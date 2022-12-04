We may earn a commission from links on this page.

While doing press for her latest Savage X Fenty fashion show, Rihanna was asked about her and partner A$AP Rocky’s plans to share their son’s name with the world. The Fenty- made billionaire recently spoke out about how fans shouldn’t ever expect to know any more about the child than they already do.

“We just didn’t get around to it yet, really,” Rihanna tells the red carpet reporter. “We’ve just been living.”



The entrepreneur looks off to contemplate further and decides that there is perhaps a weight that could be lifted by being more transparent about her family matters.



“But I guess…there’s a certain freedom that comes with, kind of just like, getting it out there,” she continues. “The challenge is we want to do regular shit with our baby. We want to go to the park. We want to go everywhere, and take walks, and things that we want to do as parents with him. But since we haven’t gotten around to sharing him with the world, we have to navigate it extremely, extremely cautiously right now.”



The interviewer seems hopeful by being given this “not quite yet, but maybe one day” answer, but then the star seems to change her tune up a bit by taking a more adamant stance against making her personal life more public.



“But it’s not something that you’re like, never going to share his name, or you know, are you just hoping to…” the interviewer can be heard off camera asking before Rihanna interrupts her.



“I mean no,” Rihanna confirms confidently while shaking her head. It’s almost as if the singer had made up her mind then and there that it was an absolute negative.



“No,” she repeats as she offers a slight laugh. “Not me.”



After announcing their pregnancy with a viral photoshoot back in January, the couple brought their bundle of joy earthside on May 13. While we’re sure there are hundreds of thousands of people wanting a peek at the newborn, Rihanna has received mostly positive comments from fans in response to the YouTube Shorts video posted by the Associated Press.



“She shared her talent. She doesn’t have to share her private life,” one YouTube viewer commented. “We buy her music, not her life.” Well said.

