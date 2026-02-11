Step Into The World of ‘Sinners’ In This New Warner Bros. Studio Tour Exhibit

Screenshot: YouTube/Warner Bros.; Courtesy of Warner Bros.

If you’re still not ready to let go of the well-deserved “Sinners” hype, then Warner Bros. Studios has just the thing you need: a new exhibit showcasing various costumes and props from the set.

Yes, you read that right! You can now step back in time to 1932 and into the world of the Delta blues, the South and magic thanks this newly implemented piece that serves as the latest installment that fans will see when they come and visit for a tour of the studio in California. So if this all sounds like a good time for you, keep reading to see what’s all in store if you can’t make it all the way to LA!

Where Can I See the Exhibit?

The Warner Bros logo outside the Warner Bros Studio lot in Burbank, California, 30th September 2008. (Photo by Amy T. Zielinski/Getty Images)

If you’re traveling to Los Angeles soon, head on over to Burbank, and that’s where you can find the famous Warner Bros. Studios. After getting your tickets for the studio tour, you’ll be whisked away and taken all over for a unique viewpoint on how a handful of your favorite shows are made. Tours run daily from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30p.m. More details can be found at http://www.wbstudiotour.com. (Sidenote: Southern California residents can get a special, limited-time discount, so if you’re local and interested—head on out there!)

Who Are the Stars of ‘Sinners’?

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 03: (L-R) Li Jun Li, Jayme Lawson, Michael B. Jordan, Hailee Steinfeld, Wunmi Mosaku, Miles Caton, Delroy Lindo and Jack O’Connell attend the Warner Bros Pictures “Sinners” New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on April 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

If you don’t know who’s who by now in “Sinners,” we can only suspect that you’ve been living under a rock for the last year. But in any case, here’s a quick reminder:

The Smokestack Twins- Michael B. Jordan

Sammie “Preacherboy” Moore- Miles Caton

Annie- Wunmi Mosaku

Mary- Hailee Steinfeld

Delta Slim- Delroy Lindo

Jayme Lawson- Pearline

Cornbread- Omar Benson Miller

Remmick the Vampire- Jack O’Connell

Smoke & Annie

Photo: Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Naturally, they’d put these two lovers together, showcasing how Smoke’s wool suit with blue accents coordinate well with Annie’s water-resembling blue maxi dress. (Lowkey, her dress could work for today’s fashion. Just saying!)

Stack & Mary

Photo: Courtesy of Warner Bros.

While not exactly in the same exact colors, Stack and Mary’s red and pink color palettes compliment each other, and serve as perfect outside representation of how spicy and sweet their love affair was.

Sammie Moore

Photo: Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Speaking to Variety about how she pulled Sammie’s costume together, Carter explained: “His color palette was not in the red and blues of the rest of the cast; he was more organic and down to earth. His clothes were a little bit more weathered. His costume had a lot of character built into it. That was wonderful because it showed this boy whose guitar strap wore his vest down, and who wanted to look like Stack by getting a fedora.”

Sammie’s Guitar

Photo: Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Perhaps one of the coolest things on set, Sammie’s Sobro Cyclops guitar is on display. This one is reportedly the same one the composer Ludwig Göransson also used to compose the score.

Pearline

Photo: Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Who could forget Pearline? (Certainly not Sammie, that’s who.) And her baby blue dress and heels definitely looks like she was here for a good time not a long time. It’s equal part Delta classy and comfortable for dancing in the juke!

Delta Slim

Photo: Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Ever the elder statesmen when it comes to the Blues, Delta Slim’s chic suit vest, button down, and dress shoes tell a story of a life well-lived all by itself.

Cornbread

Photo: Courtesy of Warner Bros.

We already knew that Cornbread was a working man, so it should come as no surprise to see him in his signature overalls and work boots. Let’s just hope he doesn’t veer off into the woods again anytime soon.

Club Juke

Photo: Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Wow, the Club Juke sign. Imagine what that could’ve been for the community of Clarksdale had it really had a chance to take off.

Overall View of Smokestack Twins & Their Lovers

Photo: Courtesy of Warner Bros.

While Smoke and Annie may never be together again in this lifetime, it’s at least good to see them paired up like this. The same can be said for Smoke and his brother, too.

Sammie & Pearline

Photo: Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Young love, ’tis so sweet isn’t it! Both Sammie and Pearline will always have core memories from this day.

Delta Slim & Cornbread

Photo: Courtesy of Warner Bros.

While Delta Slim and Cornbread didn’t have as much screen-time as some of the other characters, their presence was definitely felt in more ways than one. It’s so good that they got their own dedicated