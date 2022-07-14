Get Out and Judas and the Black Messiah star Daniel Kaluuya will, unfortunately, not be reprising his role as W’Kabi in the upcoming Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The reason for that is reportedly due to scheduling conflicts between his upcoming, Jordan Peele-directed horror film NOPE and BP2, according to Variety. Because Kaluuya had already committed to shooting NOPE, it made it hard for him to juggle both projects. Thus, we’ll more than likely have to wait until Black Panther 3 (if we get it) before we see him back in the land of Wakanda. And you know what? I’m not messed up about that.

B efore you get on my case, let me clarify: I, for one, am absolutely sad that DANIEL KALUUYA won’t get to play around in the MCU for a second time. But I AM NOT sad that his character W’Kabi won’t be making an appearance, and I’ll tell you why.



This man basically let Killmonger whisper sweet nothings in his ear about overthrowing the regime and thought he could get things done the way he wanted if T’Challa was out of the way and look what happened?! And what’s worse? He fought against his own wife and brough rhinos to a vibranium fight!! Who brings a legion of African rhinos to a fight to overtake their country!? W’Kabi, that’s who!

I’m sorry but he needs to stay his ass in Wakandan jail and continue to answer for his crimes and show some real serious signs that he’s learned his lesson before I see him on my big screen in that way. Hate it for Daniel, but I feel no ways for W’Kabi. Sorry (not sorry) to that man!