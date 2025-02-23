How a Suspect Forced An Undercover Miami Cop To Do Something Extremely Dangerous Or Be Killed

Florida police are glad to have back an undercover agent they sent to track down a suspected drug dealer; they are happy he’s back because the mission put the office in a sticky situation that nearly cost his life.

Let us explain. The agent was sent to find Randall Holloman at a home in Miami’s Model City neighborhood, per Local 10 News. Holloman had three prior convictions in Miami-Dade County for various offenses, including carrying a concealed weapon and burglary. Once the agent approached his door, the report says he asked him for $40 worth of fentanyl.

However, Holloman immediately got suspicious and asked, “Who sent you here?”

Police say the agent stayed in character and was ordered to go to the back of the house. That is when things took a turn. Police say Holloman gave the agent an impossible ultimatum.

“Alright, you gonna smoke, you gonna die. You gonna smoke or I’m gonna kill you either way,” Holloman is reported to have told the agent. He then beckoned the agent to walk inside the house. Police say the cop complied in fear.

Once inside, the arrest report says Holloman took out a piece of aluminum foil and a sandwich bag believed to contain fentanyl. Police reported the agent was force to smoke it. As that happened, another individual suspicious of the cop took his bag and searched it.

Eventually, the agent was kicked out of the home. Detectives brought him to the Miami Police Department’s Central Station where the agent was “cleared” by fire rescue personnel.

As a result of the risky mission, Local 10’s report says authorities were able to secure a search warrant. A narcotics unit was deployed to the Holloman’s location with a SWAT team where they found a loaded Glock 17, a loaded Zastava arms AK-style pistol with a magazine, ammunition and cocaine.

Police said they arrested Holloman on charges of kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, selling cocaine, robbery by sudden snatching and attempted manslaughter.