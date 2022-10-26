Rihanna’s always creative and hella lit Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show is back and better than ever for its fourth iteration this year, and like every year before it, it’s got some HUGE names attached.

Spanning across both the acting and music worlds, Rih teased a handful of famous faces that’ll be gracing the stage in a post on Instagram on Tuesday, and my, oh my— are we in for a TREAT! I’m talking folks like Snowfall star Damson Idris, Black-ish star Marsai Martin, Emmy-winner Sheryl Lee Ralph, Taraji P. Henson, Black Panther star Winston Duke, Precious Lee, Joan Smalls, Taylour Paige, Rickey Thompson and more. Musical guests also include Maxwell, Burna Boy and Don Toliver. The show is set to premiere Nov. 9 on Amazon Prime Video.

But wait—there’s more!

Rih wasn’t the only one doing teasers on Tuesday, as keen-eyed fans noticed cryptic videos promoting the forthcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film in New York City and online. As you can see below, the video separates one “R” out of the word with an attached date of Oct. 28, a.k.a. this Friday. If you know anything about the Rihanna brand, that standalone “R” is pretty much an unofficial official bat signal to let us know that Rih is, indeed, coming soon and bringing her musical gifts with her.

As previously reported by The Root, online chatter and speculation that the ANTI artist was involved with the soundtrack for the highly anticipated film began last week but so far, neither Marvel nor Rih herself has confirmed any involvement. But if this teaser is any indication, then Christmas may be coming early after all.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters Friday, Nov. 11.