A Dispute Between Tenn. Roommates Takes a Fatal Turn After One Man Allegedly Pulls a Gun

An altercation between two Tennessee roommates took a turn after one man was killed and the other was taken into custody and charged with murder. According to Nashville police, Davis Owolo Jr. has been charged with the killing after an argument ensued between the two men. Police believe it started after Owolo accused his roommate of entering his room without permission.

Bakari Sellers Interview Share Bakari Sellers: Why Elon Musk Should Scare Everyone

According to officials, the murder of Johnia Ishan Wilson, 33, happened right before 9 p.m. on Wednesday (March 5) at their home in southeast Nashville. A media statement made by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said “Owolo was reportedly upset that Wilson may have attempted to enter his room when he wasn’t home.” Wilson reportedly denied the claims made by Owolo.

Advertisement

As of right now (March 10), a formal investigation into the matter is still underway. It remains unclear what exactly the two men said to each other during their alleged argument or if anything was missing from Owolo’s room.

Advertisement

Right before Wilson’s death, police say outside witnesses attempted to deescalate the situation, but then shots rang out. Nashville police were eventually called to the men’s home, and when they arrived to the scene, they found Wilson dead located “at the top of the staircase” with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the statement.

Advertisement

Owolo, 24, reportedly fled the scene after the fatal shooting. Police say he booked it with his unnamed girlfriend who was reportedly a witness to the crime. The 24-year-old did, however, turn himself in at the Criminal Warrants Division the following morning on March 6.

The exact location of the murder weapon has not been shared with the public. Owolo has since been charged with criminal homicide, Nashville police say. He is being held without bond.