Michelle Obama's Brother Had Issues With Barack Obama When They First Met?

In an episode of their IMO podcast, former First Lady Michelle Obama and her brother Craig Robinson talk about his first impressions of the future President

Angela Johnson
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 13: Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson speak on stage during IMO Live podcast 2025 SXSW Conference and Festival at Austin Convention Center on March 13, 2025 in Austin, Texas.
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 13: Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson speak on stage during IMO Live podcast 2025 SXSW Conference and Festival at Austin Convention Center on March 13, 2025 in Austin, Texas.
After over 30 years of marriage, eight years in the White House and two successful adult daughters, it would seem that former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama’s relationship is pretty solid – despite some unfounded rumors that would suggest otherwise. But at the start of their relationship, some had their doubts, including Mrs. Obama’s older brother Craig Robinson, who just shared that he wasn’t initially convinced that Barack and Michelle’s love story would end with them living happily ever after.

According to Robinson, his doubts about the country’s future first Black President started with his name.

“So Mich starts to date Barack, and we don’t know who this guy is, we’re just like, ‘Barack? Who’s got a name like Barack?’” Robinson said during an April 16 episode of their ‘IMO’ podcast. “And I’m thinking it’s gonna last a month like most of your relationships.”

The former First Lady was quick to defend her dating track record.

“That’s not true. I’ve had many a long-term boyfriend,” she laughed.

But Robinson doubled down on his comments, recalling a comment their late mother, Marian Robinson, made when she first laid eyes on the former President.

“I remember mom’s first thing was, ‘Ooo at least he’s tall.’ Because Mich was usually posting up her other boyfriends,” he said.

However, Michelle’s big bro said he changed his mind about the relationship after he had a chance to challenge Obama to a game of basketball.

“Obviously we had a great time playing. This is what I learned, aside from the fact that he’s left-handed so he couldn’t go right at all, most importantly, he was a team player,” he said. “He fit in with the people. So I was able to report back to you, everything was fine and the rest was history.”

We think we can speak for most of the country when we say we’re glad it all worked out.