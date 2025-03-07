Why Trump Might Be to Blame For Nasty Threats Directed at Black Baltimore Bookstore Owner

In 2019, Tia Hamilton founded Urban Reads Bookstore in Baltimore while looking for a place to sell her publication “State Vs Us Magazine.” She wanted to use her voice to address the harmful reality of mass incarceration and systemic racism.

Now, Hamilton has claimed that since Trump has taken office for a second time, she has been receiving racial harassment and intimidation. “I still haven’t really eaten, you know, and I’m barely sleeping…I’m angry, and I’m angry because this is a faceless enemy,” she told CBS Baltimore.

Hamilton also stated that she has always received threats. However, they amplified on Feb.20—exactly one month after Donald Trump was sworn into office. Considering that Trump has issued a slew of executive orders rolling back diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives on federal and corporate levels, the timing of the harassment does not seem like a coincidence.

Hamilton said she spoke out publicly about threats she started receiving on Facebook. However, they simply worsened and spread to other social and email accounts connected to Urban Reads.

“We’re really supposed to be coming together but instead their hate runs so deep that they want to hate me,” Hamilton explained. She eventually reached out to Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott about what she was experiencing. He referred the matter to Baltimore police.

Scott emphasized the importance of showing up for other Black people. “It wasn’t just about supporting a fellow Baltimorean. As a Black man, I always look forward to protecting Black women. We’re just not going to stand for it,” he said to the Baltimore Banner.

Despite the hate, Hamilton shared that orders at the store have managed to increase. City Councilwoman Odette Ramos has shared that the incident is currently being investigated as a hate crime.

Ramos has since forwarded the messages Hamilton received to the Office of State Attorney General’s Hate Crimes Hotline.

“When something like this happens, we feel that kind of pride in our city is being tested. We’re not going to let it,” Ramos said. The councilwoman also said that folks in the city tend to look out for each other.

“The thing about Baltimore is that we care for our own, absolutely.”