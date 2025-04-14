The Booty Gap: Cinch Your Jeans With This Quick & Easy Hack
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Chinese Insiders Claim You Can Get These 15 Products Cheaper from Chinese Manufacturers

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • theroot
© 2025 G/O Media
Business

Chinese Insiders Claim You Can Get These 15 Products Cheaper from Chinese Manufacturers

Upon Trump's tariff war on China, let's take a peek into the real cost of your favorite manufactured products.

By
Kalyn Womack
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Chinese Insiders Claim You Can Get These 15 Products Cheaper from Chinese Manufacturers
Photo: Keith Tsuji (Getty Images)

With President Donald Trump’s tariff war, raising the tariffs on Chinese goods well over 125 percent, some people are wondering how it will affect their shopping. Well, Chinese insiders are sharing the tea on how to get around the possible price spikes.

Advertisement

The majority of goods in your home from dishes to clothes to furniture most likely has a “Made in China” on the bottom. However, it may not be so obvious where some of your luxury items, bags and skincare are from. Some Chinese social media users have taken to the internet claiming they know the manufacturing warehouses where your most expensive goods are from.

Not only that, they claim it’s cheaper to buy straight from the warehouse instead of going through the middleman whether it’s Amazon or Louis Vuitton. Try spending $100 on a bag instead of buying it from the store for the cost of a student loan. You may not have your designer label on it, but these insiders claim it’s essentially the same bag.

You wanna stock up on your Chinese-made essentials for the low? Scroll through this list to get an idea on where to look. (Also, make sure you got a WhatsApp number.)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 17

Beauty Accessories

Beauty Accessories

Advertisement

This Chinese manufacturer claims to be behind a number a high-end beauty brands including Chanel, Estee Lauder, L’Oreal, MAC, Bobbi Brown and more. Their products include hair brushes and claw clips, all handed crafted with special designs and using eco-friendly materials.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 17

Designer Bags

Designer Bags

Advertisement

Senbags is blowing up on TikTok, claiming luxury handbags are cheaper when made inside the Chinese warehouse before being jacked up to the price of a house by the time the luxury brand name is slapped on it. His website advertises the sale of bags made of essentially the same materials as your Hermes or Louis bag - just without the label.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 17

Pottery Barn Plug

Pottery Barn Plug

Advertisement

This user claims that your favorite house accessories from Pottery Barn and other sites can be purchased directly from Chinese warehouses for the low. She says the difference in price is quite stark, citing a couch starting at $200 from the warehouse before being spiked to a $2000 price tag by the time it hits American stores.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 17

Face Masks

Face Masks

Advertisement

Gold face masks, snail mucin serums other types of skincare are widely produced in Zhongshan, China before being rebranded by American skincare lines including Nivea. Zhongshan Senwell Bio Technology Co., Ltd advertises everything from collagen treatments to eye patches.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 17

Press-On Nails

Press-On Nails

Advertisement

The user claims up to 200 manufacturers produce up to 400,000 sets of press-on nails daily in Donghai County, China, dubbed the “crystal capital.” Not looking for nails? A simple Google search will bring you to a slew of crystal manufacturers selling your amethysts and rose quarts wholesale.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 17

Swarovski Suppliers

Swarovski Suppliers

Advertisement

This supplier, Hongyi Jewelry, allegedly receives their crystals from Austria but is responsible for processing and assembling of the decadent necklaces and earrings you see under the Swarovski brand. If you’re looking for a dupe, this TikTok user suggests trying Shenzhen Jiayun Jewelry. 

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 17

IKEA Furniture

IKEA Furniture

Advertisement

Looking for furniture on the low? Sleemon, is alleged to be the main Chinese manufacturer behind IKEA, Nitori and Walmart furniture. Bath towels from the furniture maze outlet are alleged to be sourced from Sunvim Group who is also alleged to produce product for Armani and Ralph Lauren.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 17

Sephora Products

Sephora Products

Advertisement

Manufacturers behind your favorite Sephora products allegedly include Mulante, Shanghai, which specializes in body cosmetics including makeup and body care. This TikToker user credits TIC for face masks, Shencai for eyeshadow palettes and Thai Ho Group for blushes, lipsticks and other colored makeup products.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 17

Zara and H&M

Zara and H&M

Advertisement

Allegedly, the suppliers behind Zara’s shoes are Yuanlitong. Tongli Clothing is credited to be behind their coats and Wanli Weaving for their knitwear. OEM Factory is credited to supply for H&M.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 17

Nike Suppliers

Nike Suppliers

Advertisement

This user claims Nike has over 20 OEM manufacturing sites in China. The Air Jordan and Air Force series were allegedly the focal point of production in Longchuan City. The Nike Dunk series were allegedly made by Fujian Xie Feng Shoes group.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 17

Lululemon

Lululemon

Advertisement

This TikTok user claims the popular athletic wear brand as well as Under Armour and Fila source their clothing from Xianglong Clothing Co. and Hung Qisan Clothing located in Yiwu. The creator claims you can pay $5 for leggings from the manufacturer as opposed to $50 and up for the name brand.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 17

Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein

Advertisement

This creator claims you can get your Calvin Kleins favorites from Pujiang Hexiang Clothing. As opposed to the expensive prices listed on the website, you can get your jeans for $15 for the same material, so she says.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 17

Hair Supplier

Hair Supplier

Advertisement

The one y’all were all waiting for. There are a few vendors you can source your bundles, wigs and braiding hair including Rebecca Hair Products. Though, this TikToker mentioned needing to create a 16AA to access these wholesale products.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 17

Clothing Supplier

Clothing Supplier

Advertisement

This manufacturer claims to be the biggest clothing supplier in China housing everything from jeans to dresses to children’s clothes. He’s willing to sell and ship for dirt cheap prices under $1.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 17

Christian Dior

Christian Dior

Advertisement

The supplier behind Dior’s knitwear and cardigans is allegedly Hangzhou Beyond Garments. The TikToker also says their special packaging is done in the Shenzhen factories.

Advertisement

17 / 17