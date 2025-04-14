Chinese Insiders Claim You Can Get These 15 Products Cheaper from Chinese Manufacturers

With President Donald Trump’s tariff war, raising the tariffs on Chinese goods well over 125 percent, some people are wondering how it will affect their shopping. Well, Chinese insiders are sharing the tea on how to get around the possible price spikes.

The majority of goods in your home from dishes to clothes to furniture most likely has a “Made in China” on the bottom. However, it may not be so obvious where some of your luxury items, bags and skincare are from. Some Chinese social media users have taken to the internet claiming they know the manufacturing warehouses where your most expensive goods are from.

Not only that, they claim it’s cheaper to buy straight from the warehouse instead of going through the middleman whether it’s Amazon or Louis Vuitton. Try spending $100 on a bag instead of buying it from the store for the cost of a student loan. You may not have your designer label on it, but these insiders claim it’s essentially the same bag.

You wanna stock up on your Chinese-made essentials for the low? Scroll through this list to get an idea on where to look. (Also, make sure you got a WhatsApp number.)