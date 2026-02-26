The Worst Events in the 100 Years of Black History Month

Black History Month is supposed to be all of the progress we’ve made as a community, but we can’t help but also remember many of the tragic Black history moments which shockingly occurred during the month of February. From Malcolm X’s 1965 assassination to the recent N-word scandal at the BAFTA Awards, it often seems like Black folks can’t ever catch a break!

As we close out the 100th Black History Month, The Root is looking back on some of the many terrible moments which impacted Black folks during what’s supposed to be our month.

Malcolm X Assassinated

(Original Caption) 6/4/1963-Hartford, CT: Malcolm X, leading spokesman for the Black Muslim movement, is shown with the dome of the Connecticut Capitol behind him as he arrived in Hartford for a two day visit.

On Feb. 21, 1965, civil rights leader Malcolm X was tragically assassinated at age 39. He was set to speak at the Audubon Ballroom in New York City when gunmen entered the building and shot X several times in front of his pregnant wife and young daughters. X’s home had been firebombed a week earlier on the 14th. Three Nation of Islam members were convicted, and two were exonerated in 2021.

Trayvon Martin Killed

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 28: People along with New York City Council members attend a press conference to call for justice in the February 26 killing of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in Sanford, Florida, on the steps of City Hall March 28, 2012 in New York City. Martin was killed by George Michael Zimmerman while on neighborhood watch patrol in the gated community of The Retreat at Twin Lakes. (Photo by Allison Joyce/Getty Images)

On Feb. 26, 2012, 17-year-old Trayvon Martin was gunned down in his own neighborhood in Florida. George Zimmerman, the man charged with Martin’s killing, went to trial in 2013 and was ultimately acquitted citing the state’s “Stand Your Ground” law. Martin’s untimely death marked a turning point for Black Americans. The 2012 tragedy led the way for Black Lives Matter and other civil rights efforts for Black folks.

1968 Orangeburg Massacre

On Feb. 8, 1968, multiple South Carolina Patrolmen and police officers opened fire on hundreds of Black students, who were protesting outside of a whites-only bowling alley. Twenty-eight people were reported injured; three Black men — Henry Smith, Samuel Hammond and Delano Middleton — were killed. One by stander, Cleveland Sellers, was arrested for inciting a riot and sentenced to prison, according to the Equal Justice Project.

BAFTA’s N-word Scandal

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 22: Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo backstage during the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2026 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Iona Wolff/BAFTA via Getty Images)

Black folks are still recovering from the N-word heard around the world following Feb. 22, 2026‘s BAFTA Awards. In the middle of actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo presenting an award, a man with Tourette’s Syndrome yelled out a racist slur. Jordan and Lindo were clearly uncomfortable on stage, and the slur was not censored from the final BAFTA’s broadcast. What a way to kick off the last week of Black History Month, right?

Tiger Woods Apologizes

Members of the media listen and watch on February 19, 2010 at a hotel pressroom in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida as professional golfer Tiger Woods makes his statement from Sawgrass Country Club also in Ponte Vedra. Woods apologized for his “irresponsible and selfish behavior” Friday as the golf superstar broke his silence on the sex scandal that engulfed him last year. In a brutally honest self-assessment broadcast live around the world, the 34-year-old admitted to a string of infidelities and confirmed he had been undergoing treatment in a rehabilitation center for 45 days. AFP PHOTO/Bruce WEAVER (Photo by BRUCE WEAVER / AFP via Getty Images)

On Feb. 19, 2010, respected golfer Tiger Woods delivered a televised apology after a 2010 cheating scandal changed his fate. He apologized for his “irresponsible and selfish” behavior. Hundreds of thousands watched as Woods finally owned up to infidelity and announced he completed a 45-day inpatient therapy program. After the scandal, Woods’ reputation never fully recovered.

Janet Jackson Super Bowl Scandal

Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake perform at half-time at Super Bowl XXXVIII at Reliant Stadium, 01 February 2004 in Houston, TX. AFP PHOTO Jeff HAYNES (Photo by JEFF HAYNES / AFP) (Photo by JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images)

Feb. 1, 2004 was the day of the Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime show and perhaps one of the most infamous moments in sports history. Headliner Janet Jackson took the stage and delivered some of her many hits over the years. Then, Timberlake joined her on stage and tore away a piece of Jackson’s costume, completely exposing her breast in from of 143 million people. The incident sparked massive backlash against Jackson. Meanwhile Timberlake’s career continued to soar.

The ‘Greensboro Four’ Sit-ins Begin

GREENSBORO, NC – FEBRUARY 8 A statue of four freshmen who led a sit-in in 1960 on display at North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro, NC, on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. The freshmen were Ezell Blair Jr., Franklin McCain, Joseph McNeil and David Richmond, collectively known as the Greensboro Four. (Ted Richardson/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

On Feb. 1, 1960, four Black North Carolina A&T University students (NCAT), Joseph McNeil, Franklin McCain Ezell Blair Jr.– now Jibreel Khazan– and David Richmond began their sit-in protest at a Woolworth’s whites-only restaurant, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The men had reportedly been refused service earlier but decided to come back. They were beaten, dragged and spit on. Still, their protest triggered a massive wave of sit-ins across the country.



States Officially Form the Confederacy

In Warsaw, Poland, on November 11, 2025, the Southern Cross flag appears at the independence march under the slogan ‘One Nation – Strong Poland’ on the streets of Warsaw on Independence Day. Poland celebrates National Independence Day, commemorating the country’s regaining of independence in 1918 after 123 years of partition. For 16 years, an independence march organized by the nationalist and right-wing Independence March Association takes place annually through the streets of Warsaw. This year, the march holds the slogan ‘One Nation – Strong Poland’ and the event extensively addresses the issue of migration as a threat to national unity. (Photo by Klaudia Radecka/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

By Feb. 4, 1861, the South already seceded and were planning to form their own nation. Feb. 4 marked the first time delegates from six states– Louisiana, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi and Alabama– met in Montgomery to officially establish the Confederate States of America, the National Civil War Museum reported. They drafted a provisional Constitution making the protection of slavery as an institution its primary goal.

Arthur Ashe Dies of AIDS

Arthur Ashe of the United States makes a backhand return to Jimmy Connors on his way to winning the Men’s Singles Final match at the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championship on 5 July 1975 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon in London, England. (Photo by Tony Duffy/Allsport/Getty Images)

On Feb. 6, 1999, three-time Grand Slam winner Arthur Ashe died after contracting HIV from a tainted blood transfusion during his heart bypass surgery in 1983. His conditioned eventually advanced to AIDS, which caused his death.

‘The Birth of a Nation’ Premieres

Lillian Gish, right, in a scene from D.W. Griffith’s The Birth Of A Nation.

Feb. 8, 1915, the Civil War epic titled “The Birth of the Nation” premiered in the U.S. The film, known as one of the most racist movies in history, depicted Black people as violent rapists who did not deserve to be freed.

Mike Tyson Convicted of Rape

FILES,- MARCH 14: Mike Tyson (C), the former world heavyweight boxing champion, leaves Marion County Courthouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, flanked by his associate attorney Jim Voyles (R) and a police officer (L), after a 13 June 1994 sentence-reduction hearing. Tyson, who was convicted of rape, is scheduled to be released 25 March. (COLOR KEY: Tyson wears blue trousers.) AFP PHOTO (Photo credit should read EUGENE GARCIA/AFP via Getty Images)

Feb. 10, 1992, legendary boxer Mike Tyson was convicted for the shocking rape of an 18-year-old Miss Black America contestant. According to reports, Desiree Washington alleged she accompanied Tyson to his hotel room, where she was sexually assaulted in 1991, the Guardian reported. Her case marked a rare instance of a high-profile athlete being held criminally accountable at the time. He was sentenced to six years but only served three.

Whitney Houston Dies

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 22: Singer Whitney Houston accepts the Winner of International – Favorite Artist Award onstage at the 2009 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 22, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

On Feb. 11, 2012, singer Whitney Houston was found unresponsive in a bathtub at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California, the New York Times reported. The coroner’s report determined her cause of death was accidental drowning, with cocaine and atherosclerotic heart disease also listed as contributing factors.

George Washington Signs First Fugitive Slave Law

A reward poster circulated in Ripley County, Missouri after March 2, 1860 when an African American slave ran away from his owner, Apos Tucker.

On Feb. 12, 1793, the U.S. Congress officially passed the first ever Fugitive Slave Act. The law was signed by President George Washington who owned hundreds of slaves. This legislation forced all states– even free states– to help capture and return any runaway slave.

Ahmaud Arbery Killed in 2020

BRUNSWICK, GA – NOVEMBER 24: Annie Polite puts on a button for Ahmaud Arbery outside the Glynn County Courthouse as the jury deliberates in the trial of the killers of Ahmaud Arbery on November 24, 2021 in Brunswick, Georgia. Greg McMichael, his son Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan were found guilty in the February, 2020 fatal shooting of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

On Feb. 23, 2020, 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery was jogging in the Brunswick, Ga. area when three white men — Gregory McMichael, his son Travis McMichael and neighbor William Bryan — armed themselves and chased Arbery in a pickup truck. Bryan followed the father and son in his own vehicle while recording the tragic incident. The men shot and killed Arbery, which prompted hundreds of demonstrations in his memory. George Floyd and Breonna Taylor were killed by police in 2020 as well.