment.

“I’ve been told that gingers are the Black people of white people and I feel like that’s why you ended up on Black TikTok,” read another comment.

“A dry brush?! Oh they had you deep in our algorithm,” another user wrote.