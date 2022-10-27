Black Hollywood was out in full force for the world premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Wednesday at the El Capitan theater in Los Angeles. Director Ryan Coogler and the cast were joined by stars from across the MCU, as well as some of the entertainment industry’s biggest names. And as you would expect, the purple carpet was Black Excellence at its finest.
Black Hollywood was out in full force for the world premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Wednesday at the El Capitan theater in Los Angeles. Director Ryan Coogler and the cast were joined by stars from across the MCU, as well as some of the entertainment industry’s biggest names. And as you would expect, the purple carpet was Black Excellence at its finest.
2 / 17
Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett returns as Queen Ramonda in the follow-up.
3 / 17
Lupita Nyong’o
Lupita Nyong’o
Lupita Nyong’o plays Nakia, a Wakandan spy and former love interest of King T’Challa.
4 / 17
Danai Gurira
Danai Gurira
Danai Gurira is Okoye, the general of the Dora Milaje and a devoted protector of Wakanda.
5 / 17
Letitia Wright
Letitia Wright
In a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, Letitia Wright wore a suit similar to the one he wore at the premiere of Black Panther. She even did the Wakanda Forever salute, recreating an iconic photo of Boseman.
6 / 17
Winston Duke
Winston Duke
Winston Duke is the mighty M’Baku, who seems to take a more active role in the government this time around.
7 / 17
Ryan Coogler
Ryan Coogler
Ryan Coogler once again writes and directs the epic story.
8 / 17
Michael B. Jordan
Michael B. Jordan
Maybe Killmonger is in the movie, maybe he’s not. Either way, Michael B. Jordan still looks good.
9 / 17
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
Rihanna is set to release her first new music in years, with “Lift Me Up” from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.
10 / 17
Michaela Coel
Michaela Coel
The I May Destroy You star joins the franchise as Dora Milaje warrior Aneka.
11 / 17
Daniel Kaluuya
Daniel Kaluuya
Daniel Kaluuya was busy fighting aliens with Keke Palmer in Nope, so we won’t see W’Kabi in Wakanda this time.
12 / 17
Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods, Jimmy Uso, Trinity Fatu and Mercedes Varnado
Kofi Kingston, Big E, Xavier Woods, Jimmy Uso, Trinity Fatu and Mercedes Varnado
These WWE superstars traded in ring gear for red carpet finery.
13 / 17
Tessa Thompson
Tessa Thompson
Can we get a royal crossover with Thor: Love and Thunder’s Tessa Thompson?
14 / 17
Chloe and Halle Bailey
Chloe and Halle Bailey
The talented sisters stunned in black.
15 / 17
Tyler Perry
Tyler Perry
The mogul exudes classic Hollywood style.
16 / 17
Simone Ledward-Boseman
Simone Ledward-Boseman
Chadwick Boseman’s widow supports her late husband’s Wakanda family.
17 / 17