Why You Might Think This Passenger 's Threat to Swat a Child Mid-Flight With Her Shoe Was Justified

A 14-hour Qatar Airlines flight experienced more than just your typical turbulence. A viral video captured a young girl doing the unthinkable mid-flight while her mom was asleep, seemingly unaware of her child’s actions.

TikTok account @Donnitta_Renee posted a clip of the aftermath on Tuesday, April 15. “Aye, aye, aye,” the woman can be heard saying in an attempt to grab a flight attendant’s attention. “She over here stabbing people with forks,” she added, pointing to a small girl in a pink dress, who was standing near her row in the aisle. “She just ran up and stabbed me with a fork. I almost knocked her. I’m gon’ f**k her up. She ran up and stabbed me with a fork. I don’t know who kid that is — better get her, smack the s**t out of her.” All the while, the woman was holding a shoe in her hand threatening to hit the girl with it. The flight attendant can be seen reaching to grab the fork from the unsupervised child’s hand.

“WHEN WE FINALLY GOT ATTENTION, They took the fork! My sister has no chill lmao,” the caption read, accompanying the video that now has 1.4 million likes and over 15K comments.

In a follow up clip, the ordeal continued when one viewer asked in the comments, “Did y’all ever find the Mammy?”

“That’s her mom right there sleep,” the woman holding the camera said, pointing to the row across from them. A hostess can be seen waking the mom up from her slumber after the stabbed woman asked the employee, “Can you get her mother? She stabbed me with a fork.” The mother woke up and reached for the child. The conversation continued when someone else inquired about the mother’s actions once she saw her holding a sandal in her hand in a threatening manner.

“Long story short, her mom ain’t do nothing. At this point, we feel like the mom was probably tired and definitely wanted someone else to watch her damn kids, OK? Maybe about 30-45 minutes prior to that, maybe an hour before that, there was another lady sitting where the little girl was actually standing, and we almost cussed the lady out like, ‘Lady, get your kid!’ ... The little girl was grabbing and pulling the [airplane’s TV’s] remote, nobody said nothing. And we’re like, ‘You need to get your daughter!’ Eventually we found out that wasn’t her kid. That lady asked to move, went to the back of the plane and disappeared,” the woman recalled.

“It was in between do we jump her, or do we beat the mama up? Cause what’s going on?,” the woman added. “Then the other little kid got free too and she damn near started terrorizing. It was a whole situation.”