Rihanna Celebrates Motherhood With Sexy New Photos

Fresh off the hoopla surrounding comments from Keke Palmer’s boyfriend, Darius Jackson, where he criticized her revealing outfit, tweeting, “You a mom,” Rihanna has ended the conversation on whether motherhood is sexy. The “We Found Love” singer posted a new photoshoot for her lingerie brand Savage x Fenty with her pregnancy in the spotlight. In the photos, the Grammy winner is seen in a stunning red bra and panty set that is part of the company’s new sheer line.



Rihanna’s photos were met with overwhelming support on social media, with many people quoting the “You a mom” line, but clearly using it in a supportive manner. In case you haven’t heard, moms can be sexy too. During an interview with People in February 2022, while she was pregnant with her first child, the singer/actress explained how a fresh face and cute outfit helps turn around her mood on the tough days.

“Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, ‘Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.’ But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform,” she said. “You put some clothes on, and it’s like, when you look good, you feel good. I’ve heard that for a very long time, but it’s true. It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel like a bad bitch.”

Throughout both her pregnancies, the “Diamonds” singer has never shied away from showing off her beautiful belly, making it clear she’s not hiding herself away just because she’s expecting a child. Don’t forget, we all found out about her second baby when she was performing the Super Bowl Halftime Show on those ridiculously high floating stages. It’s inspiring how women like Rihanna are changing the way people talk about pregnancy and motherhood.

It’s 2023. It’s totally acceptable for women to bare their pregnant bellies, breastfeed in public, talk about the changes their bodies are going through and take control of all aspects of their reproductive rights and health.