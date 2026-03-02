Getty Images stock photo

Black History Month may be coming to an end, but March is coming in hot with great books from Black authors in every genre. There are so many amazing titles dropping in March that you’ll be glad the month has 31 days. From memoirs and essay collections to romance novels and children’s picture books, these are the books by Black authors we can’t wait to read in March 2026.

“Jefferson on Race: A Reader” edited by Annette Gordon-Reed (Mar. 31)

Princeton Univ. Press

From the author of “On Juneteenth” and “The Hemingses of Monticello” comes “Jefferson on Race,” a collection of Thomas Jefferson’s personal and public writings on the topics of Black Americans, Native Americans and slavery. Readers will hear from Jefferson in his own words and see obvious contradictions from the man who wrote the Declaration of Independence, but also owned hundreds of slaves.

“Put Your Records On” by Corinne Bailey Rae ” (Mar. 3)

Penguin Random House

“Put Your Records On” is a beautiful children’s picture book inspired by Corinne Bailey Rae’s hit song. Illustrated by Gillian Eilidh O’Mara, the story centers around a young girl who loves spending time with her great-aunt, dancing and listening to her old records.

“Good Woman: A Reckoning” by Savala Nolan (Mar. 3)

Harper Collins

Essayist Savala Nolan is out with a collection of work about living in a man’s world as a woman in “Good Woman: A Reckoning.” Part history, part memoir, Nolan explores the idea that there’s no reason women have to live inside of an agreeable box that was socially-constructed.

“The Starter Ex” by Mia Sosa (Mar. 10)

Penguin Random House

If you’re looking for a fun romance, check out “The Starter Ex” by Mia Sosa. At the center of the story is Vanessa, a woman who offers her services to date your crush and make his life miserable so he’ll beg for you. But when her sister asks her to help with commitment-phobe Jason, she realizes that no matter how hard she tries to scare him away, something pulls them closer together.

“Chain of Ideas: The Origins of Our Authoritarian Age” by Ibram X. Kendi (Mar. 17)

Penguin Random House

One of The New York Times’ most highly-anticipated books of 2026, Ibram X. Kendi’s “Chain of Ideas” is an exploration of the history of great replacement theory and how it has become a dominant force in global politics. Kendi writes that great replacement theory is the “world’s most dangerous idea” as those in power use it to justify creating a white, Christian state by any means necessary.

“Black Film: A History of Black Representation and Participation in the Movies” by David F. Walker (Mar. 24)

Penguin Random House

“Black Film” is a history of Blacks in film both in front of and behind the camera. Looking at each decade, author David F. Walker explores the impact of harmful stereotypes as well as our groundbreaking accomplishments in the industry throughout history.

“Shut Up and Read: A Memoir from Harriett’s Bookshop” by Jeannine Cook (Mar. 10)

Harper Collins

“Shut Up and Read” is an inspiring new memoir from Jeannine Cook. In the book, she writes about how she opened a bookstore in Philadelphia in February 2020 named after one of her Black history heroes, Harriet Tubman. But shortly after she opened the doors, the COVID pandemic forced her to close them. But neither a global pandemic nor widespread bans on Black books would keep her down long, and these days, Harriet’s Bookshop is still going strong.

“Black Out Loud: The Revolutionary History of Black Comedy from Vaudeville to ’90s Sitcoms” by Geoff Bennett (Mar. 24)

Harper Collins

Journalist Geoff Bennett explores the impact of Black comedians throughout history in “Black Out Loud.” The book takes a look at how Black comedians have made us laugh for decades by telling the stories of our families and our culture.

“The Bridge Back to You” by Riss M. Neilson (Mar. 31)

Penguin Random House

Celia’s Place was where Olivia learned to be a great chef and first fell in love with the owner’s son, Carmello. Now, ten years later, she finds her way back to the restaurant when the owner leaves it to Olivia and Carmello after her passing. In “The Bridge Back to You”, the two try to find a way to work through their feelings and do what’s best for themselves and the restaurant.

“Mayhem and the Mortal” by Shanora Williams (Mar. 17)

Entangled Publishing

Described as “Wizard of Oz” meets “Dungeons and Dragons,” “Mayhem and the Mortal” tells the story of a young woman who hires an assassin to help her and an eccentric group of friends save her sister, who is in danger.

“Black Evidence: A History and a Warning” by Candis Watts Smith (Mar. 3)

W.W. Norton & Company

If you feel like every time Black people take a few steps forward, someone or something forces us to take even more steps back, you’re not alone. Political scientist Candis Watts Smith looks at some of the most pivotal historical moments of the past 400 years to explore the idea that periods of racial reckoning are often followed by debilitating downturns in “Black Evidence.”

“Hard Times” by Jeff Boyd (Mar. 17)

Macmillan Publishers

“Hard Times” is a new crime novel by Jeff Boyd which tells the story of the devastating impact a tragic shooting has on the members of a Chicago community.

“Never Wear Red Lipstick: 8 Lies That Stop Black Women from Succeeding in Life and Business” by Karmetria Dunham Burton PhD (Mar. 31)

Broadleaf Books

In “Never Wear Lipstick,” Dr. Karmetria Dunham is here to tell her readers not to let all of the myths Black women have been told about their place in the business world keep them from their seat at the executive table. In this faith-based book, she shares 8 truths designed to help women lean into their power and go after their goals.