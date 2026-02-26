Tragedies and Vile Racism That Happened During Black History Month

Black History Month is supposed to be all of the progress we’ve made as a community, but we can’t help but also remember many of the tragic Black history moments which shockingly occurred during the month of February. From Malcolm X’s 1965 assassination to the recent N-word scandal at the BAFTA Awards, it often seems like Black folks can’t ever catch a break!
As we close out the 100th Black History Month, The Root is looking back on some of the many terrible moments which impacted Black folks during what’s supposed to be our month.
Malcolm X Assassinated
On Feb. 21, 1965, civil rights leader Malcolm X was tragically assassinated at age 39. He was set to speak at the Audubon Ballroom in New York City when gunmen entered the building and shot X several times in front of his pregnant wife and young daughters. X’s home had been firebombed a week earlier on the 14th. Three Nation of Islam members were convicted, and two were exonerated in 2021.
Trayvon Martin Killed
On Feb. 26, 2012, 17-year-old Trayvon Martin was gunned down in his own neighborhood in Florida. George Zimmerman, the man charged with Martin’s killing, went to trial in 2013 and was ultimately acquitted citing the state’s “Stand Your Ground” law. Martin’s untimely death marked a turning point for Black Americans. The 2012 tragedy led the way for Black Lives Matter and other civil rights efforts for Black folks.
1968 Orangeburg Massacre
On Feb. 8, 1968, multiple South Carolina Patrolmen and police officers opened fire on hundreds of Black students, who were protesting outside of a whites-only bowling alley. Twenty-eight people were reported injured; three Black men — Henry Smith, Samuel Hammond and Delano Middleton — were killed. One by stander, Cleveland Sellers, was arrested for inciting a riot and sentenced to prison, according to the Equal Justice Project.
BAFTA’s N-word Scandal
Black folks are still recovering from the N-word heard around the world following Feb. 22, 2026‘s BAFTA Awards. In the middle of actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo presenting an award, a man with Tourette’s Syndrome yelled out a racist slur. Jordan and Lindo were clearly uncomfortable on stage, and the slur was not censored from the final BAFTA’s broadcast. What a way to kick off the last week of Black History Month, right?
Tiger Woods Apologizes
On Feb. 19, 2010, respected golfer Tiger Woods delivered a televised apology after a 2010 cheating scandal changed his fate. He apologized for his “irresponsible and selfish” behavior. Hundreds of thousands watched as Woods finally owned up to infidelity and announced he completed a 45-day inpatient therapy program. After the scandal, Woods’ reputation never fully recovered.
Janet Jackson Super Bowl Scandal
Feb. 1, 2004 was the day of the Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime show and perhaps one of the most infamous moments in sports history. Headliner Janet Jackson took the stage and delivered some of her many hits over the years. Then, Timberlake joined her on stage and tore away a piece of Jackson’s costume, completely exposing her breast in from of 143 million people. The incident sparked massive backlash against Jackson. Meanwhile Timberlake’s career continued to soar.
The ‘Greensboro Four’ Sit-ins Begin
On Feb. 1, 1960, four Black North Carolina A&T University students (NCAT), Joseph McNeil, Franklin McCain Ezell Blair Jr.– now Jibreel Khazan– and David Richmond began their sit-in protest at a Woolworth’s whites-only restaurant, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The men had reportedly been refused service earlier but decided to come back. They were beaten, dragged and spit on. Still, their protest triggered a massive wave of sit-ins across the country.
States Officially Form the Confederacy
By Feb. 4, 1861, the South already seceded and were planning to form their own nation. Feb. 4 marked the first time delegates from six states– Louisiana, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi and Alabama– met in Montgomery to officially establish the Confederate States of America, the National Civil War Museum reported. They drafted a provisional Constitution making the protection of slavery as an institution its primary goal.
Arthur Ashe Dies of AIDS
On Feb. 6, 1999, three-time Grand Slam winner Arthur Ashe died after contracting HIV from a tainted blood transfusion during his heart bypass surgery in 1983. His conditioned eventually advanced to AIDS, which caused his death.
‘The Birth of a Nation’ Premieres
Feb. 8, 1915, the Civil War epic titled “The Birth of the Nation” premiered in the U.S. The film, known as one of the most racist movies in history, depicted Black people as violent rapists who did not deserve to be freed.
Mike Tyson Convicted of Rape
Feb. 10, 1992, legendary boxer Mike Tyson was convicted for the shocking rape of an 18-year-old Miss Black America contestant. According to reports, Desiree Washington alleged she accompanied Tyson to his hotel room, where she was sexually assaulted in 1991, the Guardian reported. Her case marked a rare instance of a high-profile athlete being held criminally accountable at the time. He was sentenced to six years but only served three.
Whitney Houston Dies
On Feb. 11, 2012, singer Whitney Houston was found unresponsive in a bathtub at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California, the New York Times reported. The coroner’s report determined her cause of death was accidental drowning, with cocaine and atherosclerotic heart disease also listed as contributing factors.
George Washington Signs First Fugitive Slave Law
On Feb. 12, 1793, the U.S. Congress officially passed the first ever Fugitive Slave Act. The law was signed by President George Washington who owned hundreds of slaves. This legislation forced all states– even free states– to help capture and return any runaway slave.
Ahmaud Arbery Killed in 2020
On Feb. 23, 2020, 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery was jogging in the Brunswick, Ga. area when three white men — Gregory McMichael, his son Travis McMichael and neighbor William Bryan — armed themselves and chased Arbery in a pickup truck. Bryan followed the father and son in his own vehicle while recording the tragic incident. The men shot and killed Arbery, which prompted hundreds of demonstrations in his memory. George Floyd and Breonna Taylor were killed by police in 2020 as well.
